Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2024-25: Rotisserie League 2.0

Rotisserie fantasy basketball leagues may not be as popular as head-to-head categories or points formats, but roto is often played by experts and die-hards. RotoWire NBA Fantasy experts Alex Barutha, Kirien Sprecher and Jason Shebilske participated in an 8-category roto mock on Wednesday afternoon. The results are below:

Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft Results

Round Pick Ov Pick Pos Player Team Fantasy Team 1 1 1 F Victor Wembanyama SA NudieGobert 1 2 2 C Nikola Jokic DEN Barutha 1 3 3 G Luka Doncic DAL JasonShebilske 1 4 4 G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC AKLover 1 5 5 F Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 1 6 6 F Anthony Davis LAL NBARW 1 7 7 C Joel Embiid PHI titusd 1 8 8 G Tyrese Haliburton IND Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 1 9 9 F Jayson Tatum BOS raphiellej 1 10 10 G Trae Young ATL MC_Fizzbiz 1 11 11 G Anthony Edwards MIN DanBesbris 1 12 12 F Kevin Durant PHO MrEnygma 2 1 13 G Stephen Curry GS MrEnygma 2 2 14 G Donovan Mitchell CLE DanBesbris 2 3 15 G James Harden LAC MC_Fizzbiz 2 4 16 C Domantas Sabonis SAC raphiellej 2 5 17 F Chet Holmgren OKC Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 2 6 18 G Devin Booker PHO titusd 2 7 19 F Scottie Barnes TOR NBARW 2 8 20 G LaMelo Ball CHA Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 2 9 21 G Kyrie Irving DAL AKLover 2 10 22 F LeBron James LAL JasonShebilske 2 11 23 C Alperen Sengun HOU Barutha 2 12 24 G Damian Lillard MIL NudieGobert 3 1 25 G Jalen Brunson NY NudieGobert 3 2 26 G Jalen Williams OKC Barutha 3 3 27 G De'Aaron Fox SAC JasonShebilske 3 4 28 F Paul George PHI AKLover 3 5 29 F Kawhi Leonard LAC Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 3 6 30 G Tyrese Maxey PHI NBARW 3 7 31 C Karl-Anthony Towns MIN titusd 3 8 32 F Lauri Markkanen UTA Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 3 9 33 C Jaren Jackson MEM raphiellej 3 10 34 G Fred VanVleet HOU MC_Fizzbiz 3 11 35 C Bam Adebayo MIA DanBesbris 3 12 36 C Evan Mobley CLE MrEnygma 4 1 37 G Dejounte Murray NO MrEnygma 4 2 38 G Ja Morant MEM DanBesbris 4 3 39 F Jalen Johnson ATL MC_Fizzbiz 4 4 40 G Cade Cunningham DET raphiellej 4 5 41 F Jimmy Butler MIA Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 4 6 42 G Desmond Bane MEM titusd 4 7 43 F Paolo Banchero ORL NBARW 4 8 44 F Zion Williamson NO Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 4 9 45 G Jamal Murray DEN AKLover 4 10 46 F Jaylen Brown BOS JasonShebilske 4 11 47 G Darius Garland CLE Barutha 4 12 48 C Myles Turner IND NudieGobert 5 1 49 G Derrick White BOS NudieGobert 5 2 50 F Franz Wagner ORL Barutha 5 3 51 F Mikal Bridges NY JasonShebilske 5 4 52 G Immanuel Quickley TOR AKLover 5 5 53 F Pascal Siakam IND Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 5 6 54 G Devin Vassell SA NBARW 5 7 55 F Tobias Harris DET titusd 5 8 56 G DeMar DeRozan SAC Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 5 9 57 C Rudy Gobert MIN raphiellej 5 10 58 F Julius Randle NY MC_Fizzbiz 5 11 59 G Josh Giddey CHI DanBesbris 5 12 60 C Jarrett Allen CLE MrEnygma 6 1 61 F Miles Bridges CHA MrEnygma 6 2 62 C Jalen Duren DET DanBesbris 6 3 63 C Nikola Vucevic CHI MC_Fizzbiz 6 4 64 C Deandre Ayton POR raphiellej 6 5 65 G Zach LaVine CHI Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 6 6 66 G Bradley Beal PHO titusd 6 7 67 F Kyle Kuzma WAS NBARW 6 8 68 C Nicolas Claxton BKN Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 6 9 69 F Brandon Miller CHA AKLover 6 10 70 F Brandon Ingram NO JasonShebilske 6 11 71 G Tyler Herro MIA Barutha 6 12 72 C Mark Williams CHA NudieGobert 7 1 73 C Isaiah Hartenstein OKC NudieGobert 7 2 74 F Jonathan Kuminga GS Barutha 7 3 75 F Jabari Smith HOU JasonShebilske 7 4 76 G Anfernee Simons POR AKLover 7 5 77 G Coby White CHI Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 7 6 78 G Austin Reaves LAL NBARW 7 7 79 C Jonas Valanciunas WAS titusd 7 8 80 C Brook Lopez MIL Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 7 9 81 F OG Anunoby NY raphiellej 7 10 82 G D'Angelo Russell LAL MC_Fizzbiz 7 11 83 G Cameron Thomas BKN DanBesbris 7 12 84 F Trey Murphy NO MrEnygma 8 1 85 G Jordan Poole WAS MrEnygma 8 2 86 G Jrue Holiday BOS DanBesbris 8 3 87 C Jusuf Nurkic PHO MC_Fizzbiz 8 4 88 F Keegan Murray SAC raphiellej 8 5 89 C Ivica Zubac LAC Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 8 6 90 F Michael Porter DEN titusd 8 7 91 C Dereck Lively DAL NBARW 8 8 92 G CJ McCollum NO Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 8 9 93 F Kristaps Porzingis BOS AKLover 8 10 94 F Herbert Jones NO JasonShebilske 8 11 95 F Khris Middleton MIL Barutha 8 12 96 G Bogdan Bogdanovic ATL NudieGobert 9 1 97 F Daniel Gafford DAL NudieGobert 9 2 98 G Jalen Green HOU Barutha 9 3 99 F Draymond Green GS JasonShebilske 9 4 100 G RJ Barrett TOR AKLover 9 5 101 C Walker Kessler UTA Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 9 6 102 G Keyonte George UTA NBARW 9 7 103 C Jakob Poeltl TOR titusd 9 8 104 G Chris Paul SA Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 9 9 105 G Terry Rozier MIA raphiellej 9 10 106 F Amen Thompson HOU MC_Fizzbiz 9 11 107 G Scoot Henderson POR DanBesbris 9 12 108 C Onyeka Okongwu ATL MrEnygma 10 1 109 G Jalen Suggs ORL MrEnygma 10 2 110 F John Collins UTA DanBesbris 10 3 111 G Alex Caruso OKC MC_Fizzbiz 10 4 112 G Brandin Podziemski GS raphiellej 10 5 113 G Klay Thompson DAL Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 10 6 114 G Collin Sexton UTA titusd 10 7 115 C Naz Reid MIN NBARW 10 8 116 F Deni Avdija POR Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 10 9 117 G Donte DiVincenzo NY AKLover 10 10 118 F Jerami Grant POR JasonShebilske 10 11 119 C Clint Capela ATL Barutha 10 12 120 F Trayce Jackson-Davis GS NudieGobert 11 1 121 G Marcus Smart MEM NudieGobert 11 2 122 G Malik Monk SAC Barutha 11 3 123 F Aaron Gordon DEN JasonShebilske 11 4 124 G Tyus Jones PHO AKLover 11 5 125 C Zach Edey MEM Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 11 6 126 G Gary Trent MIL NBARW 11 7 127 C Mitchell Robinson NY titusd 11 8 128 G Mike Conley MIN Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 11 9 129 F Ausar Thompson DET raphiellej 11 10 130 F P.J. Washington DAL MC_Fizzbiz 11 11 131 F Cameron Johnson BKN DanBesbris 11 12 132 C Al Horford BOS MrEnygma 12 1 133 F Alex Sarr WAS MrEnygma 12 2 134 G Grayson Allen PHO DanBesbris 12 3 135 G Dennis Schroder BKN MC_Fizzbiz 12 4 136 G Dyson Daniels ATL raphiellej 12 5 137 C Andre Drummond PHI Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 12 6 138 G Russell Westbrook DEN titusd 12 7 139 C Kelly Olynyk TOR NBARW 12 8 140 F Bobby Portis MIL Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 12 9 141 G Shaedon Sharpe POR AKLover 12 10 142 G Josh Hart NY JasonShebilske 12 11 143 G Jaden Ivey DET Barutha 12 12 144 G De'Anthony Melton GS NudieGobert 13 1 145 F Taylor Hendricks UTA NudieGobert 13 2 146 G Malcolm Brogdon WAS Barutha 13 3 147 F Tari Eason HOU JasonShebilske 13 4 148 F Jaime Jaquez MIA AKLover 13 5 149 C Wendell Carter ORL Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 13 6 150 G Reed Sheppard HOU NBARW 13 7 151 G Andrew Nembhard IND titusd 13 8 152 F Jonathan Isaac ORL Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 13 9 153 F Noah Clowney BKN raphiellej 13 10 154 C Kel'el Ware MIA MC_Fizzbiz 13 11 155 G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ORL DanBesbris 13 12 156 F Andrew Wiggins GS MrEnygma 14 1 157 G Stephon Castle SA MrEnygma 14 2 158 F Jeremy Sochan SA DanBesbris 14 3 159 C Donovan Clingan POR MC_Fizzbiz 14 4 160 F Max Strus CLE raphiellej 14 5 161 G Ben Simmons BKN Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 14 6 162 F Kelly Oubre Jr. PHI titusd 14 7 163 G Gradey Dick TOR NBARW 14 8 164 G Buddy Hield GS Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 14 9 165 F Aaron Nesmith IND AKLover 14 10 166 F Matas Buzelis CHI JasonShebilske 14 11 167 F Karlo Matkovic NO Barutha 14 12 168 G Norman Powell LAC NudieGobert

Team-by-Team Results

Round Pick Ov Pick Pos Player Team Fantasy Team 1 5 5 F Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 2 8 20 G LaMelo Ball CHA Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 3 5 29 F Kawhi Leonard LAC Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 4 8 44 F Zion Williamson NO Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 5 5 53 F Pascal Siakam IND Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 6 8 68 C Nicolas Claxton BKN Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 7 5 77 G Coby White CHI Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 8 8 92 G CJ McCollum NO Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 9 5 101 C Walker Kessler UTA Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 10 8 116 F Deni Avdija POR Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 11 5 125 C Zach Edey MEM Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 12 8 140 F Bobby Portis MIL Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 13 5 149 C Wendell Carter ORL Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 14 8 164 G Buddy Hield GS Adam Stock - Elite Fantasy Basketball 1 4 4 G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC AKLover 2 9 21 G Kyrie Irving DAL AKLover 3 4 28 F Paul George PHI AKLover 4 9 45 G Jamal Murray DEN AKLover 5 4 52 G Immanuel Quickley TOR AKLover 6 9 69 F Brandon Miller CHA AKLover 7 4 76 G Anfernee Simons POR AKLover 8 9 93 F Kristaps Porzingis BOS AKLover 9 4 100 G RJ Barrett TOR AKLover 10 9 117 G Donte DiVincenzo NY AKLover 11 4 124 G Tyus Jones PHO AKLover 12 9 141 G Shaedon Sharpe POR AKLover 13 4 148 F Jaime Jaquez MIA AKLover 14 9 165 F Aaron Nesmith IND AKLover 1 2 2 C Nikola Jokic DEN Barutha 2 11 23 C Alperen Sengun HOU Barutha 3 2 26 G Jalen Williams OKC Barutha 4 11 47 G Darius Garland CLE Barutha 5 2 50 F Franz Wagner ORL Barutha 6 11 71 G Tyler Herro MIA Barutha 7 2 74 F Jonathan Kuminga GS Barutha 8 11 95 F Khris Middleton MIL Barutha 9 2 98 G Jalen Green HOU Barutha 10 11 119 C Clint Capela ATL Barutha 11 2 122 G Malik Monk SAC Barutha 12 11 143 G Jaden Ivey DET Barutha 13 2 146 G Malcolm Brogdon WAS Barutha 14 11 167 F Karlo Matkovic NO Barutha 1 11 11 G Anthony Edwards MIN DanBesbris 2 2 14 G Donovan Mitchell CLE DanBesbris 3 11 35 C Bam Adebayo MIA DanBesbris 4 2 38 G Ja Morant MEM DanBesbris 5 11 59 G Josh Giddey CHI DanBesbris 6 2 62 C Jalen Duren DET DanBesbris 7 11 83 G Cameron Thomas BKN DanBesbris 8 2 86 G Jrue Holiday BOS DanBesbris 9 11 107 G Scoot Henderson POR DanBesbris 10 2 110 F John Collins UTA DanBesbris 11 11 131 F Cameron Johnson BKN DanBesbris 12 2 134 G Grayson Allen PHO DanBesbris 13 11 155 G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ORL DanBesbris 14 2 158 F Jeremy Sochan SA DanBesbris 1 3 3 G Luka Doncic DAL JasonShebilske 2 10 22 F LeBron James LAL JasonShebilske 3 3 27 G De'Aaron Fox SAC JasonShebilske 4 10 46 F Jaylen Brown BOS JasonShebilske 5 3 51 F Mikal Bridges NY JasonShebilske 6 10 70 F Brandon Ingram NO JasonShebilske 7 3 75 F Jabari Smith HOU JasonShebilske 8 10 94 F Herbert Jones NO JasonShebilske 9 3 99 F Draymond Green GS JasonShebilske 10 10 118 F Jerami Grant POR JasonShebilske 11 3 123 F Aaron Gordon DEN JasonShebilske 12 10 142 G Josh Hart NY JasonShebilske 13 3 147 F Tari Eason HOU JasonShebilske 14 10 166 F Matas Buzelis CHI JasonShebilske 1 10 10 G Trae Young ATL MC_Fizzbiz 2 3 15 G James Harden LAC MC_Fizzbiz 3 10 34 G Fred VanVleet HOU MC_Fizzbiz 4 3 39 F Jalen Johnson ATL MC_Fizzbiz 5 10 58 F Julius Randle NY MC_Fizzbiz 6 3 63 C Nikola Vucevic CHI MC_Fizzbiz 7 10 82 G D'Angelo Russell LAL MC_Fizzbiz 8 3 87 C Jusuf Nurkic PHO MC_Fizzbiz 9 10 106 F Amen Thompson HOU MC_Fizzbiz 10 3 111 G Alex Caruso OKC MC_Fizzbiz 11 10 130 F P.J. Washington DAL MC_Fizzbiz 12 3 135 G Dennis Schroder BKN MC_Fizzbiz 13 10 154 C Kel'el Ware MIA MC_Fizzbiz 14 3 159 C Donovan Clingan POR MC_Fizzbiz 1 12 12 F Kevin Durant PHO MrEnygma 2 1 13 G Stephen Curry GS MrEnygma 3 12 36 C Evan Mobley CLE MrEnygma 4 1 37 G Dejounte Murray NO MrEnygma 5 12 60 C Jarrett Allen CLE MrEnygma 6 1 61 F Miles Bridges CHA MrEnygma 7 12 84 F Trey Murphy NO MrEnygma 8 1 85 G Jordan Poole WAS MrEnygma 9 12 108 C Onyeka Okongwu ATL MrEnygma 10 1 109 G Jalen Suggs ORL MrEnygma 11 12 132 C Al Horford BOS MrEnygma 12 1 133 F Alex Sarr WAS MrEnygma 13 12 156 F Andrew Wiggins GS MrEnygma 14 1 157 G Stephon Castle SA MrEnygma 1 6 6 F Anthony Davis LAL NBARW 2 7 19 F Scottie Barnes TOR NBARW 3 6 30 G Tyrese Maxey PHI NBARW 4 7 43 F Paolo Banchero ORL NBARW 5 6 54 G Devin Vassell SA NBARW 6 7 67 F Kyle Kuzma WAS NBARW 7 6 78 G Austin Reaves LAL NBARW 8 7 91 C Dereck Lively DAL NBARW 9 6 102 G Keyonte George UTA NBARW 10 7 115 C Naz Reid MIN NBARW 11 6 126 G Gary Trent MIL NBARW 12 7 139 C Kelly Olynyk TOR NBARW 13 6 150 G Reed Sheppard HOU NBARW 14 7 163 G Gradey Dick TOR NBARW 1 1 1 F Victor Wembanyama SA NudieGobert 2 12 24 G Damian Lillard MIL NudieGobert 3 1 25 G Jalen Brunson NY NudieGobert 4 12 48 C Myles Turner IND NudieGobert 5 1 49 G Derrick White BOS NudieGobert 6 12 72 C Mark Williams CHA NudieGobert 7 1 73 C Isaiah Hartenstein OKC NudieGobert 8 12 96 G Bogdan Bogdanovic ATL NudieGobert 9 1 97 F Daniel Gafford DAL NudieGobert 10 12 120 F Trayce Jackson-Davis GS NudieGobert 11 1 121 G Marcus Smart MEM NudieGobert 12 12 144 G De'Anthony Melton GS NudieGobert 13 1 145 F Taylor Hendricks UTA NudieGobert 14 12 168 G Norman Powell LAC NudieGobert 1 8 8 G Tyrese Haliburton IND Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 2 5 17 F Chet Holmgren OKC Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 3 8 32 F Lauri Markkanen UTA Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 4 5 41 F Jimmy Butler MIA Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 5 8 56 G DeMar DeRozan SAC Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 6 5 65 G Zach LaVine CHI Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 7 8 80 C Brook Lopez MIL Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 8 5 89 C Ivica Zubac LAC Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 9 8 104 G Chris Paul SA Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 10 5 113 G Klay Thompson DAL Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 11 8 128 G Mike Conley MIN Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 12 5 137 C Andre Drummond PHI Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 13 8 152 F Jonathan Isaac ORL Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 14 5 161 G Ben Simmons BKN Papi Roi • Fantasy Basketball PH 🇵🇭 1 9 9 F Jayson Tatum BOS raphiellej 2 4 16 C Domantas Sabonis SAC raphiellej 3 9 33 C Jaren Jackson MEM raphiellej 4 4 40 G Cade Cunningham DET raphiellej 5 9 57 C Rudy Gobert MIN raphiellej 6 4 64 C Deandre Ayton POR raphiellej 7 9 81 F OG Anunoby NY raphiellej 8 4 88 F Keegan Murray SAC raphiellej 9 9 105 G Terry Rozier MIA raphiellej 10 4 112 G Brandin Podziemski GS raphiellej 11 9 129 F Ausar Thompson DET raphiellej 12 4 136 G Dyson Daniels ATL raphiellej 13 9 153 F Noah Clowney BKN raphiellej 14 4 160 F Max Strus CLE raphiellej 1 7 7 C Joel Embiid PHI titusd 2 6 18 G Devin Booker PHO titusd 3 7 31 C Karl-Anthony Towns MIN titusd 4 6 42 G Desmond Bane MEM titusd 5 7 55 F Tobias Harris DET titusd 6 6 66 G Bradley Beal PHO titusd 7 7 79 C Jonas Valanciunas WAS titusd 8 6 90 F Michael Porter DEN titusd 9 7 103 C Jakob Poeltl TOR titusd 10 6 114 G Collin Sexton UTA titusd 11 7 127 C Mitchell Robinson NY titusd 12 6 138 G Russell Westbrook DEN titusd 13 7 151 G Andrew Nembhard IND titusd 14 6 162 F Kelly Oubre Jr. PHI titusd

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

