Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, March 7

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
March 7, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Desmond Bane over 34.5 points + rebounds + assists at Lakers (-122)

FanDuel, 2:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: While it's actually Jaren Jackson Jr. that sees the biggest usage bump with Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke off the court, I'm concerned about his matchup against Anthony Davis. With AD checking JJJ, I think more usage will funnel toward Bane, who most recently popped for 30 points on 22 shots, six assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes against the Clippers.

Markelle Fultz O14.5 points vs. Bucks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Fultz has been among my favorite player prop targets over the last month-plus as he continues to be an effective – and efficient – counting stats accumulator. Over his last 15 games, Fultz is up to 14.7 points per game on 51.5 percent shooting, while hitting better than 90 percent of his free throws. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday both out, I'm leaning toward Fultz's points prop tonight, but I'd also consider his PTS+AST (19.5) at slightly worse value.

Mike Conley over 10.5 points (-115) vs. 76ers

 PointsBet, 3:50pm ET

Ken Crites: Conley has averaged 13.6 points per game over his last five contests and is coming off a 24-point effort Saturday at Sacramento. The aging veteran had three nights to rest and should be fresh.  The T-Wolves are still without guard Jaylen Nowell, which frees up about 10 field goal attempts for the rest of the Minnesota backcourt. James Harden, Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker are all GTDs for Philly.  Their absence, in particular Tucker and Harris, should soften the Sixer defense. In eight games with Minnesota, Conley's scoring is actually up a tick at 11.1 per contest. Without Karl Anthony-Towns, Minnesota needs scoring from others. I'm 21-17 on the season and in a bit of a slump, so feel free to fade.

