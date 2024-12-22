This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Rockets vs. Raptors: Jabari Smith over 12.5 total points -125 @ bet365

Let's start by saying that Smith isn't a primary option on offense for the Rockets. In most games, he should be considered the fourth option behind Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and even Fred VanVleet. However, the third-year forward is riding a productive stretch of late and is coming off a 15-point effort in the 133-113 win over the Pelicans on Thursday. That game marked the fourth straight contest in which he surpassed the 12.5-point plateau, and there's confidence that he'll extend his hot streak Sunday.

All things considered, Smith should take advantage of a depleted Raptors team to score over 12 points for the fifth time in seven December outings. He's averaging 11.9 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor this month, and while those numbers are far from eye-popping, Smith seems to be growing more comfortable on offense as the season progresses. He's also expected to have a matchup advantage in terms of size, particularly if the Raptors employ a similar lineup to the one they fielded in their most recent game when they were without Jakob Poeltl.

Pacers vs. Kings: Bennedict Mathurin over 16.5 total points -115 @ bet365

Mathurin was impressive as a rookie before injuries limited his progress as a sophomore. However, he took advantage of his opportunity in his third year in the league and didn't look back. He's firmly established as a reliable scoring weapon for a disappointing Pacers team that has gone 13-15 entering Sunday's slate despite reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023-24. Despite the team's struggles, Mathurin has performed above expectations, particularly in the scoring column, and that trend should continue here.

Even though he's failed to reach the 16.5-point mark in five of his last six games, including four in a row, he's too talented to struggle over a prolonged stretch. Plus, he should take advantage of the fact that the Kings will be playing the second leg of a back-to-back set. Even considering the recent cold stretch, Mathurin is averaging a career-high 17.2 points per game this season. Look for him to end the slump Sunday.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Jamal Murray over 2.5 three-pointers +145 @ bet365

There's no question that Nikola Jokic is the driving force on offense for the Nuggets, as the star big man is the one who sets up the tempo on both ends of the court. However, Murray has been experiencing a revival in recent games, and we'll ride his hot hand for this contest. The star floor general recently missed two games in early December due to a hamstring injury, but he has returned to action with a bang, reaching the 20-point mark in three straight games, something he hadn't achieved all season long during the previous weeks.

One thing that has stood out is his efficiency. Murray has shot a combined 28-for-61 from the floor in that span, good for 45.9 percent, while going 9-for-19 from deep (47.4 percent). Murray has hit multiple threes in those three games, including three vs. Portland and four vs. Sacramento in his last two contests. Having Dejounte Murray as his defensive matchup won't be easy, but Murray can be borderline unstoppable when he's hot, and he's going through his most productive stretch of the season. Look for him to remain hot from deep in a game where the Nuggets should come out on top against a Pelicans team playing in the second leg of a back-to-back set.