Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Week 10 Waiver Wire Targets

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

As the NBA prepares for its big Christmas Day slate, fantasy managers continue to look for ways to improve their rosters heading into Week 10. Let's dig into six players who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues who could provide a boost moving forward.

Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls (52% available)

This is an important season for Williams, who will be a restricted free agent this summer. He hasn't lived up to being the fourth overall pick in the 2020 Draft, never averaging more than 10.2 points per game for a season. He can sometimes look passive on offense and on the glass, which has resulted in him bouncing in and out of the starting five.

With Zach LaVine (foot) and Torrey Craig (heel) going down, the Bulls have had no choice but to play Williams heavy minutes. He has responded by averaging 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers over their last 11 games. LaVine could be out at least a couple more weeks and Craig is going to be out for a couple of months, so Williams has a clear path to remain in his expanded role.

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls (62% available)

Caruso is a difference maker, although it doesn't always show up in the stat sheet. He is one of the most versatile defenders in the league and would be highly coveted by teams if the Bulls ever decided to trade him. The downside is that his aggressive style of play makes him prone to injuries. He has already missed six games this season and left others early because of injuries.

When he has been on the floor, Caruso has shown improvement offensively by shooting 46.8 percent from behind the arc. That has enabled him to average 9.5 points and 1.5 three-pointers per game. He has also chipped in defensively with 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. There is a risk that comes with adding him, but for fantasy managers who need threes and steals, he could be worth it.

Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns (64% available)

The Suns played only two games in Week 9, which means that Allen was probably dropped in some leagues. He also recently battled a hamstring injury that forced him to miss three straight games. Since returning, though, he has averaged 11.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers over three games.

The Suns don't have a lot of depth, which has enabled Allen to average a career-high 33 minutes per game. Bradley Beal (ankle) is out until at least the beginning of January, so Allen should remain busy moving forward. Given that he is on pace to average at least 2.0 three-pointers for the fourth straight season, he is a great option in that department with the Suns set to play four games.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (64% available)

Kuminga is still trying to establish himself in the league. He's not exactly in an ideal situation, being such a young player on a team that has championship aspirations. The Warriors' desire to prioritize winning now over his long-term development contributed to him averaging 17 and 21 minutes, respectively, during his first two seasons in the league.

The suspension of Draymond Green has forced the Warriors to give Kuminga an added look. Over their last six games, he has averaged 26 minutes. The initial returns have been positive with him providing 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers per game during that stretch while shooting 55.2 percent from the field. With Green expected to be out for at least a couple of more weeks, Kuminga has a favorable opportunity to stick in his expanded role.

Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks (65% available)

Injuries have provided a windfall for Exum. Kyrie Irving (heel) has missed the last six games for the Mavericks, and there have been no positive updates on his status. Going back a bit further, injuries to other players have helped Exum start eight straight games. During that span, he provided 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.

Surprisingly, Exum is still available in this many leagues. It's not like he's even lacked efficiency, given that he has shot 62.0 percent from the field since entering the starting lineup. He has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Rockets because of a lower leg contusion, but it's worth noting that it's the first game of a back-to-back set. It might be more of a rest issue than a serious health concern. The Mavericks will play four games in both of the next two weeks, so add Exum while you still can.

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers (89% available)

McConnell is one of the best backup point guards in the league. The problem is, he's playing behind Tyrese Haliburton. Given that Haliburton is one of the best players in the league, regardless of position, McConnell isn't going to get thrust into a prominent role anytime soon. He is averaging only 15 minutes per game this season, which is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career.

Despite the limited minutes, it helps McConnell that the Pacers have played at the second-fastest pace in the league. That has left him to average 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He's also efficient, shooting 50.9 percent from the field for his career. The Pacers will play three games in Week 10, but then they have five straight weeks in which they will play four games each. Those who need assists in deep leagues could receive a boost from adding McConnell now.