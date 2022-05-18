DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at GSW (-5), O/U: 214.5

The Mavs won the season series, 3-1, against the Warriors. Their only loss came on the road in their second meeting.

Injuries to Monitor

GSW: Andre Iguodala (neck), Gary Payton (elbow) – OUT

Jordan Poole is up for more responsibility. Otto Porter and Jonathan Kuminga could also see more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry ($16,000)

Curry is averaging 26.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals through 11 postseason games. He went over 50 DK points on four occasions, and he finished with less than 30 just twice. He averaged 20.0 points and 7.8 assists in four meetings with the Mavs during the regular season.

Jalen Brunson ($12,600)

Brunson surpassed 32 DK points in nine of the Mavs' 13 playoff games, including one outing where he produced 65.5 DK points. He is averaging 22.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in the postseason.

Forwards/Centers

Klay Thompson ($13,500)

Thompson stepped up to lead the Warriors in Game 6 against Memphis, as he totaled 30 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks, in 42 minutes of action. Thompson is averaging 20.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in the playoffs.

Andrew Wiggins ($11,700)

Wiggins has been a steady contributor through the postseason, averaging 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He topped 25 DK points in eight of the 11 games.

Draymond Green ($12,300)

Green continues to fill the stat sheet, averaging 7.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks through the playoffs. He logged 46.3 DK points in the last game, which marked the second time he topped 40 in the postseason.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic ($20,100)

Doncic comes at an extremely high price, but he has been brilliant so far in the playoffs, averaging 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He has gone over 50 DK points in every game, including three where he topped 60. He has a major size advantage at his position, and he averaged 31.5 points and 5.5 assists through four games against the Warriors during the season.

Value Picks

Spencer Dinwiddie ($9,600)

Dinwiddie is averaging 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists through the postseason.

Reggie Bullock ($8,100)

Bullock went over 25 DK points in seven of the Mavs' 13 playoff games.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($10,200)

Finney-Smith is averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in the playoffs, including two games where he generated over 40 DK points.

Maxi Kleber ($7,500)

Kleber continues to produce off the bench, averaging 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 13 playoff games. He topped 20 DK points six times, including one game where he finished with 41 DK points.

Kevon Looney ($6,600)

Looney hauled in 22 rebounds in the closeout game against Memphis. He should have an advantage against the Mavs' frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.