DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHI at IND

Pacers on five-game slide.

SAS at CHA

Spurs on 13-game slide.

NYK at ATL

Knicks on two-game win streak.

DET at BOS

Pistons 3-7 in last 10 games.

MIA at BKN

Nets on two-game slide.

CLE at PHI

Cavs on seven-game win streak.

HOU at OKC

Rockets on six-game slide.

UTA at MEM

Grizzlies 3-7 in last 10 games.

DAL at DEN

Mavs on two-game slide.

NOP at LAL

Pelicans 10-18 on the road.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CHI - Goran Dragic (knee): Probable

Alex Caruso (foot): Questionable

DeMar DeRozan (thigh), Derrick Jones (groin): OUT

IND - Daniel Theis (thumb), Myles Turner (back): Questionable

SAS - Doug McDermott (Achilles): Questionable

Khem Birch (knee), Romeo Langford (thigh), Tre Jones (foot), Devin Vassell (knee), Isaiah Roby (ankle): OUT

CHA - Cody Martin (knee), Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (ankle): Probable

John Collins (hip): Questionable

DET - Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT

BOS - Jayson Tatum (illness), Marcus Smart (ankle), Al Horford (knee): Questionable

Jaylen Brown (face): OUT

MIA - Duncan Robinson (finger): Questionable

Tyler Herro (knee), Victor Oladipo (ankle), Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT

PHI - P.J. Tucker (calf): Probable

Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable

HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): OUT

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (knee): OUT

DAL - Christian Wood (illness), Tim Hardaway (hamstring), Reggie Bullock (illness): Questionable

Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Davis Bertans (calf): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (ribs), Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable

NOP - CJ McCollum (ankle): Questionable

Dyson Daniels (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable

LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,500) vs. Rockets

Gilgeous-Alexander exceeded 50 DK points in six of 10 outings, including a high of 66 in the previous meeting with the Rockets. He is averaging 32.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks over the 10 games and should keep up the strong play, as the Rockets give up the league's most three-pointers and sixth-most points per game.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,200) at Lakers

Ingram tallied at least 42 DK points in four of the last five games, while averaging 30.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per outings. He has a good chance to shine against the Lakers, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game. Ingram must continue to carry a bigger load on offense in the absence of Zion Williamson, and he may have to perform as a one-man show if CJ McCollum is also sidelined.

Forwards/Centers

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($6,600) at Hornets

Johnson has gone over 30 DK points in seven of the last 10 outings, including a high of 46.8, while averaging 23.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He has a great opportunity to prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent per game.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($9,900) at Hawks

Julius Randle is on a roll, averaging 25.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists through 10 games, including four with at least 50 DK points. He finished with 52.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hawks and should thrive once again, as they give up the league's fourth-most points per game to power forwards.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($7,800) at Thunder

Sengun has been relatively quiet, with an average of 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals over five outings, but he still managed to deliver a high of 49.8 DK points. He should be able to stand out against the Thunder, who give up a league-high in rebounds and also allow opposing centers to shoot an average of 60.2 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,800) vs. Mavericks

Jokic continues to excel, averaging 24.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists and 1.1 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including three with more than 70 DK points. He is likely to stand out against the Mavericks, who allow opposing centers to shoot an average of 60.9 percent from the field, and who also remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Value Picks

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,100) vs. Pelicans

Vanderbilt is averaging 9.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two games with the Lakers. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Pelicans, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,500) vs. Jazz

Clarke is averaging 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 10 games, including three with more than 30 DK points. He will continue to see more action in the absence of Steven Adams, and he should pad his stats against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers ($4,800) vs. Bulls

Mathurin continues to shine, averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 10 games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He should do well agains the Bulls, who are shorthanded at the wings.

Alec Burks, Pistons ($3,800) at Celtics

Burks totaled 30.8 DK points in 28 minutes off the bench in the last game, and he has a good chance to stay hot with a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Celtics.

Malaki Branham, Spurs ($4,600) at Hornets

Branham is averaging 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists, with a high of 40.8 DK points through six consecutive starts. He will continue to see an extended opportunity while the Spurs manage injury trouble.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.