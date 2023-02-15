DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
CHI at IND
Pacers on five-game slide.
SAS at CHA
Spurs on 13-game slide.
NYK at ATL
Knicks on two-game win streak.
DET at BOS
Pistons 3-7 in last 10 games.
MIA at BKN
Nets on two-game slide.
CLE at PHI
Cavs on seven-game win streak.
HOU at OKC
Rockets on six-game slide.
UTA at MEM
Grizzlies 3-7 in last 10 games.
DAL at DEN
Mavs on two-game slide.
NOP at LAL
Pelicans 10-18 on the road.
Injuries to Monitor
CHI - Goran Dragic (knee): Probable
Alex Caruso (foot): Questionable
DeMar DeRozan (thigh), Derrick Jones (groin): OUT
IND - Daniel Theis (thumb), Myles Turner (back): Questionable
SAS - Doug McDermott (Achilles): Questionable
Khem Birch (knee), Romeo Langford (thigh), Tre Jones (foot), Devin Vassell (knee), Isaiah Roby (ankle): OUT
CHA - Cody Martin (knee), Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT
NYK - Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT
ATL - De'Andre Hunter (ankle): Probable
John Collins (hip): Questionable
DET - Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT
BOS - Jayson Tatum (illness), Marcus Smart (ankle), Al Horford (knee): Questionable
Jaylen Brown (face): OUT
MIA - Duncan Robinson (finger): Questionable
Tyler Herro (knee), Victor Oladipo (ankle), Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT
PHI - P.J. Tucker (calf): Probable
Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable
HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): OUT
OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT
MEM - Steven Adams (knee): OUT
DAL - Christian Wood (illness), Tim Hardaway (hamstring), Reggie Bullock (illness): Questionable
Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Davis Bertans (calf): OUT
DEN - Aaron Gordon (ribs), Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable
NOP - CJ McCollum (ankle): Questionable
Dyson Daniels (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable
LeBron James (ankle): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,500) vs. Rockets
Gilgeous-Alexander exceeded 50 DK points in six of 10 outings, including a high of 66 in the previous meeting with the Rockets. He is averaging 32.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks over the 10 games and should keep up the strong play, as the Rockets give up the league's most three-pointers and sixth-most points per game.
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,200) at Lakers
Ingram tallied at least 42 DK points in four of the last five games, while averaging 30.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per outings. He has a good chance to shine against the Lakers, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game. Ingram must continue to carry a bigger load on offense in the absence of Zion Williamson, and he may have to perform as a one-man show if CJ McCollum is also sidelined.
Forwards/Centers
Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($6,600) at Hornets
Johnson has gone over 30 DK points in seven of the last 10 outings, including a high of 46.8, while averaging 23.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He has a great opportunity to prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent per game.
Julius Randle, Knicks ($9,900) at Hawks
Julius Randle is on a roll, averaging 25.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists through 10 games, including four with at least 50 DK points. He finished with 52.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hawks and should thrive once again, as they give up the league's fourth-most points per game to power forwards.
Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($7,800) at Thunder
Sengun has been relatively quiet, with an average of 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals over five outings, but he still managed to deliver a high of 49.8 DK points. He should be able to stand out against the Thunder, who give up a league-high in rebounds and also allow opposing centers to shoot an average of 60.2 percent from the field.
Expected Chalk
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,800) vs. Mavericks
Jokic continues to excel, averaging 24.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists and 1.1 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including three with more than 70 DK points. He is likely to stand out against the Mavericks, who allow opposing centers to shoot an average of 60.9 percent from the field, and who also remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Value Picks
Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,100) vs. Pelicans
Vanderbilt is averaging 9.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two games with the Lakers. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Pelicans, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,500) vs. Jazz
Clarke is averaging 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 10 games, including three with more than 30 DK points. He will continue to see more action in the absence of Steven Adams, and he should pad his stats against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.
Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers ($4,800) vs. Bulls
Mathurin continues to shine, averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 10 games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He should do well agains the Bulls, who are shorthanded at the wings.
Alec Burks, Pistons ($3,800) at Celtics
Burks totaled 30.8 DK points in 28 minutes off the bench in the last game, and he has a good chance to stay hot with a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Celtics.
Malaki Branham, Spurs ($4,600) at Hornets
Branham is averaging 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists, with a high of 40.8 DK points through six consecutive starts. He will continue to see an extended opportunity while the Spurs manage injury trouble.