Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings - Best Players to Target 2022-23

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
October 16, 2022

RotoWire's fantasy basketball dynasty rankings will help you identify the best fantasy basketball players for your upcoming keeper draft. These top picks will help you whether you're starting a league this season or if you're in an ongoing league and are looking for trade targets.

In win-now mode? Check out our Fantasy Basketball Rankings for the 2022-23 season. We also have a Fantasy Basketball Cheat Sheet and a recent Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft. In a salary cap draft? Explore RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Auction Values and strategy guide. And everyone loves Fantasy Basketball Sleepers.

Below lies RotoWire's Top 50 NBA Fantasy Dyntasy Rankings. Scroll to the bottom and find a link for the complete list.

Updated as of Sunday, Oct. 16:

  1. TLNikola Jokic (C)
  2. TLLuka Doncic (G)
  3. TLJayson Tatum (F)
  4. TLGiannis Antetokounmpo (F)
  5. TLKarl-Anthony Towns (C)
  6. TLLaMelo Ball (G)
  7. TLTrae Young (G)
  8. TLJoel Embiid (C)
  9. TLStephen Curry (G)
  10. TLJames Harden (G)
  11. TLTyrese Haliburton (G)
  12. TLCade Cunningham (G)
  13. TLJa Morant (G)
  14. TLPaul George (G)
  15. TLDarius Garland (G)
  16. TLDamian Lillard (G)
  17. TLAnthony Edwards (G)
  18. TLDonovan Mitchell (G)
  19. TLScottie Barnes (F)
  20. TLKevin Durant (F)
  21. TLDevin Booker (G)
  22. TLDejounte Murray (G)
  23. TLFred VanVleet (G)
  24. TLShai Gilgeous-Alexander (G)
  25. TLAnthony Davis (F)
  26. TLBam Adebayo (C)
  27. TLZion Williamson (F)
  28. TLEvan Mobley (F)
  29. TLDomantas Sabonis (C)
  30. TLBradley Beal (G)
  31. TLKyrie Irving (G)
  32. TLZach LaVine (G)
  33. TLBrandon Ingram (F)
  34. TLJaylen Brown (F)
  35. TLRudy Gobert (C)
  36. TLLeBron James (F)
  37. TLJaren Jackson (F)
  38. TLJamal Murray (G)
  39. TLMyles Turner (C)
  40. TLPaolo Banchero (F)
  41. TLJalen Green (G)
  42. TLRobert Williams (C)
  43. TLPascal Siakam (F)
  44. TLTyrese Maxey (G)
  45. TLKawhi Leonard (F)
  46. TLJarrett Allen (C)
  47. TLChet Holmgren (C)
  48. TLDe'Aaron Fox (G)
  49. TLDesmond Bane (G)
  50. TLJosh Giddey (G)

Want the full list? RotoWire's complete Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company (counting his days as an intern at the University of Wisconsin), Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after spending several years as the Head of Basketball Content. In addition to co-hosting RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts, Nick also hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
