Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Beal, Booker Injuries, Breakout Candidates + More

Secondly, Tuesday was my birthday and as most of you know, I'm a big Luka Doncic guy. That game was insane and the Mavericks

As for the answer, I think Beal's out for at least 10 days, if not longer. The depth chart says that Corey Kispert , Will Barton and Jordan Goodwin are the next men up, while Deni Avdija should also step up, if healthy. Barton had back-to-back 22-point games the last time Beal was out with the same injury and he should step up after not even playing tonight. But because he didn't play on Tuesday, I'm going to rank them: 1. Avdija; 2. Barton; 3. Kispert; 4. Goodwin.

Answer : First of all, I wore a Santa hat and have appeared as 'Santa Doc' on a few video podcasts over the years, including Monday on Rick Kamla's show on BettorSportsNetwork, where I appear every week. So, yes, I am Santa Doc.

If Bradley Beal misses as much time as Santa Doc thinks he will, who is the best player to pick up and stick in my lineup? - Santa Doc (@Docktora)

With that in mind, let's kick this thing off with a question from 'Santa Doc':

Secondly, Tuesday was my birthday and as most of you know, I'm a big Luka Doncic guy. That game was insane and the Mavericks are only 3.5 games behind first-place Denver with a 19-16 record. Luka is going to be the talk of the league after his 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Not even Wilt did it. And the fact he brought Dallas back from nine down with 33 seconds left will also get lost in the fire. Luka is back in the thick of the MVP race and the Mavs might have 10 wins without him. Mind blown.

If Devin Booker is to miss extended time, who will benefit the most in Phoenix: Landry Shamet or Cam Payne? - Ricardo Llorens (@llorens_ricardo)

Answer: The problem is both Landry Shamet (Achilles) and Cameron Payne (foot) are hurt right now. With all three of those guys on the shelf, Damion Lee or Duane Washington are going to be the guys.

But if everyone is healthy I'm ranking them: 1. Shamet; 2. Payne; 3. Lee; 4. Washington

Ultimately, the answer all depends on who is healthy when the Suns take on the Wizards on Wednesday. If only Lee and Washington are healthy for that one, I'd ride the hot hand of Washington.

Who are your top three non-injury-related breakout candidates for the remainder of the season? - A Process (@a_process)

Answer: That's a fairly open-ended question but I'll take a shot at it.

Aleksej Pokusevski: The Thunder are eventually going to shut everyone down and as we saw late last season, Poku stepped up and went off several times late in the season. However, he got hurt Tuesday night and won't return with a leg injury. So make sure he's healthy before making a move on him.

Jalen Williams: Poku's teammate could do some damage in the second half once the Thunder stop running Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey out there every night. He started on Tuesday and while he didn't blow up, he could have a strong finish to the season. He had 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks on 7-of-12 shooting. Williams looks like a can't-miss player once the Thunder officially go into tank mode.

Jeremy Sochan: The Spurs are going to tank in the second half and Sochan has been playing well. That trend continued on Tuesday and he had 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks in a loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

The bottom line here is that several players from bad teams are going to step up once these tanking teams start shutting guys down. And there should be plenty of opportunity to pick up fantasy free agents who will roll late in the season.

Here are some more players to keep an eye on: Tre Mann, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Saddiq Bey, Jalen McDaniels, Jaylen Nowell, Naz Reid, Austin Reaves, Tari Eason, Kenyon Martin Jr., TyTy Washington

Indiana is currently 8th in the Eastern Conference. Are they keeping Myles Turner or Buddy Hield? - Looselips67 (@Looselips67)

Answer: I would not call myself a trade-deadline expert but Turner and Hield are two of the Pacers' best players. My sense is Turner is going to get moved and if he goes, Hield could go with him. But if they can add a piece or two in the offseason without moving Turner and Hield, anything is possible with Tyrese Haliburton. But my sense is they'll both be moved at the deadline.

Thoughts on Jalen Smith for the rest of the season? - Carlos Blicas (@ChicagoBlicasGM)

Answer: Smith had nine points and seven rebounds on Tuesday and is over his ankle injury. However, he's coming off the bench and needs to be starting at power forward for the Pacers if he's going to be worth using in fantasy. He could easily end up back in the starting five and if it happens, he's worth grabbing. But if he's coming off the bench, I don't love him as a fantasy option.

As we've covered, the Pacers could easily make a big trade or two which could free up Smith to go on a late-season run. If he ends up back in the starting five I think he's worth grabbing in most formats.

Which player(s) do you see as potential beneficiaries as the result of a trade? - illgobbo (@illgobbo)

Answer: I didn't realize this would be a Pacers mailbag but that's where we are. With both Myles Turner and Buddy Hield apparently on the block, Isaiah Jackson, Jalen Smith, Andrew Nembhard and Chris Duarte could all benefit from a trade. If Turner and/or Hield are moved, Jackson, Smith, Nembhard and Duarte are all going to be worth picking up.

Landry Shamet or T.J. Warren? - Rob Chang (@RobbyC_123)

If both were healthy, given Devin Booker's groin injury, I'd say Shamet. But Shamet is iffy for his next game, while Warren is coming off a season-high 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two three-pointers against the Cavaliers on Monday.

Meanwhile, Warren has scored in double figures in three straight games and in six of his last seven and the Nets are rolling every team they face right now. They go from 'very good' to 'elite' if Warren is playing well and that's exactly what he's doing right now. Pick him up.

As for Kael Pasimio's (@kaelpasimio) question: What it will take to get Warren in the starting lineup? Probably an injury. But I don't think it matters if he's starting or coming off the bench. He's only 29 and is a perfect fit with the Nets regardless of his starting or bench role.

Should I trade my Damian Lillard and Desmond Bane for Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler? - Parker (@Parkdiggitydoog)

Answer: Portland and Memphis are likely going to the playoffs. The Heat are also likely to make the playoffs, barely, and the Warriors are currently sitting in 10th place in the West. They still have time to get into the mix, but as fun as Curry is, I worry about the Warriors fading while he's out with his shoulder injury. Not to mention Butler misses too many games for my liking.

I'd stick with what you've got. Bane's lengthy absence hurt you, but he's back and should be ready to start going off. He'll get it going.

In a 12-team, nine-cat league, I'm being offered Khris Middleton for my Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Porter Jr. Thoughts? I'd be punting FG%, rebounds and turnovers - Scottie Antetokounmpo (@mackedonut)

Answer: Middleton is hurt (again) and is playing with studs. The two guys you have are very productive. I'm not touching that trade. Keep your guys, and keep ballin' out.