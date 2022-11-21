Around the Association: Injuries Piling Up, Klay Bounces Back + More Fantasy Notes from the Weekend

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Welcome back to another weekend edition of Around the Association.

This weekend was full of intense overtime battles and impressive scoring performances. The Jazz keep on rolling. The Warriors reminded everyone who they are. An All-Star player got benched late in the fourth quarter and sadly we saw a number of key players added to the injury report. Without further ado, let's dive in:

Weekend Notables

Morant Tweaks Ankle

Ja Morant sprained his ankle Friday against the Thunder and is considered week-to-week. This is obviously detrimental news to the Grizzlies and is a tough blow to Morant's fantasy managers.

Tyus Jones filled in for Morant in Memphis' starting lineup Sunday against Brooklyn and finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes. In his three starts this season, Jones is averaging 17.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals across 34.3 minutes per game The Duke product is just owned in 10.0 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues and is my favorite fantasy pickup of the weekend.

Dillon Brooks appears to be in line for more work with Morant on the sidelines. Granted, Jaren Jackson (rest) was also out for Sunday's loss to Brooklyn, but Brooks still finished with 31 points (13-30 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals across 34 minutes. Over the course of his career, Brooks usage rating goes from a 25.7% mark in games with Morant to 29.0% in games without the All-Star point guard.

Jaren Jackson looked sharp in his only performance of the weekend, recording 25 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 25 minutes. I am very curious to see how Jackson performs this year without Morant. Across his 27 career games without Morant in the lineup, Jackson is averaging 20.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks over 27.1 minutes.

Looking to bet on the NBA this week? Be sure to use this BetMGM bonus code. BetMGM offers first bet insurance up to $1,000 in free bets if you don't win.

Utah, Markkanen Make a Statement

I just don't think there is any room left to question either the Jazz or Lauri Markkanen at this point of the season. Utah defeated both the Suns and the Trail Blazers to reclaim the top position in the West at 12-6. Lauri Markkanen looked even better over the weekend, dropping in a career-high 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's win over the Suns. The All-Star candidate is averaging 22.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 32.9 minutes of play this season while ranking as the 26th overall nine-category fantasy asset.

over the weekend, dropping in a career-high 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's win over the Suns. The All-Star candidate is averaging 22.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 32.9 minutes of play this season while ranking as the 26th overall nine-category fantasy asset. Malik Beasley was on fire off the bench over the weekend for Utah, averaging 28.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 29.0 minutes per game. The veteran guard has started to pick up his play, reaching double-figures in eight straight games while ranking as the 27th overall nine-category fantasy option over the past two weeks of action.

76ers Lose Embiid and Maxey

This was not a good weekend in the NBA for injuries. Tyrese Maxey left Friday's match against Milwaukee early with a foot injury and was ultimately diagnosed with a small fracture that will sideline him from 3-to-4 weeks. Shake Milton appears to be the main beneficiary of Maxey's injury. The 26-year-old guard stepped into Philadelphia's starting lineup Saturday and recorded a season-best 27 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go with six rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes. Milton has proven to be a capable provider when given opportunities in the past, averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game over his 19 career appearances when seeing at least 30 minutes. Milton is a fantastic fantasy waiver-wire add but I would still prefer Tyus Jones over him. De'Anthony Melton is also in line for more work with Maxey on the sidelines, averaging 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals across 36.5 minutes per game over the weekend. Melton is someone who I would trust in fantasy lineups this upcoming week.

To make matters much worse, Joel Embiid was diagnosed with a left foot sprain and will miss at least the team's next two upcoming games. Tobias Harris figures to see increased usage now acting as the team's top option on offense. P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell both also appear in line to receive more opportunities this week.

Kyrie Returns

After being suspended for Brooklyn's last eight games, Kyrie Irving made his return to the Nets during their 127-115 win over the Grizzlies. The All-Star point guard finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal in 26 minutes. Irving is averaging 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals across 37.3 minutes per game over his first nine showings this season. With the return of the 30-year-old, expect the likes of Edmond Sumner, Cam Thomas and Patty Mills to all receive less usage.

Ben Simmons easily provided his best game of the season during Irving's return with 22 points (11-13 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes. This was Simmons' first start since missing time earlier in the season due to a back injury.

Over his last three outings, Simmons is averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 29.0 minutes. While it has been a rough start for Simmons' fantasy owners, his recent games are starting to make me feel a bit more optimistic about the 26-year-old's outlook for the rest of the season.

Klay, Warriors Respond

The Warriors' slow start to begin the season had many questioning if the reigning champions still have steam left in the tank. Golden State, and specifically Klay Thompson, responded over the weekend with impressive wins over both the Knicks and the Rockets.

Thompson exploded for 41 points (14-23 FG, 10-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 win over Houston. After averaging just 14.7 points with a 35.1 field goal percentage over his first 11 games to start the season, Thomson is producing 26.7 points on a 50.0 percent shooting clip over his past three outings. Stephen Curry also shined in Sunday's win over the Rockets with 33 points (11-20 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, 15 assists, two blocks and three steals in 37 minutes. While the Warriors have not been stringing together as many wins, Curry is still putting together one of the best seasons of his career, averaging what would be a personal-best 32.3 points to go with 6.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals over 34.8 minutes per game.



Washington Stays Hot, Beal Exits Late

The Wizards stayed red hot over the weekend, winning its contests against both the Heat and the Hornets. Washington has now won six out of its past seven games and sits at 10-7 through 17 games.

Bradley Beal played great for the Wizards during their wins, averaging 26.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.0 steals across 44.5 minutes per game. However, Beal's big weekend ended on a low note with the All-Star guard sustaining a quad injury late in Sunday's win over the Hornets. The exact extent of the injury is still unknown at this time. If Beal is forced to miss more time, expect Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis to once again shoulder the load on offense for Washington.

After it initially looked like Bradley Beal's return might hinder Corey Kispert's fantasy production, the second-year sharpshooter turned in two of the better games of his season, averaging 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.5 3PM across 35.0 minutes over the weekend. Kispert ranks as the 85th overall nine-category fantasy option over the past week yet is owned in only 0.7 percent of all ESPN leagues. With Beal's injury status in the air, Kispert is a decent fantasy add for teams looking for some three-point help.

LaVine Gets Benched

One of the more interesting storylines of the weekend was the late benching of Zach LaVine during Chicago's 108-107 loss to Orlando on Friday. The All-Star guard spent most of the final four minutes of the game on the bench, as the Bulls opted to roll with Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso in the backcourt for the closing moments of the game.

In fairness, LaVine was amidst his worst game of the season, recording just four points (1-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes. However, you hardly ever see coaches taking out their stars during crunch time which makes this situation quite interesting. Regardless, LaVine has still been solid as of late, recording at least 20 points in his four games prior to Friday's rough night. I am interested to see how LaVine responds to the benching when the Bulls take on the Celtics on Monday. In the same game LaVine got benched, DeMar DeRozan was unstoppable with 41 points (16-30 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 44 minutes. DeRozan is averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his first nine games in the month of November this season.



AD Powers Lakers

Things started to look bleak for the Lakers once LeBron James suffered his adductor strain, however the team has responded well and has now won three straight contests. Anthony Davis has been absolutely dominant over the winning streak, averaging 35.0 points, 17.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks across 32.0 minutes per game. The 29-year-old center ranked as the No. 1 overall nine-category fantasy player over the past week and should continue to provide as long as LeBron James (thigh) remains out.

Russell Westbrook continues to provide off the bench for the Lakers. The veteran point guard has recorded a double-double in each of the Lakers' past four games while averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 11.3 assists across 26.7 minutes per game over that span. Westbrook did exit Sunday's win over the Spurs early with a thumb injury, however. The results came back negative, but the exact extent of the injury is still unclear. If Westbrook is forced to miss time -- a distinct possibility -- Dennis Schroder and Kendrick Nunn figure to be in line for more opportunities.

Kings Keep Winning

The Sacramento Kings are really starting to figure things out, defeating the Pistons 137-129 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to a Western-Conference-best six straight games. De'Aaron Fox was once again outstanding for the Kings on Sunday, ending the win with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes. Over the Kings' current winning streak, the All-Star candidate is averaging 24.0 points, 8.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 31.7 minutes per game.

One of the more underrated catalysts of the Kings' improved play is Harrison Barnes getting back to his normal self. The veteran forward started the season out quite slow, averaging just 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists over his first nine appearances season. However, over the Kings' winning streak, Barnes is averaging 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. In fact, over the past two weeks of play, Barnes ranks as the 34th overall nine-category fantasy option.

Game of the Weekend

Cavs Hang on in Double-OT

While there were a ton of great options to choose to from this weekend, my favorite contest was Friday's double-overtime battle between the Hornets and the Cavaliers. Charlotte rallied back from behind 10 points with 45 seconds left in regulation and was able to send the game to overtime behind a clutch Terry Rozier corner three. After a hard-fought first overtime, Cleveland hunkered down in double overtime allowing just two points while ending up walking away with a 132-122 win.

Darius Garland was fantastic in the win, recording 41 points (16-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and five steals in 48 minutes. This marked the Vanderbilt product's second outing with over 40 points this season. Over his past four outings, Garland is averaging 35.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.0 steals over 37.8 minutes per game. Evan Mobley continued his picked-up aggressive play with 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 45 minutes. Over his last three outings the second-year pro is averaging 18.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks across 35.3 minutes per game.

Kelly Oubre had a strong game for Charlotte in the loss, ending with 34 points (12-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and three steals across 39 minutes. Oubre is almost quietly having the best season of his career, averaging a personal-best 19.2 points to go with 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 steals across 31.6 minutes per game thus far. Terry Rozier appears in line for increased usage with LaMelo Ball back on the sidelines with an ankle injury. The veteran point guard ended Friday's loss with 28 points (11-32 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 49 minutes. While it has been a small sample size, Rozier's usage rate rises up to 28.8 per game without Ball compared to a 25.3 mark in games with Ball this season.



Clutch Zone

Jalen Suggs drilled the go-ahead three-pointer and finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 108-107 win over Chicago

JALEN SUGGS GAME WINNER pic.twitter.com/Laf3vuMxnI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 19, 2022

The Hawks were able to walk away with a 124-122 win in overtime against the Raptors with a sneaky inbounds play that left AJ Griffin wide open. The rookie impressed in the win, totaling 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes.

holy shit what a play call by the Hawks to win it at the buzzerhttps://t.co/pU9Em4dJRC pic.twitter.com/e4sY1YFscv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 20, 2022

Lauri Markkanen sealed the deal for Utah's win 134-133 win over the Suns behind this impressive fadeaway jumper

Lauri Markkanen is a problem pic.twitter.com/sLo2X9cETp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 19, 2022

Quick Hitters

Kyle Lowry had one of the grittiest performances of his career during Friday's 107-106 overtime loss to the Wizards. The Heat had just seven available players, yet Lowry was still able to nearly win the game for Miami, dropping in 24 points (8-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 15 assists, two blocks and one steal in 51 minutes. It was truly an inspiring performance from the 36-year-old guard.

Luka Doncic recorded his 50th career triple-double with 33 points (11-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 127-99 win over the Nuggets. He has played in just 279 career games. Essentially, Doncic has recorded a triple-double in about one out of every five games he has played in his career. Absurd stuff.

Bones Hyland is starting to make his name heard in the Sixth Man of the Year race. The second-year pro finished with a career-high 29 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 win over the Mavericks. Over his past seven appearances, Hyland is averaging 21.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Yuta Watanabe is on fire as of recently. Over his past four outings, the first-year Net is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while drilling 3.0 three-pointers per game at a 60.0 percent mark from deep. Watanabe ranked as the 79th overall nine-category fantasy option over the past week.

The Celtics were on fire during their only game of the weekend, drilling 20 threes during their 117-109 win over the Pelicans. Jaylen Brown led the way with 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 37 minutes. Boston has now won a league-best nine straight games

The Suns may have lost to the Jazz, but Devin Booker was on fire with a season-best 49 points (16-31 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 15-15 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 41 minutes. Booker is averaging what would be a career-high 27.6 points per game thus far. Cameron Payne continues to fill in nicely for Chris Paul at the point guard position, averaging 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over 33.0 minutes across the weekend.

Kawhi Leonard made his fourth appearance of the season during Saturday's 119-97 win over the Spurs, finishing with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and four assists over 22 minutes. While it is encouraging to see Leonard back on the court, fantasy owners should perhaps hold off on starting Leonard just yet as he continues to re-acclimate himself back in the Clippers' lineup.

Jabari Smith had one of his better weekends, averaging 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks across 34.0 minutes. While it has not been a perfect start to Smith's career, it is encouraging to see him start to string together productive performances.

RJ Barrett's struggles continued over the weekend with the Duke product averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 30.0 percent from the field and a 22.2 clip from deep. Barrett ranks as the 272nd overall nine-category fantasy option this season.

The Raptors' injury bug has led to Juancho Hernangomez starting to get more usage. "Bo Cruz" started Saturday's 124-122 loss to Atlanta and ended with 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes. While his rest of the season outlook is quite bleak, Hernangomez is a fine DFS value play if he remains in Toronto's starting lineup for the time being.

I feel like a bit of a broken record here every weekend, but Jalen Williams continues to go under the radar as one of the best rookies in his class. The Santa Clara product started his only appearance of the weekend, finishing with a fine line of 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes. Over his past five outings, Williams is averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 rebounds over 29.6 minutes per game. The 21-year-old ranked as the 92nd overall nine-category asset over the last week of play.



Best and Worst of the Weekend

Best of the Weekend: Anthony Davis - 35.0 points, 17.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks across 32.0 minutes per game.

Anthony Davis - 35.0 points, 17.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks across 32.0 minutes per game. Worst of the Weekend: Keldon Johnson - 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 25.7 percent from the field across 29.5 minutes.

Keldon Johnson - 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 25.7 percent from the field across 29.5 minutes. Rookie of the Weekend: Jaden Ivey - 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 32.9 minutes.

A Look Ahead to Monday Night