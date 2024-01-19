Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Week 14 Waiver Wire Targets, Including Luke Kennard and Xavier Tillman

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Injuries have also taken their toll on the Hornets. They do have LaMelo Ball back, but Gordon Hayward (calf) and Mark Williams (back) remain out. While Hayward has resumed light on-court activities, the Hornets have provided no positive updates regarding the status of Williams.

With their season spiraling downward, the Grizzlies decided to waive Biyombo. That has contributed to Tillman logging at least 30 minutes in each of the last four games. During that span, he averaged 11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks. His new role makes him an appealing target on waivers for far longer than just the four games that he will play during Week 14.

Tillman was originally in line to get significant minutes this season when Steven Adams (knee) went down. However, Tillman suffered an injury of his own, which resulted in the Grizzlies adding Bismack Biyombo . By the time Tillman was ready to return, Biyombo had passed him on the depth chart, forcing Tillman to settle for limited minutes off the bench.

Week 14 brings a straightforward schedule in the NBA with all teams playing either three or four games. As fantasy managers start to prepare lineups, some players are still available on waivers who can provide a boost. Let's highlight six of them that are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Xavier Tillman, Memphis Grizzlies (62% available)

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets (68% available)

Richards has been locked into the starting lineup over the last 18 games without Williams. During that stretch, he averaged 8.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while shooting 64.5 percent from the field. The Hornets will play four games in Week 14, so with Williams likely not making a return anytime soon, Richards remains someone worth rostering. He is listed as questionable for their game Friday with an ankle injury, but there has been no indication that he is potentially dealing with a long-term issue.

Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers (69% available)

The Pacers made a big splash Wednesday, acquiring Pascal Siakam in a trade with the Raptors. He certainly improves the team and forms an excellent trio with Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner. His addition should deal a blow to Obi Toppin and Jalen Smith, who are likely in line for fewer minutes.

In addition to the draft picks that the Pacers sent the Raptors, they also dealt them Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora. Their departures should mean that Nesmith not only remains in the starting lineup, but he could receive a boost in playing time. Since he became a starter, he has averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.4 three-pointers over 10 games. Nesmith has missed the last three games with a shin injury, but he could return in time for the start of the week.

Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies (74% available)

With the Grizzlies so thin at guard, additional playing time has opened up for Kennard. He's an excellent three-point shooter, shooting 43.5 percent from behind the arc during his career. He is down a bit slightly at 42.2 percent this season, but he is still on pace to average at least 2.3 three-pointers for the fourth time over the last five seasons.

Kennard has started each of the last six games for the Grizzlies, averaging 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 three-pointers. He has also logged at least 29 minutes in each of the last four games. There is a chance that the Grizzlies look to move him by the trade deadline, given that he has a team option for $14.8 million next season. Between now and then, though, he still has fantasy upside.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies (83% available)

The hype around GG Jackson may have lasted only two games. After logging at least 27 minutes in back-to-back games, he played just 10 minutes off the bench Thursday against the Timberwolves. Aldama logged 25 minutes in that matchup, posting 13 points, five rebounds, one steal, one block and two three-pointers.

We have seen what Aldama can do when given added opportunities. Across 20 games in which he has logged at least 20 minutes this season, he has averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers. With the Grizzlies missing so many players, he should be locked into at least 20 minutes a game moving forward.

Mason Plumlee, Los Angeles Clippers (84% available)

The Clippers suffered a tough blow with the news that Ivica Zubac (calf) will be out for at least four weeks. Their starting lineup was firing on all cylinders, and Zubac was a big part of their success. Not only was he logging 27 minutes per game, but he has averaged a career-high 12.4 points per game.

The first game that Zubac missed, Daniel Theis started and logged 22 minutes. He didn't perform well and the Clippers lost to the Timberwolves. They then started Plumlee versus the Thunder on Tuesday, and he produced 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 28 minutes. While splitting time between the Hornets and Clippers last season, Plumlee averaged 10.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 26 minutes per game. A similar workload could be in his future until Zubac returns.