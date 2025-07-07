Over the past 25 years, Cleveland Cavaliers fans have experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. LeBron James gave the franchise instant credibility when the Cavs picked him first in the 2003 NBA Draft, and while his first departure left some fans bitter, his return led the team to its first NBA Title. It also uplifted a city that hadn't celebrated a championship squad in more than half a century.

However, in between James' stints, the Cavs were among the worst teams in the NBA. Six of the team's nine worst records ever were compiled over the last quarter century.

Now, though, Cleveland is peaking again. They've made the playoffs for three straight seasons and earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference this past season. While 2024-25 ended on a disappointing note, the future still looks bright for the franchise.

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Time Starting Lineup Since 2000

To celebrate this turbulent period, Rotowire.com has created an all quarter century team for the Cavaliers. This is based on a traditional starting lineup of two guards, two forwards and a center.

Benefit from exclusive NBA betting apps with sportsbook promos, bonuses, and secure payouts when you bet and win big on NBA player props and NBA MVP odds today.

Guard: Kyrie Irving

Irving spent the first six seasons of his career in Cleveland, averaging 21.6 points and 5.5 assists per game. When James returned for his second stint, he helped guide the franchise to three straight NBA Finals, including the 2016 championship. In Game 5 of that series, Irving scored 41 points on 17-for-24 shooting in a win-or-go-home game.

Guard: Donovan Mitchell

The leader of current Cavaliers, Mitchell has blossomed in Cleveland. He went from being an all-star in Utah to being considered one of the best players in the game, as evidenced by his All-NBA First Team selection this past season. His overall scoring average of 24.7 points is the eighth highest of any active NBA player, and he's averaged 26.2 a game with the Cavs.

LeBron James: A Legacy of Excellence with the Cleveland Cavaliers

The kid from nearby Akron – considered by some as the NBA's greatest player ever – won two MVP trophies, was the Rookie of the Year in 2004 and won his only scoring title during his first stint with the Cavs. His second stint lasted four seasons, all of which ended in the NBA Finals. Over his 11 seasons with the team, he averaged 27.2 points, 7.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds. His 154.1 win shares as a Cav is tops in franchise history and nearly 90 win shares better than Mark Price's 65.4, which ranks second. He owns the team record for career points, rebounds, assists, steals and ranks fourth in blocks.

9 YEARS AGO TODAY!

"CLEVELAND, THIS IS FOR YOU!" LeBron's Block

Kyrie's Shot

The 3-1 Comeback

A Cavs Championship

End of a 52-Year Drought pic.twitter.com/abpWkXvZm0 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 19, 2025

Forward: Kevin Love

Love spent 8-1/2 seasons with the Cavs and was part of the core, along with Irving and James, to lead the team to the title and the run of NBA Finals. He averaged 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds while in Cleveland and earned two of his five all-star appearances there.

Center: Zydrunas Ilgauskas

From 2000-01 to 2009-10, the 7-foot-3 Lithuanian averaged 13.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game for the Cavs. He also earned his only two all-star appearances during that span. Ilgauskas ranks fourth all-time in franchise history with 63.4 win shares, which does include two seasons in the 1990s.