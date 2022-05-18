FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

As we head into the Conference finals, single-game contests are the new norm for DFS action. We'll begin our foray into the unique format with Game 1 between the Mavericks and the Warriors.

SLATE OVERVIEW

GSW (-4.5) vs. DAL O/U: 214.5

For FanDuel single-game contests, participants are given five positions to fill. While two of them are normal (UTIL) spots, the remaining three allow for a multiplier to be given to the selected player. There are three tiers:

MVP - 2x

STAR- 1.5x

PRO - 1.2x

The common mistake made in this format is a lack of emphasis on the 2x player value, and the over-valuing of the 1.2x multiplier. In reality, adding .2x to a player is not that significant, while picking the wrong 2x player will likely kill your chances of cashing. You can survive most misses at 1.2x and even 1.5x, but getting the 2x spot correctly is essential.

Unlike other sites, the salaries are not weighed according to the slot selected. All of FanDuel's salaries are static, meaning that no matter where you put a player, their value remains the same. This eliminates the challenges of CPTN format games where you must consider the overall value of the multiplied value as you fill a slew of utility spots. Instead, FanDuel's single-game contests are mostly about picking the top three scorers and rounding out the roster with two value utility players.

MULTIPLIER CANDIDATES

Luka Doncic, DAL ($16,500) - MVP, STAR

Doncic was the overwhelming favorite for MVP after my initial slate crunch, and barring an outlier game, the dynamic All-Star seems to be the safe bet as the game's top scorer. Granted, you'll want to diversify your spread at the spot if you are fielding multiple lineups, but if you're playing only one lineup, Doncic's your MVP. Doncic missed the first three games of the playoffs, but he has been a behemoth since returning, averaging 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists over 10 games. He also averaged 50.1 FDFP over four games against the Warriors this season, with a high-water mark of 66.5 FDFP in their most recent contest.

Stephen Curry, GSW ($15,500) - STAR, MVP

A hot night from the perimeter could give Curry the edge as the top scorer, but he seems most ideally placed as the 1.5 multiplier candidate alongside Doncic. Bulk entry players should definitely consider giving Curry some exposure at the 2x slot, however. Curry met the Mavericks four times during the regular season and managed an average of 40.2 FDFP over that span, although their first matchup back in January inflicted a hit on that number. Curry only managed 30 FDFP in that game, and his numbers in the ensuing three contests were much better.

Jalen Brunson, DAL ($12,500) - STAR, PRO

When Brunson was a no-show in the first half of Dallas' final game against the Suns, it looked like it was time to press the panic button, but he made us eat our words in the second half, finishing the game with a whopping 24 points in a huge two-quarter surge. I wouldn't expect the kind of beatdown Dallas delivered this time around, and while Spencer Dinwiddie's ($10,500) excellent performance is concerning, Brunson's body of work throughout the latter part of the season makes him the more reliable choice. I would definitely consider Dinwwiddie for a UTIL spot, however.

Klay Thompson ($13,000), Andrew Wiggins ($11,000) and Jordan Poole ($11,500), GSW - STAR, PRO

Some combination of these standout Warriors should get consideration somewhere in your rosters, and I'm most inclined to consider Wiggins for one of those multiplier positions due to the added need for his defensive skills in this series. There is merit to eliminating Thompson due to his elevated price, and he only managed an average of 24.5 FDFP over two games against the Mavericks this season. Poole's success against Dallas was filled with variance, while Wiggins sported a 31-FDFP average against them over four contests. I am happy with the order of preference listed above.

UTILITY POSITIONS

If we adhere to our above predictions, we are looking at utility players in the $7,500-$9,000 range, depending on our selections in the multiplier.

Maxi Kleber, DAL ($8,500)

Kleber will be an exceedingly popular utility player on this slate. Although he's averaged under 20 FDFP over his past five postseason games, he put up 32 FDFP against the Suns two weeks ago, so the upside is definitely something to consider. His salary hits the sweet spot and allows for several combinations in the multiplier slot.

Otto Porter, GSW ($8,500)

Porter is a wildcard after recording a DNP in the final game against Memphis, but he is off the injury report and apparently ready to play. Prior to his absence, his numbers were trending up, and although his participation has been minimal in the playoffs, the setup opposite Dallas could avail some opportunities. Most eyes will be on Jonathan Kuminga ($7,500) instead, and there is definitely merit to that selection. He's cheaper than Porter and has had more playoff success overall.

Unfortunately, our playoff predictions don't allow for guys like Dorian Finney-Smith ($10,000) and Reggie Bullock ($9,500) to show up in our builds. To get them involved, you'd need to have Dinwiddie involved in the multiplier to get them, or you could opt for one of them to snag the 1.2x spot, thus increasing your utility power. As stated previously, we tend to overvalue the 1.2x multiplier, so it's sound to take some risks in this slot because the differential isn't that significant.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.