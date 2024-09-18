Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2024-25: Rotisserie League 2.0

Alex Barutha 
Jason "The Polish Parlay" Shebilske 
Kirien Sprecher 
Published on September 18, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

Rotisserie fantasy basketball leagues may not be as popular as head-to-head categories or points formats, but roto is often played by experts and die-hards. RotoWire NBA Fantasy experts Alex Barutha, Kirien Sprecher and Jason Shebilske participated in an 8-category roto mock on Wednesday afternoon. The results are below:

Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft Results

RoundPickOv PickPosPlayerTeamFantasy Team
111FVictor WembanyamaSANudieGobert
122CNikola JokicDENBarutha
133GLuka DoncicDALJasonShebilske
144GShai Gilgeous-AlexanderOKCAKLover
155FGiannis AntetokounmpoMILAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
166FAnthony DavisLALNBARW
177CJoel EmbiidPHItitusd
188GTyrese HaliburtonINDPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
199FJayson TatumBOSraphiellej
11010GTrae YoungATLMC_Fizzbiz
11111GAnthony EdwardsMINDanBesbris
11212FKevin DurantPHOMrEnygma
2113GStephen CurryGSMrEnygma
2214GDonovan MitchellCLEDanBesbris
2315GJames HardenLACMC_Fizzbiz
2416CDomantas SabonisSACraphiellej
2517FChet HolmgrenOKCPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
2618GDevin BookerPHOtitusd
2719FScottie BarnesTORNBARW
2820GLaMelo BallCHAAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
2921GKyrie IrvingDALAKLover
21022FLeBron JamesLALJasonShebilske
21123CAlperen SengunHOUBarutha
21224GDamian LillardMILNudieGobert
3125GJalen BrunsonNYNudieGobert
3226GJalen WilliamsOKCBarutha
3327GDe'Aaron FoxSACJasonShebilske
3428FPaul GeorgePHIAKLover
3529FKawhi LeonardLACAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
3630GTyrese MaxeyPHINBARW
3731CKarl-Anthony TownsMINtitusd
3832FLauri MarkkanenUTAPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
3933CJaren JacksonMEMraphiellej
31034GFred VanVleetHOUMC_Fizzbiz
31135CBam AdebayoMIADanBesbris
31236CEvan MobleyCLEMrEnygma
4137GDejounte MurrayNOMrEnygma
4238GJa MorantMEMDanBesbris
4339FJalen JohnsonATLMC_Fizzbiz
4440GCade CunninghamDETraphiellej
4541FJimmy ButlerMIAPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
4642GDesmond BaneMEMtitusd
4743FPaolo BancheroORLNBARW
4844FZion WilliamsonNOAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
4945GJamal MurrayDENAKLover
41046FJaylen BrownBOSJasonShebilske
41147GDarius GarlandCLEBarutha
41248CMyles TurnerINDNudieGobert
5149GDerrick WhiteBOSNudieGobert
5250FFranz WagnerORLBarutha
5351FMikal BridgesNYJasonShebilske
5452GImmanuel QuickleyTORAKLover
5553FPascal SiakamINDAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
5654GDevin VassellSANBARW
5755FTobias HarrisDETtitusd
5856GDeMar DeRozanSACPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
5957CRudy GobertMINraphiellej
51058FJulius RandleNYMC_Fizzbiz
51159GJosh GiddeyCHIDanBesbris
51260CJarrett AllenCLEMrEnygma
6161FMiles BridgesCHAMrEnygma
6262CJalen DurenDETDanBesbris
6363CNikola VucevicCHIMC_Fizzbiz
6464CDeandre AytonPORraphiellej
6565GZach LaVineCHIPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
6666GBradley BealPHOtitusd
6767FKyle KuzmaWASNBARW
6868CNicolas ClaxtonBKNAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
6969FBrandon MillerCHAAKLover
61070FBrandon IngramNOJasonShebilske
61171GTyler HerroMIABarutha
61272CMark WilliamsCHANudieGobert
7173CIsaiah HartensteinOKCNudieGobert
7274FJonathan KumingaGSBarutha
7375FJabari SmithHOUJasonShebilske
7476GAnfernee SimonsPORAKLover
7577GCoby WhiteCHIAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
7678GAustin ReavesLALNBARW
7779CJonas ValanciunasWAStitusd
7880CBrook LopezMILPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
7981FOG AnunobyNYraphiellej
71082GD'Angelo RussellLALMC_Fizzbiz
71183GCameron ThomasBKNDanBesbris
71284FTrey MurphyNOMrEnygma
8185GJordan PooleWASMrEnygma
8286GJrue HolidayBOSDanBesbris
8387CJusuf NurkicPHOMC_Fizzbiz
8488FKeegan MurraySACraphiellej
8589CIvica ZubacLACPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
8690FMichael PorterDENtitusd
8791CDereck LivelyDALNBARW
8892GCJ McCollumNOAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
8993FKristaps PorzingisBOSAKLover
81094FHerbert JonesNOJasonShebilske
81195FKhris MiddletonMILBarutha
81296GBogdan BogdanovicATLNudieGobert
9197FDaniel GaffordDALNudieGobert
9298GJalen GreenHOUBarutha
9399FDraymond GreenGSJasonShebilske
94100GRJ BarrettTORAKLover
95101CWalker KesslerUTAAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
96102GKeyonte GeorgeUTANBARW
97103CJakob PoeltlTORtitusd
98104GChris PaulSAPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
99105GTerry RozierMIAraphiellej
910106FAmen ThompsonHOUMC_Fizzbiz
911107GScoot HendersonPORDanBesbris
912108COnyeka OkongwuATLMrEnygma
101109GJalen SuggsORLMrEnygma
102110FJohn CollinsUTADanBesbris
103111GAlex CarusoOKCMC_Fizzbiz
104112GBrandin PodziemskiGSraphiellej
105113GKlay ThompsonDALPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
106114GCollin SextonUTAtitusd
107115CNaz ReidMINNBARW
108116FDeni AvdijaPORAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
109117GDonte DiVincenzoNYAKLover
1010118FJerami GrantPORJasonShebilske
1011119CClint CapelaATLBarutha
1012120FTrayce Jackson-DavisGSNudieGobert
111121GMarcus SmartMEMNudieGobert
112122GMalik MonkSACBarutha
113123FAaron GordonDENJasonShebilske
114124GTyus JonesPHOAKLover
115125CZach EdeyMEMAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
116126GGary TrentMILNBARW
117127CMitchell RobinsonNYtitusd
118128GMike ConleyMINPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
119129FAusar ThompsonDETraphiellej
1110130FP.J. WashingtonDALMC_Fizzbiz
1111131FCameron JohnsonBKNDanBesbris
1112132CAl HorfordBOSMrEnygma
121133FAlex SarrWASMrEnygma
122134GGrayson AllenPHODanBesbris
123135GDennis SchroderBKNMC_Fizzbiz
124136GDyson DanielsATLraphiellej
125137CAndre DrummondPHIPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
126138GRussell WestbrookDENtitusd
127139CKelly OlynykTORNBARW
128140FBobby PortisMILAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
129141GShaedon SharpePORAKLover
1210142GJosh HartNYJasonShebilske
1211143GJaden IveyDETBarutha
1212144GDe'Anthony MeltonGSNudieGobert
131145FTaylor HendricksUTANudieGobert
132146GMalcolm BrogdonWASBarutha
133147FTari EasonHOUJasonShebilske
134148FJaime JaquezMIAAKLover
135149CWendell CarterORLAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
136150GReed SheppardHOUNBARW
137151GAndrew NembhardINDtitusd
138152FJonathan IsaacORLPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
139153FNoah ClowneyBKNraphiellej
1310154CKel'el WareMIAMC_Fizzbiz
1311155GKentavious Caldwell-PopeORLDanBesbris
1312156FAndrew WigginsGSMrEnygma
141157GStephon CastleSAMrEnygma
142158FJeremy SochanSADanBesbris
143159CDonovan ClinganPORMC_Fizzbiz
144160FMax StrusCLEraphiellej
145161GBen SimmonsBKNPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
146162FKelly Oubre Jr.PHItitusd
147163GGradey DickTORNBARW
148164GBuddy HieldGSAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
149165FAaron NesmithINDAKLover
1410166FMatas BuzelisCHIJasonShebilske
1411167FKarlo MatkovicNOBarutha
1412168GNorman PowellLACNudieGobert

Team-by-Team Results

RoundPickOv PickPosPlayerTeamFantasy Team
155FGiannis AntetokounmpoMILAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
2820GLaMelo BallCHAAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
3529FKawhi LeonardLACAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
4844FZion WilliamsonNOAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
5553FPascal SiakamINDAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
6868CNicolas ClaxtonBKNAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
7577GCoby WhiteCHIAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
8892GCJ McCollumNOAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
95101CWalker KesslerUTAAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
108116FDeni AvdijaPORAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
115125CZach EdeyMEMAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
128140FBobby PortisMILAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
135149CWendell CarterORLAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
148164GBuddy HieldGSAdam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
144GShai Gilgeous-AlexanderOKCAKLover
2921GKyrie IrvingDALAKLover
3428FPaul GeorgePHIAKLover
4945GJamal MurrayDENAKLover
5452GImmanuel QuickleyTORAKLover
6969FBrandon MillerCHAAKLover
7476GAnfernee SimonsPORAKLover
8993FKristaps PorzingisBOSAKLover
94100GRJ BarrettTORAKLover
109117GDonte DiVincenzoNYAKLover
114124GTyus JonesPHOAKLover
129141GShaedon SharpePORAKLover
134148FJaime JaquezMIAAKLover
149165FAaron NesmithINDAKLover
122CNikola JokicDENBarutha
21123CAlperen SengunHOUBarutha
3226GJalen WilliamsOKCBarutha
41147GDarius GarlandCLEBarutha
5250FFranz WagnerORLBarutha
61171GTyler HerroMIABarutha
7274FJonathan KumingaGSBarutha
81195FKhris MiddletonMILBarutha
9298GJalen GreenHOUBarutha
1011119CClint CapelaATLBarutha
112122GMalik MonkSACBarutha
1211143GJaden IveyDETBarutha
132146GMalcolm BrogdonWASBarutha
1411167FKarlo MatkovicNOBarutha
11111GAnthony EdwardsMINDanBesbris
2214GDonovan MitchellCLEDanBesbris
31135CBam AdebayoMIADanBesbris
4238GJa MorantMEMDanBesbris
51159GJosh GiddeyCHIDanBesbris
6262CJalen DurenDETDanBesbris
71183GCameron ThomasBKNDanBesbris
8286GJrue HolidayBOSDanBesbris
911107GScoot HendersonPORDanBesbris
102110FJohn CollinsUTADanBesbris
1111131FCameron JohnsonBKNDanBesbris
122134GGrayson AllenPHODanBesbris
1311155GKentavious Caldwell-PopeORLDanBesbris
142158FJeremy SochanSADanBesbris
133GLuka DoncicDALJasonShebilske
21022FLeBron JamesLALJasonShebilske
3327GDe'Aaron FoxSACJasonShebilske
41046FJaylen BrownBOSJasonShebilske
5351FMikal BridgesNYJasonShebilske
61070FBrandon IngramNOJasonShebilske
7375FJabari SmithHOUJasonShebilske
81094FHerbert JonesNOJasonShebilske
9399FDraymond GreenGSJasonShebilske
1010118FJerami GrantPORJasonShebilske
113123FAaron GordonDENJasonShebilske
1210142GJosh HartNYJasonShebilske
133147FTari EasonHOUJasonShebilske
1410166FMatas BuzelisCHIJasonShebilske
11010GTrae YoungATLMC_Fizzbiz
2315GJames HardenLACMC_Fizzbiz
31034GFred VanVleetHOUMC_Fizzbiz
4339FJalen JohnsonATLMC_Fizzbiz
51058FJulius RandleNYMC_Fizzbiz
6363CNikola VucevicCHIMC_Fizzbiz
71082GD'Angelo RussellLALMC_Fizzbiz
8387CJusuf NurkicPHOMC_Fizzbiz
910106FAmen ThompsonHOUMC_Fizzbiz
103111GAlex CarusoOKCMC_Fizzbiz
1110130FP.J. WashingtonDALMC_Fizzbiz
123135GDennis SchroderBKNMC_Fizzbiz
1310154CKel'el WareMIAMC_Fizzbiz
143159CDonovan ClinganPORMC_Fizzbiz
11212FKevin DurantPHOMrEnygma
2113GStephen CurryGSMrEnygma
31236CEvan MobleyCLEMrEnygma
4137GDejounte MurrayNOMrEnygma
51260CJarrett AllenCLEMrEnygma
6161FMiles BridgesCHAMrEnygma
71284FTrey MurphyNOMrEnygma
8185GJordan PooleWASMrEnygma
912108COnyeka OkongwuATLMrEnygma
101109GJalen SuggsORLMrEnygma
1112132CAl HorfordBOSMrEnygma
121133FAlex SarrWASMrEnygma
1312156FAndrew WigginsGSMrEnygma
141157GStephon CastleSAMrEnygma
166FAnthony DavisLALNBARW
2719FScottie BarnesTORNBARW
3630GTyrese MaxeyPHINBARW
4743FPaolo BancheroORLNBARW
5654GDevin VassellSANBARW
6767FKyle KuzmaWASNBARW
7678GAustin ReavesLALNBARW
8791CDereck LivelyDALNBARW
96102GKeyonte GeorgeUTANBARW
107115CNaz ReidMINNBARW
116126GGary TrentMILNBARW
127139CKelly OlynykTORNBARW
136150GReed SheppardHOUNBARW
147163GGradey DickTORNBARW
111FVictor WembanyamaSANudieGobert
21224GDamian LillardMILNudieGobert
3125GJalen BrunsonNYNudieGobert
41248CMyles TurnerINDNudieGobert
5149GDerrick WhiteBOSNudieGobert
61272CMark WilliamsCHANudieGobert
7173CIsaiah HartensteinOKCNudieGobert
81296GBogdan BogdanovicATLNudieGobert
9197FDaniel GaffordDALNudieGobert
1012120FTrayce Jackson-DavisGSNudieGobert
111121GMarcus SmartMEMNudieGobert
1212144GDe'Anthony MeltonGSNudieGobert
131145FTaylor HendricksUTANudieGobert
1412168GNorman PowellLACNudieGobert
188GTyrese HaliburtonINDPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
2517FChet HolmgrenOKCPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
3832FLauri MarkkanenUTAPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
4541FJimmy ButlerMIAPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
5856GDeMar DeRozanSACPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
6565GZach LaVineCHIPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
7880CBrook LopezMILPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
8589CIvica ZubacLACPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
98104GChris PaulSAPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
105113GKlay ThompsonDALPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
118128GMike ConleyMINPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
125137CAndre DrummondPHIPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
138152FJonathan IsaacORLPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
145161GBen SimmonsBKNPapi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
199FJayson TatumBOSraphiellej
2416CDomantas SabonisSACraphiellej
3933CJaren JacksonMEMraphiellej
4440GCade CunninghamDETraphiellej
5957CRudy GobertMINraphiellej
6464CDeandre AytonPORraphiellej
7981FOG AnunobyNYraphiellej
8488FKeegan MurraySACraphiellej
99105GTerry RozierMIAraphiellej
104112GBrandin PodziemskiGSraphiellej
119129FAusar ThompsonDETraphiellej
124136GDyson DanielsATLraphiellej
139153FNoah ClowneyBKNraphiellej
144160FMax StrusCLEraphiellej
177CJoel EmbiidPHItitusd
2618GDevin BookerPHOtitusd
3731CKarl-Anthony TownsMINtitusd
4642GDesmond BaneMEMtitusd
5755FTobias HarrisDETtitusd
6666GBradley BealPHOtitusd
7779CJonas ValanciunasWAStitusd
8690FMichael PorterDENtitusd
97103CJakob PoeltlTORtitusd
106114GCollin SextonUTAtitusd
117127CMitchell RobinsonNYtitusd
126138GRussell WestbrookDENtitusd
137151GAndrew NembhardINDtitusd
146162FKelly Oubre Jr.PHItitusd

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Jason
Jason "The Polish Parlay" Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
