2022-23 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Generate Custom Rankings For Your League

The 2022-23 NBA season is on the horizon, and that means it's officially time to begin preparing for fantasy basketball drafts.

In mid-August, RotoWire published its initial Top 150 Fantasy Basketball Rankings for the 2022-23 NBA season. While that set of rankings was compiled by Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha and takes into account personal preferences, RotoWire has also launched its 2022-23 NBA stat projections, which power the official 2022-23 fantasy basketball rankings page.

As always, the rankings are fully customizable to fit your league's unique scoring and roster settings. The page enables users to set their league type – H2H, H2H Points, Roto, Points – as well as use the pre-loaded settings for popular host sites like ESPN, Yahoo and CBS. The page also displays Average Draft Position (ADP) data from each host site.

Utilizing 8-category, roto league settings, RotoWire's fantasy basketball projections forecast Nikola Jokic as the top overall player. Jokic is followed by Luka Doncic, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum. Joel Embiid, LaMelo Ball, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant round out the top-10.