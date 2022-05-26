Yahoo DFS Basketball: Picks For Mavericks-Warriors Game 5

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The Mavericks were able to stay alive in the Western Conference Finals, winning Game 4 at home. They still have a long way to go, though, as they are now down 3-1 in the series. The Warriors will have their second potential closeout game Thursday, but this time they will have the advantage of playing at home. As we dig deeper into this game, let's discuss some players to potentially target for Yahoo's single-game contest, as well as one to possibly avoid.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X their fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X their fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's discuss some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Luka Doncic ($56): After a quiet performance in Game 1, Doncic has resumed his usual crazy production. Across the last three games, he's averaged 37.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks. While trying to carry the Mavericks' scoring attack, he jacked up 24.0 shot attempts and 14.0 free-throw attempts per game. At this point, not having Doncic in your lineup could be hazardous to your health.

Stephen Curry ($37): Curry had a rough performance in Game 4, shooting just 7-for-16 from the field on his way to scoring a series-low 20 points. Still, he wasn't a total flop with his five rebounds, eight assists and one steal. For the series, he's averaged 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists, so when you combine that with his ability to dominate from behind the arc, he's definitely one of the more appealing options for a multiplier spot.

Andrew Wiggins ($23): Wiggins was quiet in Game 4, scoring just 20.5 Yahoo points. He only attempted 11 shots from the field after averaging 17.0 shot attempts over the first three games. He's also done plenty of work on the glass in this series, which has enabled him to score at least 33.5 Yahoo points three times. With plenty of playing time likely coming his way again, so he could be a viable option for the Star spot.

FLEX PLAYS

Kevon Looney ($15): With how small the Mavericks play, Looney has had his way on the boards throughout this series. He's hauled in at least 12 rebounds in a game two times, and he even scored 21 points in Game 2. Although he couldn't get much going in Game 4, his salary is low enough to make him someone to consider for your lineup.

Reggie Bullock ($13): It's tough to place the blame on just one player, but Bullock shooting 0-for-10 from the field was one of the main reasons why the Mavericks lost Game 3. He shot 40.1 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from behind the arc during the regular season, so it's not a surprise that he quickly bounced back by shooting 6-for-10 from deep in Game 4. The Mavericks badly need his three-point shooting to help space the floor, so he could be worth the risk at this cheap salary.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Jordan Poole ($26): With the Warriors battling injuries during the regular season, Poole averaged career-highs in points (18.5) and shot attempts (13.9) per game. However, with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson healthy right now, he's only averaged 16.5 points and 9.0 shot attempts during this series. Compared to what his upside was as a starter, expect him to remain in a somewhat limited role off the bench.

