FanDuel NBA: Finals Game 3 Value Plays

The series between the Warriors and Celtics has already followed a familiar narrative that's occurred throughout the playoffs. Both teams have turned in convincing performances and have evened the series, 1-1. We'll tackle the single-game offering for Game 3, keeping in mind the present trends as we attempt to predict the optimal build in both the multiplier and utility positions.

For FanDuel single-game contests, participants are given five positions to fill. While two of them are normal (UTIL) spots, the remaining three allow for a multiplier to be given to the selected player. There are three tiers:

MVP - 2x

STAR- 1.5x

PRO - 1.2x

The common mistake made in this format is a lack of emphasis on the 2x player value and the over-valuing of the 1.2x multiplier. In reality, adding .2x to a player is not that significant, while picking the wrong 2x player will likely kill your chances of cashing. You can survive most misses at 1.2x and even 1.5x, but getting the 2x spot correctly is essential.

Unlike other sites, the salaries are not weighed according to the slot selected. All of FanDuel's salaries are static, meaning that no matter where you put a player, their value remains the same. This eliminates the challenges of CPTN format games where you must consider the overall value of the multiplied value as you fill a slew of utility spots. Instead, FanDuel's single-game contests are mostly about picking the top three scorers and rounding out the roster with two value utility players.

Before we begin, let's take a look at the winning lineup from one of FanDuel's more popular multi-entry tournaments.

2x: Stephen Curry 98.5

1.5x: Jayson Tatum 58.05

1.2x Kevon Looney 42.48

UTIL: Derrick White 25.8

UTIL: Jordan Poole 26.9

Stephen Curry had some stiff multiplier competition in the series against Dallas, and the offensive punch of Luka Doncic has proven to be a more potent competitor than what Jayson Tatum can provide as the top scorer in this series. As a result, Curry's dominant role in Golden State's offense has effectively overtaken Tatum's hold on the 2x spot. Tatum's rostership (35 percent) at the MVP spot sunk to 10 percentage points below Curry's (45 percent) in Game 2. Since there's little indication that Curry's share of the offense will decrease (save a cold night of shotmaking), he will unseat Tatum as our MVP of choice for now.

MULTIPLIER CANDIDATES

Stephen Curry ($15,000): MVP

Jayson Tatum ($15,500): STAR

Jaylen Brown ($14,500): STAR

Marcus Smart ($12,500): PRO

Kevon Looney ($10,000): PRO

Since Robert Williams is dealing with a knee injury that limited him to only 14 minutes in Game 2, his workability as a multiplier is compromised. The lack of support in the frontcourt is what makes Kevon Looney a convincing 1.2x candidate in Game 3. Al Horford was conspicuously absent despite Williams' limitations, and although his performance is probably an outlier, his salary is a little high to take the risk, especially in a multiplier build. The pairing of Curry and Tatum appears to be the best way to go again, although some minimal swapping between Tatum and Jaylen Brown may be a way to establish some uniqueness in your build entries.

UTILITY CANDIDATES

Jordan Poole ($9,000)

Otto Porter ($7,500)

Derrick White ($9,500)

If you are in the mood for a Curry/Tatum/Brown stack at the top, you'll have to consider Otto Porter since your average after the spend-up will only be $7,500 per utility spot. You'd also be forced to for Payton Pritchard at $7,000 to make that happen. Hoping for a bounce-back game from Smart or Horford will yield you more spending power at the utility, allowing for Poole alongside Porter or Pritchard. The Looney addition at the 1.2x gives you the most utility flexibility, however. By going this route, you can get a bit more unique by including Klay Thompson and Draymond Green into the fold. Although you'd still need Porter's salary to achieve some of those options, it's still the best way to get unique.

CONCLUSION

I have not been a fan of replication winning lineups from previous games, but I think the winners have the right idea for these two teams so far. Curry's share of the offense is too good to ignore, and Tatum seems better suited at a 1.5x target. You have an opportunity for a lot of variation at the 1.2x and UTIL positions, and those spots are where you need to diversify with more frequency.

