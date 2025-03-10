Best NBA Bets Today: Player Props, Picks for Monday, March 10

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Karl-Anthony Towns over 25.5 points (-125) at Sacramento Kings

BetMGM, 2:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Towns sees a +9.8% usage bump with Jalen Brunson off the court, bringing him up to 31.7 points per 36 minutes. He's been struggling with his shot lately, posting 16.3 PPG on 38 FG% across his past four, but he still posted 23 points in 34 minutes in the first game without Brunson -- a 105-95 loss to the Clippers on Friday. Now, with more rest and more time to gameplan, I think the Knicks can get KAT in a position to succeed offensively. Not to mention, the Kings are without Domantas Sabonis and are on the second night of a back-to-back. I'm not sure who is supposed to guard KAT.

Kevin Durant over 1.5 blocks (+162) at Memphis Grizzlies

FanDuel, 3:46 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Durant is averaging 1.3 blocks per game this season and has reached 2+ blocks in 19 of his 51 appearances. In three prior games against the Grizzlies, he's averaging 2.3 blocks. Memphis is the second-most blocked team per 48 minutes (6.6) across the past 10 games, so I like getting significant plus-money on this.

Bam Adebayo over 1.5 steals (+145) vs. Charlotte Hornets

BetMGM, 3:54 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Adebayo's hands have been active lately, averaging 1.6 steals across five March games, and he's reached 2+ steals in 20 of his 61 appearances this season. While that's not a great ratio, we're getting +145 here against a Charlotte team just handing the ball over to its opponents. Across the past 10 games, they're allowing opponents to secure 9.9 steals per 48 minutes -- tied for the second-most in the NBA.

Desmond Bane over 5.5 assists (-130) vs. Phoenix Suns

DraftKings, 4:04 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Bane has stepped up his passing since December, averaging 6.1 dimes over his past 39 games and eclipsing five assists in 25 of his 52 appearances overall. He's also averaging 6.7 assists across three prior matchups against the Suns. This Phoenix team is bleeding assists, allowing 30.3 per 48 minutes across the past 10 games -- the third-most in the NBA. Plus, Bane's usage should remain high with Jaren Jackson out.

Klay Thompson over 18.5 points (+106) at San Antonio Spurs

BetRivers, 2:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Thompson is far from his prime self, but the excessive injuries Dallas is dealing with has brought on increased usage. Over the past three games, Thompson is averaging 23.0 points on 22.0 shot attempts. Tonight's matchup against the Spurs is expected to be a fairly close and high-tempo matchup (SAS -6.5, 231.5 over/under), so it projects as a good opportunity for Thompson to launch up shots.