Best NBA Bets Today: Picks and Player Props for Saturday, December 7

Best NBA Bets Today

Pistons vs. Knicks: Josh Hart over 28.5 points, rebounds and assists -115 @ bet365

The Knicks have been playing well and enter this favorable matchup on a four-game winning streak. They've also won their last six at home, so they should be confident enough to keep that streak alive against a Pistons team that, while improved from last year, still lacks the firepower to match up with a contender like New York. While it would've been tempting to go with Karl-Anthony Towns or Jalen Brunson here, Hart can be a solid source to rack up stats, as evidenced by his last few games.

The eight-year veteran has two double-doubles and one triple-double across the Knicks' ongoing winning streak. Furthermore, he's averaging 13.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season, with the last two marks being personal bests for him. To note, he's also averaging a career-high mark in steals per game, with 1.4. Given that Hart has surpassed the 28.5 line in terms of points, rebounds and assists three times during the Knicks' ongoing winning run, and in four of the Knicks' last six contests at home, this line represents solid value.

Suns vs. Heat: Tyus Jones over 11.5 total points -115 @ bet365

The Suns have been dealing with the absence of Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Durant in recent games, and the results have shown they're not at full strength. Phoenix has gone 2-2 in its last four games and 3-3 across its previous six, so the lack of key players has hurt the team. The 126-124 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday was a tough pill to swallow, given how the game unfolded, and matching up against the Heat isn't the ideal scenario for a bounce-back performance.

Even though the Suns will likely ask Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to carry the team on offense, Jones' contributions can't be overlooked. The floor general has scored in double digits in four straight appearances, while doing so in seven of his last eight outings. The absence of Durant has opened a door for an increased role on offense, and the 10-year veteran is making the most of the opportunity. The Heat aren't particularly known for their defensive prowess in the backcourt, so Jones could easily surpass the 11.5-point mark in this line. He's done that in three games in a row and six of his last eight.

Grizzlies vs. Celtics: Payton Pritchard over 13.5 total points -110 @ bet365

Pritchard has been one of the most prolific bench scorers in the NBA this season. Even though he benefits from playing in a scheme that often features Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and one of either Jrue Holiday or Derrick White next to him, there's no question the fifth-year veteran is making the most of the opportunity while showing he can be an early-season candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award. However, Pritchard is coming off his worst game of the season in the 111-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, going scoreless in 24 minutes.

That's precisely why we're gunning for a bounce-back performance for Pritchard. He's averaging a career-best 15.8 points per game this season while shooting 48.2 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from three-point range. He's not likely to struggle as much as he did Friday, particularly since the Grizzlies don't offer the same defensive matchup as Milwaukee. Before Friday's game, Pritchard had scored at least 19 points in five games in a row, so he was bound to regress a bit. It's also worth noting that he's surpassed this 13.5-point line in 15 of his 23 contests, so the data backs him up. As long as he gets his usual touches, he should be just fine, and more could be asked out of him, given that this game represents the second leg of a back-to-back set for Boston.