Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for January 26

Best NBA Bets Today

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score over 31.5 total points -115 @ bet365

There's little doubt that Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best players in the NBA this season, and his name is right up there with Nikola Jokic and Donovan Mitchell in the race for the MVP award. He has an excellent chance to deliver another eye-popping showing Sunday against the Blazers in what will be the lone game of the slate. The 31.5-point line certainly looks doable for SGA. For starters, the Blazers aren't particularly known for their defense, and the variety of offensive resources in the star guard's bag will simply be too much for whoever starts in the Portland backcourt. Plus, SGA has scored at least 30 points in four of his last five appearances, with the lone exception being a 27-point, 10-assist effort versus the Nets on Jan. 19.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder: Deni Avdija to record over 21.5 total points + rebounds -115 @ bet365

Avdija might not be a household name in the Blazers organization, with most of the media attention going to other players such as Donovan Clingan, Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson. However, there's a strong argument to say Clingan has been one of the best players on the Portland roster of late. Since being promoted to the starting lineup on Dec. 28, Avdija has averaged 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while hitting double-digit points in all but one of those contests. When it comes to the specific betting line of over 21.5 points + rebounds, Avdija has surpassed it in four of his last five appearances -- and finished just four away in the one he didn't. He could have another productive outing as one of the Blazers' go-to options on offense.