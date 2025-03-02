Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, March 2

This article is part of our 30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Knicks vs. Heat: Knicks to cover -5.5 spread -110 @ bet365

The Knicks have been struggling with injuries throughout the season, but they're recovering at the best possible time and should close to full strength for this Eastern Conference matchup. The Heat will have their two best players, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, available, but their rotation will be shorthanded since Nikola Jovic (hand) is out, while Jaime Jaquez (ankle) and Andrew Wiggins (ankle) are doubtful to suit up.

The Knicks are the better team when comparing them both at full strength, but the absences on Miami's side might mean New York should eventually cruise to an easy win. Both teams have gone 3-2 in their five contests after the All-Star break and are on the heels of two-game winning streaks. However, the amount of star talent will determine the outcome of this game, and on that note, the Knicks have a clear edge over the Heat. Expect them to cover the spread.

Raptors vs. Magic: Cole Anthony to score over 11.5 points -105 @ bet365

Anthony wouldn't have a significant role on offense if the Magic were at full strength, but the fifth-year veteran has been handed the keys of the offense due to the absence of Jalen Suggs (quadriceps). Anthony hasn't disappointed since being promoted to the first unit, as he's averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game over 10 consecutive starts. Those numbers might not be eye-popping, but it's worth noting that Anthony has scored in double digits six times during that stretch.

Furthermore, the former UNC star has scored double digits eight times across 12 appearances since the beginning of January. The 11.5-point mark is relatively low considering Anthony should hover around the 25-minute mark as a starter. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner should be the go-to options for the Magic, but even if the opposing defense focuses on that star duo, Anthony should have enough opportunities to make an impact on the scoring column. He's averaging 9.0 field-goal attempts per game in those 10 starts as well.

Clippers vs. Lakers: Lakers to win and both teams score at least 100 points +160 @ bet365

The Lakers might be the hottest team in the NBA right now, and while it's too early to judge, it seems the Luka Doncic - LeBron James is working better than expected, at least at first glance. The Lakers enter this city matchup on a five-game winning streak and own an 8-2 record over their last 10 games, good for the joint-best mark in the Western Conference over that stretch. They're also 10-3 in their division and 25-12 against Western opponents, so it's hard to bet against them right now.

The Clippers might have the weapons to slow them down, but no team in the league has figured out how to stop the LeBron - Luka combo yet. It's worth noting that these two teams met on Friday and the Lakers secured a tight score of 106-102. Plus, four of the Lakers' five wins during their ongoing winning run have seen both teams reaching the 100-point plateau, and that could be the case again Sunday. Also, two of the previous three regular-season meetings between these two teams ended with both teams hitting the 100-point mark.