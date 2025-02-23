Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, February 23

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Pistons vs. Hawks: Pistons to cover -3.0 spread -110 @ bet365

The Hawks are listing Trae Young as probable due to an Achilles injury that has been bothering him all season long, and while the star floor general has managed to play through it, the Hawks don't have many other weapons outside of him. The Pistons, on the other hand, are a team on the rise that looks set to fight for a playoff berth on the back of Cade Cunningham, who made his All-Star debut this season. This game would be a lot closer if both teams were at their best, but that isn't the case with Atlanta. The Pistons also share the best record in the Eastern Conference over the last five games, while the Hawks have gone 3-2 in that stretch, dropping the last two. All signs point to the Pistons covering the spread here and keeping their winning streak alive.

Bucks vs. Heat: Giannis Antetokounmpo to record under 41.5 points + rebounds + assists -115 @ bet365

Hitting the 41.5 mark on points + rebounds + assists shouldn't be hard for someone who has a usage rate as high as Antetokounmpo, but the star forward isn't playing in normal conditions. This will be the third game in the last four days for Milwaukee, and since Antetokounmpo missed six games in a row with a calf injury before the All-Star break, the Bucks are being cautious with their star forward. Considering that he's going to have a minutes restriction once again, one that should hover around the 25-minute mark, it's hard to see Antetokounmpo filling out the stat sheet and reaching that 41.5 mark. To note, he's played less than 25 minutes in his two games after the break, posting 35 and 27 P+R+A against the Clippers and Wizards on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, respectively.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards to hit over 3.5 three-pointers -110 @ bet365

The Timberwolves will be considerably depleted for Sunday's marquee matchup against the Thunder, as they'll be missing several regular contributors such as Rudy Gobert (back), Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe). This means Edwards will have to carry most of the scoring load against the best team in the Western Conference, which should lead to high totals in the shooting column. The star guard, who's coming off a 37-point outburst in the loss to the Rockets on Friday, has attempted at least 25 shots in five of his last six games while also riding a streak of seven straight contests taking at least 10 threes. He's made at least four treys five times in that stretch, and given the workload he'll handle, that run could very well continue Sunday regardless of the outcome of the game.