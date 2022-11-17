Around the Association: SGA comes up clutch, Ball re-injures ankle + more fantasy notes

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Welcome back to another edition of Around the Association.

As is typically the case on Wednesdays, we had a packed slate of NBA games. The Celtics extended their winning streak, SGA came up clutch yet again, Bol Bol kept on producing and many more exciting moments happened during the 10-game offering. So without further ado, let's dive in:

Nightly Notables

SGA Spoils Beal's Return

After missing the Wizards' past five games due to COVID protocols, Bradley Beal made his return to Washington's backcourt. The All-Star guard even drilled a clutch shot to put the Wizards up 120-118 with 6.1 seconds left, however, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had other plans.

SGA drained yet another heroic late-game three-pointer to win the Thunder the game 121-120. Gilgeous-Alexander ended the game with 42 points (14-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-17 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block across 35 minutes. The 24-year-old has taken a massive leap this season, averaging 32.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks across 35.9 minutes per game. SGA is well on his way to making his first All-Star Game and even has a shot at being a starter for the West. Jalen Williams continues to impress me early on in the season and the rookie appears to have firmly grasped a spot in OKC's rotation. The rookie finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and six assists across 28 minutes. Over his last four showings, Williams is averaging 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 28.5 minutes.

Back to Beal: The 29-year-old finished with 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes. Dating back to before his absences, Beal has now topped 20 points in his last four appearances. Beal is averaging 21.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists across 35.3 minutes per game over his first 10 appearances this season. The return of Beal does not look good for Corey Kispert's fantasy value. After starting Washington's past five games and averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 25.4 minutes per game, Kispert recorded just two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two assists over 11 minutes during Wednesday's defeat.



Ball Exits Early

Just as things were starting to look better for LaMelo Ball and the Hornets, Ball re-injured his left ankle when he stepped on a fan's foot late in Charlotte's 125-113 loss to the Pacers. The third-year star was amidst the best game of his season prior to exiting, finishing with 26 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound in 37 minutes. If Ball is forced to miss time once again, Terry Rozier and Dennis Smith are the prime candidates to receive additional opportunities. Rozier is currently averaging a usage rating of 30.3 percent in his nine games without Ball this season, but that usage rating drops to 25.3 percent in his three contests with Ball in the lineup. Dennis Smith has missed each of the Hornet's past three games and is yet to play in a contest alongside Ball. While it remains to be seen how Smith's workload will truly be affected by the return of Ball, one can safely assume that Smith's fantasy production will take a decent dip. However, if Ball is ultimately ruled out for additional games, Smith turns right back into a solid fantasy streaming option



Bol Bol Mania

Bol Bol's impressive play has been one of the best early surprises to begin the season. With both Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Wendell Carter (foot) out, Bol finished with a career-high 26 points (12-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Orlando's 126-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bol has started the last 10 games for Orlando, averaging 14.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 28.5 minutes across that span. Bol's breakout season has also translated well in terms of fantasy with the young forward ranking as the 46th overall nine-category fantasy option thus far. If Banchero and Carter continue to remain on the sidelines, Mo Bamba emerges as a solid DFS value play. Bamba saw a season-high 29 minutes while finishing with eight points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block. However, overall it has been a major down year for Bamba and it would not surprise me if he is moved before the end of the season Bamba through his first 14 appearances: 11.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.2 blocks over 30.4 minutes per game Bamba through his first 14 appearances: 6.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 blocks across 16.1 minutes per game.



Celtics Win Eighth Straight

Last year's runner-ups are officially back and rolling, defeating the Hawks 126-101 to mark their eighth straight win. Boston now sits atop the East at 12-3.

Jayson Tatum led the way while nearing a triple-double with 19 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes. Despite the solid all-around play, this outing did mark Tatum's first time not reaching the 20-point mark all year. Derrick White stepped up for the Celtics who were without both Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon due to ankle injuries. White started the win and finished with 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 31 minutes. This outing marked White's first double-double of the season. If Smart and Brogdon are ruled out once again, White makes for both a great DFS play and is a viable streaming option in season-long leagues. Payton Pritchard also saw increased usage, supplying a season-best 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes. While White is certainly the safer fantasy option to go with, Pritchard also appears to have value if Smart and Brogdon are kept on the sidelines.



Curry Drops 50 in Loss to Suns

Stephen Curry erupted Wednesday for a season-high 50 points (17-28 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 36 minutes during Golden State's 130-119 loss to the Suns. While the 6-9 Warriors have been struggling so far, Curry has still been absolutely unstoppable. The future-Hall-of-Famer has dropped at least 40 points in three out of his last five appearances.

Cameron Payne continues to provide for Phoenix with Chris Paul (heel) on the sidelines. The veteran point guard dropped 29 points (9-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block across 33 minutes while starting. Payne has started the Suns' last four contests, averaging 20.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists across 33.5 minutes during that span.

With Chris Paul (heel) coming back sooner than later, this may be a good time to sell high on Payne. Before entering Phoenix's starting lineup in place of Paul, Payne was 9.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 17.6 minutes per game Mikal Bridges came just shy of a triple-double, recording 23 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 42 minutes. Bridges is currently averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 37.1 minutes per game -- all would make career-highs for the 26-year-old.



Knicks Rally Over Nuggets

The New York Knicks finally broke their losing streak in Denver, rallying back in the fourth quarter to defeat the Nuggets 106-103. This marked the Knicks' first win in Denver since 2006! Julius Randle led the comeback for the Knicks and ended with a new season-high 34 points (11-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals across 32 minutes. After a slower start to the season, Randle is starting to pick up his play, averaging 25.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 33.3 minutes over his last seven appearances. Cam Reddish needs to be on everyone's fantasy radar. The Duke product did not overly impress in the win, but ended with 10 points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one block across 37 minutes. Over Reddish's last three outings, he is averaging 18.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 34.3 minutes per game. Reddish is rostered in just 4.8 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues.

The Nuggets were without both Nikola Jokic (COVID protocols) and Aaron Gordon (illness) in the defeat and they are expected to miss the team's next contest Friday in Dallas. Zeke Nnaji was thrust into a bigger role against the Knicks, finishing with a season-best 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes. This was the first time all season that Nnaji played 10 or more minutes. If Jokic and Gordon are ultimately ruled out Friday, Nnaji emerges as a fantastic DFS value play. Bones Hyland made his return to the court after missing the team's last two games due to COVID protocols. The second-year pro ended with 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes. Throughout his last five appearances, Hyland is averaging 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals over 24.8 minutes off of the bench.



Quick Hitters

The Bucks were able to beat the Cavs 113-98 behind a monster outing from Brook Lopez. The veteran caught fire with a team-high 29 points (10-13 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks over 30 minutes of play. Lopez is having an absolutely rejuvenating season thus far, averaging 16.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks across 31.4 minutes per game. If Lopez can keep up his strong play, this would mark his first time averaging more than 15 points per game since his time as a member of the Nets. Jordan Nwora is starting to see the floor more, ending the win with 21 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 29 minutes of play. Over his last three outings, Nwora is averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 26.3 minutes. While this production out of Nwora is nice to see, it would not be surprising to see numbers shoot back down once Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton are back. At that point, Nwora might not even be in the rotation.

Lamar Stevens is quickly turning into one of my favorite additions for next week. Even with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) back, Stevens remained in Cleveland's starting lineup in place of Jarrett Allen (ankle). The Penn State product ended with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four blocks over 34 minutes. While it is a small sample size, Stevens is averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across 32.0 minutes while starting over Cleveland's last two games.

The Mavericks' starting lineup sputtered with Luka Doncic (rest) missing his first game of the season. Not a single starter of Dallas recorded double-digit points during the team's 101-92 loss to the Rockets. However, both Tim Hardaway and Christian Wood had big games for Dallas off of the bench: After being held scoreless in his last outing, Hardaway responded with 28 points (10-26 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists over the final 24 minutes. The 30-year-old guard is averaging 12.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assist across 24.8 minutes per game over his first 13 appearances this season. While Hardaway's season-long value is not bright, the veteran guard appears to be a great DFS play if Doncic is forced to be sidelined for Dallas. Christian Wood ended the loss with 26 points (9-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes. The 27-year-old has cooled down tremendously since his hot start to the season, recording over 20 points in just two out of his last nine appearances. Wood ranks as the 147th nine-category fantasy option thus far.

Usman Garuba shined off the bench in Houston's win, totaling season-highs in both points and rebounds. The 20-year-old forward produced 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 21 minutes. While Garuba should not be considered in fantasy lineups just yet, it is encouraging to see the second-year pro improving.

Bennedict Mathurin keeps impressing, finishing with 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and three rebounds over 22 minutes. Mathurin is averaging 19.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 27.6 minutes over his first 13 appearances in the NBA. While there is deservedly a ton of hype about Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard has also been great for the Pacers thus far. The rookie out of Gonzaga has started the last four games, averaging 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals across 24.3 minutes per game over that span. Nembhard ranks as the 78th overall nine-category asset over the past week of play.

OG Anunoby has gotten off to a fantastic start for the Raptors and has quickly turned into one of the favorites for the Defensive Player of the Year award. However, it was Anunoby's offense that impressed Wednesday when the Indiana product recorded a season-best 32 points (13-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 43 minutes during Toronto's 112-103 win over Miami. Anunoby ranks as the 17th nine-category fantasy option throughout the young season thus far. Thaddeus Young is starting to turn into a streamable player as the Raptors continue to deal with the injury bug. The veteran big has started Toronto's last three games, averaging 11.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals across 29.3 minutes per game over that span.

Nikola Jovic got the surprise start at center with Bam Adebayo (knee) ruled out. In just his fifth career appearance, Jovic impressed with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes. The 19-year-old is someone I am watching out for.

Anthony Edwards exploded for Minnesota during their big win over Orlando, recording 35 points (12-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes. 19 of Edwards' points came in the first quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns also had a big game with 30 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 36 minutes. Towns is starting to find his offensive rhythm, averaging 29.5 points and 9.0 rebounds over his last two appearances.

Trey Murphy took Zion Williamson's (knee) place in New Orleans' starting lineup and ended with 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 25 minutes. While he is not quite consistent enough to play on a nightly basis Murphy becomes a great spot start whenever he enters the starting lineup. Murphy as a starter (6 GP): 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals across 32.7 minutes Murphy as a reserve (9 GP): 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 25.1 minutes.



Best and Worst of the Night