Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2024-25: Rotisserie League 2.0

Rotisserie fantasy basketball leagues may not be as popular as head-to-head categories or points formats, but roto is often played by experts and die-hards. RotoWire NBA Fantasy experts Alex Barutha, Kirien Sprecher and Jason Shebilske participated in an 8-category roto mock on Wednesday afternoon. The results are below:
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft Results
|Round
|Pick
|Ov Pick
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Fantasy Team
|1
|1
|1
|F
|Victor Wembanyama
|SA
|NudieGobert
|1
|2
|2
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|Barutha
|1
|3
|3
|G
|Luka Doncic
|DAL
|JasonShebilske
|1
|4
|4
|G
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|OKC
|AKLover
|1
|5
|5
|F
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
|1
|6
|6
|F
|Anthony Davis
|LAL
|NBARW
|1
|7
|7
|C
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|titusd
|1
|8
|8
|G
|Tyrese Haliburton
|IND
|Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
|1
|9
|9
|F
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|raphiellej
|1
|10
|10
|G
|Trae Young
|ATL
|MC_Fizzbiz
|1
|11
|11
|G
|Anthony Edwards
|MIN
|DanBesbris
|1
|12
|12
|F
|Kevin Durant
|PHO
|MrEnygma
|2
|1
|13
|G
|Stephen Curry
|GS
|MrEnygma
|2
|2
|14
|G
|Donovan Mitchell
|CLE
|DanBesbris
|2
|3
|15
|G
|James Harden
|LAC
|MC_Fizzbiz
|2
|4
|16
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|SAC
|raphiellej
|2
|5
|17
|F
|Chet Holmgren
|OKC
|Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
|2
|6
|18
|G
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|titusd
|2
|7
|19
|F
|Scottie Barnes
|TOR
|NBARW
|2
|8
|20
|G
|LaMelo Ball
|CHA
|Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
|2
|9
|21
|G
|Kyrie Irving
|DAL
|AKLover
|2
|10
|22
|F
|LeBron James
|LAL
|JasonShebilske
|2
|11
|23
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|HOU
|Barutha
|2
|12
|24
|G
|Damian Lillard
|MIL
|NudieGobert
|3
|1
|25
|G
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|NudieGobert
|3
|2
|26
|G
|Jalen Williams
|OKC
|Barutha
|3
|3
|27
|G
|De'Aaron Fox
|SAC
|JasonShebilske
|3
|4
|28
|F
|Paul George
|PHI
|AKLover
|3
|5
|29
|F
|Kawhi Leonard
|LAC
|Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
|3
|6
|30
|G
|Tyrese Maxey
|PHI
|NBARW
|3
|7
|31
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|MIN
|titusd
|3
|8
|32
|F
|Lauri Markkanen
|UTA
|Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
|3
|9
|33
|C
|Jaren Jackson
|MEM
|raphiellej
|3
|10
|34
|G
|Fred VanVleet
|HOU
|MC_Fizzbiz
|3
|11
|35
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|DanBesbris
|3
|12
|36
|C
|Evan Mobley
|CLE
|MrEnygma
|4
|1
|37
|G
|Dejounte Murray
|NO
|MrEnygma
|4
|2
|38
|G
|Ja Morant
|MEM
|DanBesbris
|4
|3
|39
|F
|Jalen Johnson
|ATL
|MC_Fizzbiz
|4
|4
|40
|G
|Cade Cunningham
|DET
|raphiellej
|4
|5
|41
|F
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
|4
|6
|42
|G
|Desmond Bane
|MEM
|titusd
|4
|7
|43
|F
|Paolo Banchero
|ORL
|NBARW
|4
|8
|44
|F
|Zion Williamson
|NO
|Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
|4
|9
|45
|G
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|AKLover
|4
|10
|46
|F
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|JasonShebilske
|4
|11
|47
|G
|Darius Garland
|CLE
|Barutha
|4
|12
|48
|C
|Myles Turner
|IND
|NudieGobert
|5
|1
|49
|G
|Derrick White
|BOS
|NudieGobert
|5
|2
|50
|F
|Franz Wagner
|ORL
|Barutha
|5
|3
|51
|F
|Mikal Bridges
|NY
|JasonShebilske
|5
|4
|52
|G
|Immanuel Quickley
|TOR
|AKLover
|5
|5
|53
|F
|Pascal Siakam
|IND
|Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
|5
|6
|54
|G
|Devin Vassell
|SA
|NBARW
|5
|7
|55
|F
|Tobias Harris
|DET
|titusd
|5
|8
|56
|G
|DeMar DeRozan
|SAC
|Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
|5
|9
|57
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|MIN
|raphiellej
|5
|10
|58
|F
|Julius Randle
|NY
|MC_Fizzbiz
|5
|11
|59
|G
|Josh Giddey
|CHI
|DanBesbris
|5
|12
|60
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|CLE
|MrEnygma
|6
|1
|61
|F
|Miles Bridges
|CHA
|MrEnygma
|6
|2
|62
|C
|Jalen Duren
|DET
|DanBesbris
|6
|3
|63
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|CHI
|MC_Fizzbiz
|6
|4
|64
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|POR
|raphiellej
|6
|5
|65
|G
|Zach LaVine
|CHI
|Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
|6
|6
|66
|G
|Bradley Beal
|PHO
|titusd
|6
|7
|67
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|WAS
|NBARW
|6
|8
|68
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|BKN
|Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
|6
|9
|69
|F
|Brandon Miller
|CHA
|AKLover
|6
|10
|70
|F
|Brandon Ingram
|NO
|JasonShebilske
|6
|11
|71
|G
|Tyler Herro
|MIA
|Barutha
|6
|12
|72
|C
|Mark Williams
|CHA
|NudieGobert
|7
|1
|73
|C
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|OKC
|NudieGobert
|7
|2
|74
|F
|Jonathan Kuminga
|GS
|Barutha
|7
|3
|75
|F
|Jabari Smith
|HOU
|JasonShebilske
|7
|4
|76
|G
|Anfernee Simons
|POR
|AKLover
|7
|5
|77
|G
|Coby White
|CHI
|Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
|7
|6
|78
|G
|Austin Reaves
|LAL
|NBARW
|7
|7
|79
|C
|Jonas Valanciunas
|WAS
|titusd
|7
|8
|80
|C
|Brook Lopez
|MIL
|Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
|7
|9
|81
|F
|OG Anunoby
|NY
|raphiellej
|7
|10
|82
|G
|D'Angelo Russell
|LAL
|MC_Fizzbiz
|7
|11
|83
|G
|Cameron Thomas
|BKN
|DanBesbris
|7
|12
|84
|F
|Trey Murphy
|NO
|MrEnygma
|8
|1
|85
|G
|Jordan Poole
|WAS
|MrEnygma
|8
|2
|86
|G
|Jrue Holiday
|BOS
|DanBesbris
|8
|3
|87
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic
|PHO
|MC_Fizzbiz
|8
|4
|88
|F
|Keegan Murray
|SAC
|raphiellej
|8
|5
|89
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|LAC
|Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
|8
|6
|90
|F
|Michael Porter
|DEN
|titusd
|8
|7
|91
|C
|Dereck Lively
|DAL
|NBARW
|8
|8
|92
|G
|CJ McCollum
|NO
|Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
|8
|9
|93
|F
|Kristaps Porzingis
|BOS
|AKLover
|8
|10
|94
|F
|Herbert Jones
|NO
|JasonShebilske
|8
|11
|95
|F
|Khris Middleton
|MIL
|Barutha
|8
|12
|96
|G
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|ATL
|NudieGobert
|9
|1
|97
|F
|Daniel Gafford
|DAL
|NudieGobert
|9
|2
|98
|G
|Jalen Green
|HOU
|Barutha
|9
|3
|99
|F
|Draymond Green
|GS
|JasonShebilske
|9
|4
|100
|G
|RJ Barrett
|TOR
|AKLover
|9
|5
|101
|C
|Walker Kessler
|UTA
|Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
|9
|6
|102
|G
|Keyonte George
|UTA
|NBARW
|9
|7
|103
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|TOR
|titusd
|9
|8
|104
|G
|Chris Paul
|SA
|Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
|9
|9
|105
|G
|Terry Rozier
|MIA
|raphiellej
|9
|10
|106
|F
|Amen Thompson
|HOU
|MC_Fizzbiz
|9
|11
|107
|G
|Scoot Henderson
|POR
|DanBesbris
|9
|12
|108
|C
|Onyeka Okongwu
|ATL
|MrEnygma
|10
|1
|109
|G
|Jalen Suggs
|ORL
|MrEnygma
|10
|2
|110
|F
|John Collins
|UTA
|DanBesbris
|10
|3
|111
|G
|Alex Caruso
|OKC
|MC_Fizzbiz
|10
|4
|112
|G
|Brandin Podziemski
|GS
|raphiellej
|10
|5
|113
|G
|Klay Thompson
|DAL
|Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
|10
|6
|114
|G
|Collin Sexton
|UTA
|titusd
|10
|7
|115
|C
|Naz Reid
|MIN
|NBARW
|10
|8
|116
|F
|Deni Avdija
|POR
|Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
|10
|9
|117
|G
|Donte DiVincenzo
|NY
|AKLover
|10
|10
|118
|F
|Jerami Grant
|POR
|JasonShebilske
|10
|11
|119
|C
|Clint Capela
|ATL
|Barutha
|10
|12
|120
|F
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|GS
|NudieGobert
|11
|1
|121
|G
|Marcus Smart
|MEM
|NudieGobert
|11
|2
|122
|G
|Malik Monk
|SAC
|Barutha
|11
|3
|123
|F
|Aaron Gordon
|DEN
|JasonShebilske
|11
|4
|124
|G
|Tyus Jones
|PHO
|AKLover
|11
|5
|125
|C
|Zach Edey
|MEM
|Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
|11
|6
|126
|G
|Gary Trent
|MIL
|NBARW
|11
|7
|127
|C
|Mitchell Robinson
|NY
|titusd
|11
|8
|128
|G
|Mike Conley
|MIN
|Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
|11
|9
|129
|F
|Ausar Thompson
|DET
|raphiellej
|11
|10
|130
|F
|P.J. Washington
|DAL
|MC_Fizzbiz
|11
|11
|131
|F
|Cameron Johnson
|BKN
|DanBesbris
|11
|12
|132
|C
|Al Horford
|BOS
|MrEnygma
|12
|1
|133
|F
|Alex Sarr
|WAS
|MrEnygma
|12
|2
|134
|G
|Grayson Allen
|PHO
|DanBesbris
|12
|3
|135
|G
|Dennis Schroder
|BKN
|MC_Fizzbiz
|12
|4
|136
|G
|Dyson Daniels
|ATL
|raphiellej
|12
|5
|137
|C
|Andre Drummond
|PHI
|Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
|12
|6
|138
|G
|Russell Westbrook
|DEN
|titusd
|12
|7
|139
|C
|Kelly Olynyk
|TOR
|NBARW
|12
|8
|140
|F
|Bobby Portis
|MIL
|Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
|12
|9
|141
|G
|Shaedon Sharpe
|POR
|AKLover
|12
|10
|142
|G
|Josh Hart
|NY
|JasonShebilske
|12
|11
|143
|G
|Jaden Ivey
|DET
|Barutha
|12
|12
|144
|G
|De'Anthony Melton
|GS
|NudieGobert
|13
|1
|145
|F
|Taylor Hendricks
|UTA
|NudieGobert
|13
|2
|146
|G
|Malcolm Brogdon
|WAS
|Barutha
|13
|3
|147
|F
|Tari Eason
|HOU
|JasonShebilske
|13
|4
|148
|F
|Jaime Jaquez
|MIA
|AKLover
|13
|5
|149
|C
|Wendell Carter
|ORL
|Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
|13
|6
|150
|G
|Reed Sheppard
|HOU
|NBARW
|13
|7
|151
|G
|Andrew Nembhard
|IND
|titusd
|13
|8
|152
|F
|Jonathan Isaac
|ORL
|Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
|13
|9
|153
|F
|Noah Clowney
|BKN
|raphiellej
|13
|10
|154
|C
|Kel'el Ware
|MIA
|MC_Fizzbiz
|13
|11
|155
|G
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|ORL
|DanBesbris
|13
|12
|156
|F
|Andrew Wiggins
|GS
|MrEnygma
|14
|1
|157
|G
|Stephon Castle
|SA
|MrEnygma
|14
|2
|158
|F
|Jeremy Sochan
|SA
|DanBesbris
|14
|3
|159
|C
|Donovan Clingan
|POR
|MC_Fizzbiz
|14
|4
|160
|F
|Max Strus
|CLE
|raphiellej
|14
|5
|161
|G
|Ben Simmons
|BKN
|Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭
|14
|6
|162
|F
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|PHI
|titusd
|14
|7
|163
|G
|Gradey Dick
|TOR
|NBARW
|14
|8
|164
|G
|Buddy Hield
|GS
|Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball
|14
|9
|165
|F
|Aaron Nesmith
|IND
|AKLover
|14
|10
|166
|F
|Matas Buzelis
|CHI
|JasonShebilske
|14
|11
|167
|F
|Karlo Matkovic
|NO
|Barutha
|14
|12
|168
|G
|Norman Powell
|LAC
|NudieGobert
