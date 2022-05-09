DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at MIL (-1), O/U: 212.5

The Bucks have a 2-1 series lead and momentum in their favor heading into Game 4 in Milwaukee. Both sides have to rely on major production from their star players, but both also have good supporting casts that can deliver value.

MEM at GSW (-10), O/U: 225

Ja Morant's status is in question and will have implications for players on both teams. If he is out, there will be major value options in the Grizzlies' backcourt. On the other hand, the Warriors could run away with the game, limiting the potential of some players while creating opportunity for others.

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen continue to have more opportunity.

MEM - Ja Morant (knee): Questionable

Tyus Jones is up for major responsibility if Morant is out.

GSW - Andre Iguodala (neck), Gary Payton (elbow): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter are in line for added playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry ($9,400)

Curry has increased his scoring total in each of the three games in the second round, with 30 points in the last game. He should be up for another big night as the Warriors look to stay strong at home and add to their 2-1 series lead.

Jordan Poole ($7,100)

Poole continues to give the Warriors great offense, averaging 26 points through three games in the second round. He totaled 59 DK points in Game 1 against the Grizzlies and has gone over 30 DK points in each of the last three games.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown ($8,200)

Brown topped 50 DK points in the last two games, and he is averaging 22.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals in the playoffs.

Jayson Tatum ($9,700)

Tatum came up short in Game 3 in Milwaukee, but he logged 53.3 DK points in Game 2 and 42 DK points in Game 1. He needs to get back on track in Game 4 to help the Celtics avoid a 3-1 hole.

Al Horford ($6,600)

Horford generated 57 DK points in Game 3 and has been a force against the Bucks in the conference semi-finals. He should continue to see big minutes as the Celtics need to match up with the size of the Milwaukee lineup.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,400)

Antetokounmpo is coming of a great performance in Game 3 in which he logged 77.5 DK points. He has been unstoppable in the second round, averaging 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks through three games. He should be up for another big night with home-court advantage and a chance to take a commanding series lead.

Value Picks

Brook Lopez ($4,600)

Lopez is coming off his best performance of the second round as he tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in Game 3.

Jonathan Kuminga ($3,300)

Kuminga is up for another start after he logged 21 DK points in the last game.

Grayson Allen ($4,200)

Allen got the start in Game 3 but ended up scoreless, finishing with 10.5 DK points. However, he logged 22 DK points in Game 1 and needs to step up given the significant minutes that he plays.

Pat Connaughton ($3,600)

Connaughton has been solid throughout the playoffs, averaging 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over eight games. He turned in 24 DK points in Game 3 and should have another big night in the absence of Middleton.

De'Anthony Melton ($4,800)

Melton has been great so far in the second round, averaging 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks over three games. He logged 33.3 DK points in Game 1.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.