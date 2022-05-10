FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

It's crunch time in both series that will play out their respective Game 5 contests Tuesday, as these could well be the games that set the course for what remains of the battles between the teams. The injury report essentially remains unchanged from the last time these four teams took the floor Sunday, and it can essentially be summarized as "Joel Embiid and half the Heat roster." Most, if not all, of the players carrying designations are expected to play Tuesday, meaning we should have what amounts to a full pool of selections to work with.

Slate Overview

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat (-3) (O/U: 209.5 points)

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns (-6) (O/U: 213.5 points)

The 76ers area completely different team with Embiid on the floor, as he provides immense benefit from both an on-court and intangible perspective. Additionally, James Harden finally looked like himself in Game 4 with a 31-point showing, and if both superstars are clicking on all cylinders, the Sixers will be hard to stop even in Miami. Meanwhile, the Heat's most stable DFS asset is Jimmy Butler by far, and the likes of Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo are all subject to some volatility in their performance due to the combination of injury (Herro, Lowry) and matchup (all three).

The Mavericks have fashioned two straight wins in the series with stellar defensive efforts, although Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton have still managed to turn in useful DFS performances. Chris Paul saw a major downturn in Game 4, however, making him a particularly interesting tournament play Tuesday at a slightly reduced salary, especially with the Suns solid favorites. For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith are having particularly productive series relative to their salaries and roles, but Jalen Brunson has been at under 20 points in three of the first four games.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Joel Embiid, PHI (eye/thumb): QUESTIONABLE

Embiid won't be fully health until the offseason, but there's little doubt he'll be out there Tuesday after logging 36 and 38 minutes in his first two games back.

Tyler Herro, MIA (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Herro has been playing through his ankle issue, but if he were to sit out, Victor Oladipo could be in line for more minutes.

Kyle Lowry, MIA (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Lowry were to sit out, it would presumably lead to a larger role for Gabe Vincent (knee).

Other notable injuries:

Gabe Vincent, MIA (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Max Strus, MIA (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

P.J. Tucker, MIA (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Dewayne Dedmon, MIA (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate: Luka Doncic ($11,200), Jimmy Butler ($10,800) and Joel Embiid ($10,000).

Doncic continued his spectacular series with a 55.9 FD point showing in Game 4, his third game of the series clearing the 50-mark and sixth playoff game in the last seven getting to at least 50. Despite the venue shifting to Footprint Center on Tuesday, he should be in for another ultra-high-usage night.

Butler has been about the only reliable Heat player on a night-to-night basis in the series, scoring 50.8 to 63.6 FD points. Given key teammates like Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro are laboring through injuries, Butler should be heavily involved again Tuesday.

Embiid has scored 34.7 and 39.2 FD points in his first two games back from injury and has already confirmed his ability to log a full workload.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,600)

Booker exploded for his best game of the series in Game 4, racking up 35 points/48.3 FD points across 43 minutes.

James Harden, PHI ($9,400)

Harden's resurgence in Game 4 included 31 points and 49.9 FD points in 40 minutes, which should make him a very popular option Tuesday.

Chris Paul, PHO ($8,800)

Paul tallied more fouls than points for the first time in his postseason career in Game 4, but his reduced salary and upside should still keep him in plenty of lineups Tuesday.

Tobias Harris, PHI ($7,800)

Harris has combined for just 22 points over the last two games, but the fact he's scored over 35 FD points in all but Game 4 of the series should still lead to plenty of clicks on his name Tuesday.

Deandre Ayton, PHO ($7,000)

Center is always a position with limited supply on small slates, and Ayton is averaging 35.1 FD points per game this postseason.

Key Values

Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL at PHO ($5,800)

Finney-Smith's salary is worthy of a double take, as the versatile wing just scored 38.1 FD points in Game 4 on the strength of an outstanding 8-for-12 tally from three-point range. Finney-Smith took just one shot from in front of the arc all game, and he's now draining 43.1 percent of his attempts from distance in 10 postseason games overall. The Suns are now allowing 40.3 percent three-point shooting in the last three games, and Finney-Smith's ability to check off very box on the stat sheet keeps him very viable at the current salary.

Jae Crowder, PHO vs. DAL ($5,500)

Crowder is averaging 30.6 FD points per game in the series on the strength of 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game, shooting 55.3 percent, including 52.0 percent from behind the arc. The floor-spacing forward shot 42.1 percent in three regular-season games against the Mavericks as well, so he should remain aggressive Tuesday with the Suns desperate to stop their two-game losing streak.

Victor Oladipo, MIA vs. PHI ($4,900)

The Heat have a growing urgency to get Butler some help on the offensive end as multiple Heat players play through their injuries and consequently underperform. Kyle Lowry may well be Exhibit A in that regard, and his struggles could continue to open up opportunities for Oladipo off the bench. The veteran sharpshooter just scored 34.6 FD points across 32 minutes in Game 4, his second tally of greater than 30 in six postseason games. The Sixers have been tough on the perimeter, but if Oladipo is able to log another workload with minutes in the high 20s at minimum, he certainly has the upside to overdeliver on his modest salary.

