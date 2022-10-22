NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAS at PHI (-13.5), O/U: 224

DET (-1) at IND, O/U: 230

BOS (-8.5) at ORL, O/U: 217

CLE (-2) at CHI, O/U: 219.5

TOR at MIA (-2.5), O/U: 215

HOU at MIL (-13), O/U: 231

MEM at DAL(-5.5), O/U: 219

OKC at DEN (-8.5), O/U: 226

LAC (-2.5) at SAC, O/U: 223.5

The Bucks are rested and take on a Rockets team on their second night of a back-to-back. The Bucks are dealing with a couple of injuries in the lineup, but it should result in added value from their superstars and key supporting cast.

The Pacers remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, allowing for more opportunity for their second unit. On the contrary, the Pistons should have an easier time in the paint.

The Cavs are shorthanded in the backcourt, meaning a boost for Raul Neto, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert. They also have the advantage of being rested while facing an opponent on the second night of a back-to-back.

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Alec Burks (foot), Isaiah Livers (hip): Questionable

Marvin Bagley (knee): OUT

IND - Jalen Smith (face), Daniel Theis (knee): Questionable

Myles Turner (ankle): OUT

BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle), Moritz Wagner (ankle): Questionable

Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring): OUT

CLE - Ricky Rubio (knee), Dylan Windler (ankle), Darius Garland (eye): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

TOR - Chris Boucher (hamstring), Otto Porter (hamstring): Questionable

MIA - Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle): Questionable

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), TyTy Washington (knee): Questionable

MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Joe Ingles (knee), Khris Middleton (wrist): OUT

MEM - Dillon Brooks (thigh): Questionable

Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

DAL - Facundo Campazzo (not injury related): Questionable

Davis Bertans (knee), Frank Ntilikina (ankle): OUT

OKC - Jalen Williams (eye): OUT

DEN - Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable

Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (rest), John Wall (rest): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,500) at Nuggets

Gilgeous-Alexander put on a show in his season-opener with 32 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. He has a favorable matchup against the Nuggets, who are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Jamal Murray is expected to be in the lineup after sitting out the Nuggets' Friday game, but he is still on a minutes restriction.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers vs. Pistons ($8,000)

Despite coming off a loss on Friday, Haliburton continued to impress, totaling 27 points, three rebounds, 12 assists and a steal in the game. He is a double-double threat every night and will continue to lead the charge for the Pacers.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,700) at Magic

Tatum faces the second night of a back-to-back after he tallied 29 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal on Friday night in a win over the Heat. Tatum and the Celtics go up against the Magic, who are also on the second night of a back-to-back. Tatum has an advantage against the Magic frontcourt, including rookie Paolo Banchero.

Christian Wood, Mavericks ($7,500) vs. Grizzlies

Wood impressed in his regular-season debut for the Mavs, totaling 25 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block off the bench. He has the advantage of facing a shorthanded Grizzlies team on the second night of a back-to-back, while he should be able to excel against their second unit.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,500) at Heat

Siakam is coming off a monstrous outing, where he logged 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a loss to the Nets. He has looked great in both of his games so far and is likely to keep up the stellar play, especially as the focal point of the Raptors' offense. Siakam averaged 21 points and 10.3 rebounds through four games against the Heat last season.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,000) vs. Rockets

Giannis and the Bucks play host to a Rockets club on the second night of a back-to-back. The Bucks are shorthanded, which means Antetokounmpo has to carry a more significant load on both ends of the floor. He has an advantage against the younger Rockets squad and will be looking to make a splash in his home opener. Giannis tallied 21 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and a steal in the Bucks' season opener Thursday in Philly.

Value Picks

Terry Taylor, Pacers ($3,500) vs. Pistons

Taylor is up for another start as the Pacers remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. Taylor totaled nine points, seven rebounds and two assists on Friday night, and he will need to bring another strong effort on the second night of a back-to-back.

Robert Covington, Clippers ($4,100) at Kings

Covington is up for added responsibility, as the Clippers will be shorthanded without Kawhi Leonard and John Wall. In the team's last tilt, Covington logged two points, four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 14 minutes.

Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,800) at Kings

Powell has to step up for the shorthanded Clippers. He finished with nine points, four rebounds and a steal in the last game, and he is up for another start.

Derrick White, Celtics ($4,200) at Magic

White finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks in the Celtics' win over the Heat on Friday. He continues to provide solid backcourt play and utilizes a strong defensive effort to increase his production.

Jevon Carter, Bucks ($3,500) vs. Rockets

Carter is up for another start for the Bucks' shorthanded backcourt. Carter accumulated five points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Bucks' last game. However, he has a more favorable matchup Saturday and could produce a better line as a result.

