Yahoo DFS Basketball: Eastern Conference Finals Game 4

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics is set to tip off after 8:30 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Miami won Saturday in Boston to take a 2-1 series lead, but the Celtics will be looking to tie the series again in their second consecutive home game. As we prepare for the next clash between the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference, let's discuss some players to consider for your lineup in Yahoo's single-game contest.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5x their fantasy points. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2x their fantasy points.

MULTIPLIERS

Jimmy Butler ($43): Butler sat out the second half of Game 3 due to inflammation in his knee, but he's expected to be back for this one. Jayson Tatum (shoulder) is also banged up, which is why Bam Adebayo and Jaylen Brown led the way for their respective teams in Game 3. There's enough salary cap space to lock in either Butler at $43 or Tatum at $40, even if you don't feel comfortable deploying either at your Megastar spot. Based on the first two games of this series, Butler is the preferred pricey star, as he averaged 35.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG and 4.0 APG while chipping in a combined five steals and three blocks.

Jaylen Brown ($32): Brown had a 40-point night in Game 3 and should continue to play a prominent role on offense regardless of Tatum's health. With averages of 29.3 PPG and 9.0 RPG in this series, Brown has been excellent, and he'll either benefit from Butler's absence on defense for Miami or look to attack Butler frequently if Miami's best player suits up. It also helps that Brown has avoided getting banged up, unlike a few other prominent players in this series.

Bam Adebayo ($27): As mentioned above, Adebayo stepped up with Butler hurt Saturday. The versatile center had been quiet for the better part of the previous two weeks but showed he's capable of thriving as the focal point of Miami's offense, finishing Game 3 with 31 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block. Even if Butler suits up as expected, Miami could look to play through Bam more to limit the wear and tear on Butler's knee. Adebayo has high upside relative to his $27 valuation and deserves heavy consideration for your Megastar spot should Butler wind up sitting out.

FLEX PLAYS

Marcus Smart ($24): This series is quickly turning into a war of attrition, as both teams are dealing with a number of injuries. Smart is questionable for Game 4 after twisting his ankle in Game 3, but it's encouraging that he was able to keep playing after sustaining the injury Saturday. The stat-stuffing guard has averaged 41.8 fantasy points in his last four games played, so Smart has been comfortably outperforming his $24 valuation when available.

Max Strus ($15): Strus maintained a prominent role in Game 3, even with Kyle Lowry's (hamstring) return shaking up Miami's rotation, as the wing played over 34 minutes Saturday and scored more than 15 points for the third time in his last five games. He's another player who could benefit from Butler playing a reduced role, and Strus is easy to fit into your lineup at $15. Strus has been listed as questionable for every game this postseason due to a hamstring issue of his own, but he has yet to actually miss any game action.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Robert Williams ($22): Williams stepped up in Game 1 with Al Horford in health and safety protocols, but Horford came back for Game 2 and Williams proceeded to play less than 20 minutes while totaling five points and four rebounds. Williams then sat out Game 3 entirely due to left knee soreness. Between questions over his health and a potentially limited role even if given the all-clear, Williams has the least appeal among players in his price range.

