Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Monday, January 23

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Lauri Markkanen over 36.5 points + rebounds vs. Hornets (-105)

DraftKings, 4:10 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Charlotte has the league's worst defensive rating over the past two weeks (125.9), and this game has a fantastic 240.5 over/under. While I hesitate to actually bet the over, it's an advantageous situation at home for Markkanen to continue his hot streak. Since Christmas, Markkanen is averaging 30.1 points and 10.5 rebounds. I also think the desire to secure an All-Star spot on his home floor will continue to push him to be aggressive.

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons UNDER 237.0 points

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: I'll admit I struggled to find a bet I really love on tonight's slate, but there's reason to question whether this total is a bit too high. I know the Bucks are getting Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back, but both players – Middleton, especially -- could have some rust to shake off after extended absences. Meanwhile, Bucks road overs are hitting at just a 30.4% clip this season. Conversely, Detroit is going over two-thirds of the time at home, but Milwaukee is the side I'm more concerned about holding up its end of the bargain. When these teams met in back-to-back games on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 – a long time ago, I know -- they combined for 218 and 207 points.

Al Horford over 6.5 rebounds (+105) at Orlando

DraftKings, 12:14 PM CT

Ken Crites: Big Al is averaging 6.3 boards a game, but when Rob Williams (Time Lord) is off the court, he's averaging 7.2 boards per 36 minutes. Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon are both out for tonight's match-up versus Orlando, and Williams is an unlikely GTD. That's 15.5 rebounds Boston needs to make up elsewhere, and it's probably not coming from Payton Pritchard. Plus, Horford has a personal score to settle with Mo Wagner, who via dirty play baited Horford into an ejection in their last matchup. I think Big Al will see big minutes, plus he's averaged 7.0 rebounds per contest over his past eight games.

