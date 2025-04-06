Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, April 6

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Suns vs. Knicks: Jalen Brunson to score over 20.5 points -115 @ bet365

Brunson will make his long-awaited return from a 15-game absence Sunday after sitting out Saturday's 121-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks, and the star floor general is expected to operate as an integral part of the Knicks' offensive scheme right away, especially on the second leg of a back-to-back and with a starting lineup that tends to log heavy minutes on a regular basis. Surpassing the 20-point threshold shouldn't be much of an issue for Brunson, as he's done it in 46 of his 61 appearances in 2024-25. He averaged 27.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game since the All-Star break before going down with the injury. Expect some rust considering Brunson hasn't stepped on the hardwood since March 6, but he shouldn't have significant problems hitting this mark.

Pacers vs. Nuggets: Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double +150 @ bet365

Jokic missed five games between March 17 and March 24 due to an ankle injury, but he's been outstanding since returning to the court. He's posted two triple-doubles in four outings and ended just one assist away from reaching another in the 118-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors on April 4, right after sitting out the win over the San Antonio Spurs on April 2. Over that four-game stretch, Jokic scored a career-high 61 points in a double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 1, so there's no doubt he can fill the stat sheet. If we add that Jamal Murray is questionable to play Sunday due to right hamstring inflammation, all signs point to Jokic having an astronomical usage rate in this contest. Considering he leads the league in triple-doubles by a wide margin with 31 in 66 outings, it wouldn't be shocking if he achieves that feat again. He's averaging 29.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game since the All-Star break.

Rockets vs. Warriors: Stephen Curry to hit over 4.5 three-pointers -115 @ bet365

The Warriors have been one of the best teams in The Association since the All-Star break and currently own a 14-0 record when starting Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Draymond Green. It's unclear if they'll be able to make it 15-0 given that the Houston Rockets represent a stern challenge, but one thing that has remained consistent during that stretch has been the elite play of Curry. He's coming off a 36-point, five-assist, seven three-pointer performance against the Nuggets on Friday, and he's hit at least four three-pointers in four of his last five contests, including a 12-for-20 showing against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Curry is shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range since the All-Star break while averaging 4.8 three-pointers made per game in that 19-game stretch, so he has a good chance of extending his sizzling streak this Sunday.