NBA DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit is Here!
Dominate your draft with RotoWire's premium fantasy baseball resources.
DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 15

DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 15

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
February 15, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHI at IND
Pacers on five-game slide. 
SAS at CHA
Spurs on 13-game slide. 
NYK at ATL 
Knicks on two-game win streak. 
DET at BOS 
Pistons 3-7 in last 10 games. 
MIA at BKN 
Nets on two-game slide. 
CLE at PHI 
Cavs on seven-game win streak. 
HOU at OKC 
Rockets on six-game slide. 
UTA at MEM 
Grizzlies 3-7 in last 10 games. 
DAL at DEN 
Mavs on two-game slide. 
NOP at LAL
Pelicans 10-18 on the road. 

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report      

CHI - Goran Dragic (knee): Probable 
Alex Caruso (foot): Questionable 
DeMar DeRozan (thigh), Derrick Jones (groin): OUT

IND - Daniel Theis (thumb), Myles Turner (back): Questionable 

SAS - Doug McDermott (Achilles): Questionable
Khem Birch (knee), Romeo Langford (thigh), Tre Jones (foot), Devin Vassell (knee), Isaiah Roby (ankle): OUT      

CHA - Cody Martin (knee), Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT 

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT  

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (ankle): Probable 
John Collins (hip): Questionable   

DET - Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT

BOS - Jayson Tatum (illness), Marcus Smart (ankle), Al Horford (knee): Questionable
Jaylen Brown (face): OUT

MIA - Duncan Robinson (finger): Questionable 
Tyler Herro (knee), Victor Oladipo (ankle), Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT    

PHI - P.J. Tucker (calf): Probable
Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable 

HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): OUT     

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT      

MEM - Steven Adams (knee): OUT 

DAL - Christian Wood (illness), Tim Hardaway (hamstring), Reggie Bullock (illness): Questionable
Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Davis Bertans (calf): OUT   

DEN - Aaron Gordon (ribs), Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable   

NOP - CJ McCollum (ankle): Questionable
Dyson Daniels (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT   

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable
LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,500) vs. Rockets 

Gilgeous-Alexander exceeded 50 DK points in six of 10 outings, including a high of 66 in the previous meeting with the Rockets. He is averaging 32.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks over the 10 games and should keep up the strong play, as the Rockets give up the league's most three-pointers and sixth-most points per game. 

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,200) at Lakers 

Ingram tallied at least 42 DK points in four of the last five games, while averaging 30.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per outings. He has a good chance to shine against the Lakers, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game. Ingram must continue to carry a bigger load on offense in the absence of Zion Williamson, and he may have to perform as a one-man show if CJ McCollum is also sidelined. 

Forwards/Centers

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($6,600) at Hornets 

Johnson has gone over 30 DK points in seven of the last 10 outings, including a high of 46.8, while averaging 23.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He has a great opportunity to prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent per game. 

Julius Randle, Knicks ($9,900) at Hawks 

Julius Randle is on a roll, averaging 25.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists through 10 games, including four with at least 50 DK points. He finished with 52.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hawks and should thrive once again, as they give up the league's fourth-most points per game to power forwards. 

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($7,800) at Thunder 

Sengun has been relatively quiet, with an average of 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals over five outings, but he still managed to deliver a high of 49.8 DK points. He should be able to stand out against the Thunder, who give up a league-high in rebounds and also allow opposing centers to shoot an average of 60.2 percent from the field. 

Expected Chalk 

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,800) vs. Mavericks 

Jokic continues to excel, averaging 24.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists and 1.1 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including three with more than 70 DK points. He is likely to stand out against the Mavericks, who allow opposing centers to shoot an average of 60.9 percent from the field, and who also remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. 

Value Picks

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,100) vs. Pelicans

Vanderbilt is averaging 9.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two games with the Lakers. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Pelicans, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. 

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,500) vs. Jazz 

Clarke is averaging 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 10 games, including three with more than 30 DK points. He will continue to see more action in the absence of Steven Adams, and he should pad his stats against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game. 

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers ($4,800) vs. Bulls

Mathurin continues to shine, averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 10 games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He should do well agains the Bulls, who are shorthanded at the wings. 

Alec Burks, Pistons ($3,800) at Celtics 

Burks totaled 30.8 DK points in 28 minutes off the bench in the last game, and he has a good chance to stay hot with a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Celtics.  

Malaki Branham, Spurs ($4,600) at Hornets 

Branham is averaging 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists, with a high of 40.8 DK points through six consecutive starts. He will continue to see an extended opportunity while the Spurs manage injury trouble. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dan Bruno
Dan Bruno
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 15
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 15
Celtics NBA Finals Odds Shift After Trade Deadline
Celtics NBA Finals Odds Shift After Trade Deadline
Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, February 14
Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, February 14
A Look At The Cavs NBA Championship Odds Post NBA Trade Deadline
A Look At The Cavs NBA Championship Odds Post NBA Trade Deadline
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 14
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 14
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 14
NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 14