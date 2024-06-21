Donovan Clingan Scouting Report: Massive Rim-Protecting Potential

This article is part of our NBA Draft series.

Donovan Clingan scouting report

Height: 7-2

Weight: 282

DOB: 2/23/2004

Hailing from Bristol, Connecticut, Clingan put up some impressive numbers in high school, averaging 30.3 points, 18.4 rebounds, and 6.2 blocks per game as a senior. Twice named Gatorade Player of the Year, he chose UConn in July 2021 over offers from big names like Michigan, Ohio State, and Syracuse. Ranked in the top 50 of the 2022 high school class, Clingan made a splash as a freshman at UConn in the 2022-23 season. His scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking skills were key in leading the Huskies to the 2023 National Championship.

Deciding to return for his sophomore year, Clingan stepped up with averages of 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.5 blocks, helping UConn clinch another National Championship. Despite playing just 22.5 minutes per game due to a stacked roster, he ranked in the top 10 nationally in block rate, defensive rating, win shares per 40 minutes, and defensive box plus/minus.

At 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan, Clingan's size and defensive smarts make him a top big man prospect in the draft. He's got the potential to be a top-tier shot-blocker in the NBA, though he might have trouble keeping up with quicker players. Offensively, he's a solid finisher with good touch, but he's not known for demanding the ball or having a wide array of post moves. This low-maintenance, defense-first approach should make him a good fit for most teams, even if he starts off playing limited minutes.

While his defense is strong, Clingan's offensive game still needs work. He rarely shot outside the paint at UConn and his free-throw percentage improved only slightly from 51.7% as a freshman to 57.4% as a sophomore. NBA players like Walker Kessler and Jakob Poeltl are good comparisons for his size and skill set. Clingan's size and length should make him a force around the rim in the NBA, but he'll need to adjust to the higher level of competition.