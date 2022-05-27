Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA playoffs churn along Friday with Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics have rallied to win two straight to put the Heat on the brink of elimination. It's been a difficult series for both teams with significant injuries cropping up. Marcus Smart (ankle) and Robert Williams III (knee) are listed as questionable for the Celtics while Tyler Herro (groin) is shaping up to be the biggest concern for the Heat. With that in mind, let's discuss some players to target for Yahoo's single-game contest.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X their fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X their fantasy points scored. Let's discuss some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Jayson Tatum ($40): The Heat have held Tatum to 42.9 percent shooting from the field this series, including limiting him to 27.0 percent from behind the arc. However, he's still been gold in DFS averaging 23.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals. Combine Tatum's hefty usage rate with his ability to contribute in multiple areas and it feels like he should be a lock for one of the multipliers.

Jaylen Brown ($31): As well as the Heat have defended Tatum, Brown hasn't experienced similar difficulties. He's shot 48.4 percent from the field, including 43.6 percent on three-pointers. That's propelled Brown to register at least 24 points in four of the five games. He plays a lot and gets plenty of shot attempts as Tatum's main wingman, so expect him to continue to offer a high floor.

Al Horford ($26): With how Jimmy Butler ($40) has played since suffering his knee injury, it's tough to make a strong argument to pay up for his salary and put him in one of these key spots. A better route to take might be to save a portion of your budget and roll with Horford while also squeezing in Tatum and Brown. Horford performed well throughout this series with at least 37.1 Yahoo points in three of the four appearances.

FLEX PLAYS

Max Strus ($12): Strus is on the injury report with a hamstring issue, but is expected to take the floor in this crucial game. One of the reasons why the Heat have lost the last two matchups is that he shot a combined 0-for-16 from the field. They need Strus's three-point shooting, and he had averaged 3.0 three-pointers made during the playoffs prior to those two duds. If he can catch fire again, he could provide value at near the minimum salary.

Duncan Robinson ($10): If Herro is out again, Robinson could be worth selecting. He logged at least 23 minutes in both games Herro was sidelined and produced 24.8 and 20.3 Yahoo points. Like Strus, Robinson offers the ability to drain triples in bunches and could be worth taking a chance on in tournament play.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Kyle Lowry ($16): It's been a tough playoff run for Lowry as he's missed time with a hamstring injury. When on the floor, he hasn't been his usual productive self having scored a total of three points the last two games. Even if Lowry is available and continues to try and battle through his pain Friday, he's not someone to risk in DFS.

