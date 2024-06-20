Alexandre Sarr Scouting Report: Skills, Strengths and Future Potential

This article is part of our NBA Draft series.

Alex Sarr Scouting Report

Height: 7-0

Weight: 224

DOB: 1/26/2005

Sarr was born in Bordeaux, France, into a basketball family. He started playing at the age of four and quickly showed promise, earning a spot on Real Madrid's cadet youth team for two seasons starting in 2019. In 2021, he moved to the U.S. to join Overtime Elite, where he played with Team Overtime for one season and YNG Dreamerz for another. By the 2022-23 season, he had earned second-team All-OTE honors.

Sarr's draft potential soared when he joined the Perth Wildcats in the Australian Basketball League for the 2023-24 season, thanks to the NBL's Next Stars program. Over 30 games, he averaged 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks in just 18 minutes per game. At 7-foot-1, his defense stands out. He's incredibly mobile for his size, able to guard both the perimeter and protect the rim. Offensively, he's a major pick-and-roll threat, and he's shown glimpses of being a decent ballhandler in transition and a passer in the halfcourt.

While there's hope he can become a better shooter, last season he only shot 28% from deep and 71% from the free-throw line. He also has a slim build, which could be a challenge against stronger NBA centers. If Sarr can develop his three-point shot or improve his playmaking, he could reach his full potential. Right now, he's often compared to Evan Mobley. He's too agile to be compared to Rudy Gobert and not quite the shooter that Chet Holmgren is. With his defensive skills and athleticism, Sarr could become one of the most impactful defenders in the NBA and should have no trouble racking up double-doubles with his ability to run the floor and finish at the rim.