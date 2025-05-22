Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, May 22

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today: Game 2 of Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Julius Randle over 24.5 points + assists (-120, DraftKings)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Barutha: Randle is averaging 27.2 points and 6.4 assists across the past five games, and 24.3 points with 5.5 assists across the entire postseason. He caught absolute fire in the first half of Game 1 against the Thunder, though "only" finished with 28 points on 19 true shot attempts. His one assist was partially due to his teammates not finishing, as he racked up 10 potential assists. Hopefully this game is a bit closer and Randle can keep up his strong play while playing 40+ minutes.

Jalen Williams over 1.5 steals (-125, Hard Rock)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Barutha: Williams was excellent defensively in Game 1, recording five steals in 33 minutes. The Wolves should take care of the ball a bit better in Game 2, but I don't feel strongly enough about that to fade Williams here. Across the whole playoffs, he's averaging 1.8 steals in 34.8 minutes, and he's averaging 2.6 steals in 35.0 minutes in the past five games.

Isaiah Hartenstein over 15.5 points + rebounds (-122, FanDuel)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Barutha: Despite blowouts and foul trouble limiting Hartenstein to an average of 20.7 minutes per game over the past three, he's still averaging 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds. During a six-game stretch earlier in the postseason where he saw 28.8 minutes per game, he averaged 11.7 points and 10.0 rebounds. At this point, it seems like taking this bet is more so just hoping a game stays close. Not a guarantee, but the combined points + rebounds are a fairly low bar for Hartenstein.

Jaden McDaniels over 5.5 rebounds (-130, BetMGM)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Barutha: McDaniels was limited by foul trouble in Game 1 and ultimately fouled out after 24 minutes. However, he still managed to grab six rebounds during his limited time on the court while the Thunder shot 50 FG%. If McDaniels can keep the fouls down and the Thunder regress a bit in terms of efficiency, he should be able to clear this threshold.

Naz Reid under 16.5 points + rebounds (-120, Caesars)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Barutha: Reid is just not consistently making an impact in these playoffs. He hasn't reached this mark in any of the past five games, and he's only crossed it in three of the past 10 games. In the playoffs as a whole, he's averaging just 10.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 25.5 minutes, but he's shooting a respectable 48 FG% and 40 3P%, so it's shot volume that's the issue.

Jaden McDaniels O5.5 REB (-130, BetMGM)

Timberwolves at Thunder, 8:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: McDaniels cleared this number in just 24 minutes in Game 1, and while his rebounding has been a bit up-and-down throughout the playoffs, he should see a larger minutesload in Game 2, while the Thunder could regress after shooting 50% from the field on Tuesday night.

Mike Conley O1.5 threes (+100, FanDuel)

Timberwolves at Thunder, 8:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Conley went just 1-of-5 from deep in Game 1, but he continues to see plenty of open looks. He's gone over this number in five of 11 postseason games and went over in all three regular-season matchups against OKC. All 44 of Conley's three-point attempts in the postseason have been either "open" or "wide open", per NBA.com/Stats, and all five of his attempts in Game 1 were "wide open". We'll bank on Conley – a 40-plus-percent shooter this season – to convert those open looks as the somewhat-forgotten man in the Wolves' starting five.

Mapping out your wagers for the week? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.