DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at GSW (-6), O/U: 214

The Warriors dominated Game 1, as they led by 10 points after one quarter and by 19, heading into the final frame. They had no trouble in the fourth and rallied to a 25-point blowout win.

Injuries to Monitor

GSW: Andre Iguodala (neck) - Questionable

Gary Payton (elbow) - OUT

Jordan Poole continues to see major minutes off the bench. Otto Porter is up for more opportunity if Iguodala remains out.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry ($17,100)

Curry delivered 47.5 DK points in Game 1, as he logged his first double-double of the playoffs, with 21 points and 12 rebounds. He went over 45 DK points in six of the last 10 games.

Jordan Poole ($12,000)

Poole continues to provide instant offense off the bench for the Warriors, as he poured in 19 points in 26 minutes in the last game. He has an advantage against the Mavs' second unit and should be able to keep up the momentum on home court.

Forwards/Centers

Klay Thompson ($13,800)

Thompson totaled 30.3 DK points in Game 1, as he contributed across the stat sheet. He is shooting an average of 45 percent from the field through three games against the Mavs this season.

Andrew Wiggins ($11,400)

Wiggins scored more than 15 points in seven of the last 10 games, including 19 points in Game 1 against the Mavs. He went over 30 DK points in three of the last four.

Draymond Green ($12,300)

Green accounted for 31.3 DK points in the last game, as he was one rebound short of a double-double. He has a favorable matchup against the Mavs' frontcourt and should be up for another strong outing.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic ($20,400)

Doncic was limited to just 34.8 DK points in Game 1, which marked the first time he was held below 50 DK points in the postseason. Despite the comparatively quiet performance, he is averaging 29.2 points on 45 percent shooting through five meetings with the Warriors this season. He should be able to bounce back in Game 2 and lead the Mavs in a more competitive effort.

Value Picks

Spencer Dinwiddie ($10,200)

Dinwiddie topped 20 DK points in four of the last five games. He plays a key role off the bench, with a green light on offense.

Reggie Bullock ($7,500)

Bullock is averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals through the playoffs.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($9,900)

Finney-Smith is averaging 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last 10 games. He finished with 13.3 DK points in the last game,

Maxi Kleber ($6,900)

Kleber was quiet in Game 1, but the Mavs need him to step up and continue to provide a dependable frontcourt presence.

Kevon Looney ($7,200)

Looney logged 25.8 DK points in the last game, which marked his second consecutive strong performance. He has an advantage against the Mavs' relatively undersized frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.