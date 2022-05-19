Around the Association: Warriors Take Game 1 + Prop Bets for Celtics-Heat Game 2

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Welcome back to another edition of Around the Association. The Conference Finals continued Wednesday night with Game 1 between Golden State and Dallas. Here is all of the fantasy-relevant playoff information you need to know:

Wednesday Recap

Warriors start strong

Golden State got off to a strong start against the Mavericks and did not look back, finishing with a 112-87 Game 1 win. Stephen Curry led the attack for the Warriors, ending with a game-high 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes. The 34-year-old did not have the most efficient shooting day, but his 12 rebounds marked a new season-best. Jordan Poole found his groove off the bench with 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes. This was great to see out of Poole who had been averaging just 9.7 points per game across the Warriors' previous three contests before.

This was not Luka Doncic's night. The star guard ended the defeat with a playoff-low 20 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes. There are certainly better games ahead for Doncic, who is still averaging 30.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this postseason. Spencer Dinwiddie continues to provide off of the bench for Dallas, finishing with 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and two assists across 24 minutes. Over his last three appearances, the veteran point guard is averaging 20.7 points and 2.3 assists per game as a reserve.



Thursday's Props

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook