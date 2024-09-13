Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Head-to-Head Categories 3.0

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

On Friday, I decided to hop into a random Yahoo fantasy basketball mock draft -- a 14-team head-to-head categories mock. Up to this point, I had only done mock drafts with other NBA Fantasy experts and some followers on Twitter. I wanted to see how an Average Joe draft shook out.

Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft Results

Drafting from the No. 13 spot, here is my team

LaMelo Ball, CHA James Harden, LAC Jalen Williams, OKC Darius Garland, CLE Tyler Herro, MIA Michael Porter Jr., DEN Jordan Poole, WAS Onyeka Okongwu, ATL Malik Monk, SAC Shaedon Sharpe, POR Noah Clowney, BKN Taylor Hendricks, UTA Jonathan Isaac, ORL

Mock Draft Analysis

When I got the No. 13 pick, I wasn't exactly sure who'd be available for me. Ultimately, I decided to chase upside with LaMelo Ball. He's also a great H2H 9-cat player since he's got multiple high-volume stat categories -- primarily assists, threes, steals and FT%. That set me up for a build in which I'm punting rebounds, blocks, FG% and TOV.

Normally, I wouldn't draft James Harden this early, but why not double down on upside and player type? I also thought about guys like Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard.

Rounds 3-5 in a 14-teamer are wide open. You have so many choices. I wouldn't obsess over "value" in this range. Just get guys who fit your build. I felt Jalen Williams made sense. He could be in line for another mini-breakout, and he qualifies at forward.

After Williams, I backed myself into a corner, and it's what resulted in me taking some sketchy fliers at the end of the draft. So, I'll use this space to provide some advice if you end up going with a similarly-targeted H2H 9-cat build -- like if you select Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young or Steph Curry in the first round:

Grab forwards and centers early. This is especially crucial on Yahoo, which requires you to start two centers. Centers who have high assist rates, can shoot threes and have a high FT% are rare. High-level assists aren't exactly common for forwards, either. But one thing is for sure -- those types are not available late in drafts. You can certainly find three-and-D forwards late in drafts, and you can find some centers late that fit this build, but there's a reason they're available so late.

What is available late are guards. Tons and tons of guards. Guards who can pass; guards who can shoot threes; guards who can just make plays. You can do a lot of great work with this build late in drafts, but you have to insulate yourself early.

Let's walk through rounds 4-7, and I'll point out who I think I could have drafted instead. Then, I'll do the same for rounds 11-13 with the revised team, and you can judge which you think is better.

Round 4: Darius Garland (PG) ---> Jaylen Brown (SG, SF)

Round 5: Tyler Herro (PG, SG) ---> Kyle Kuzma (PF)

Round 6: Michael Porter Jr (SF, PF)

Round 7: Jordan Poole (PG, SG) ---> Draymond Green (PF, C)

Obviously, I lose a good chunk of assists, threes and FT% with those selections. But I fill out my F/C needs. And look how easy it becomes to make up some of those lost stats late in the draft with guards, who also happen to be higher-upside players in general.

Round 11: Noah Clowney (SF, PF, C) ---> Scoot Henderson (PG)

Round 12: Taylor Hendricks (SF, PF) ---> Jaden Ivey (PG, SG)

Round 13: Jonathan Isaac (SF, PF) ---> I mostly stand by this, but there was also only one more pick in the draft after this, who happened to be Sam Hauser (SF, PF), which also would not have been a bad flier for this build.

So, the full revised team would be:

LaMelo Ball James Harden Jalen Williams Jaylen Brown Kyle Kuzma Michael Porter Jr Draymond Green Onyeka Okongwu Malik Monk Shaedon Sharpe Scoot Henderson Jaden Ivey Jonathan Isaac/Sam Hauser

Kuzma and Green probably qualify as reaches, but are the reaches so far that they cancel out the positional flexibility I gain, plus the upside of Scoot Henderson and Jaden Ivey?

Regardless, the overarching point I'm trying to make is the same. I also think it applies to pretty much any punt build. Prioritize out-of-position stats early, because you can always find your target stats late. If you're going with an Anthony Davis big-man build, try to select high-FG%, high-rebound, high-block guards and forwards as soon as it feels reasonable. Those could be players like Scottie Barnes, Derrick White, Kawhi Leonard and Josh Giddey. Plenty of centers will be available to you late that you can scoop up, like Walker Kessler, Daniel Gafford/Dereck Lively, John Collins, Clint Capela and numerous other fliers.

Overall, I think my team will have a great chance at winning assists, threes and FT% every week. Points and steals will probably be closer.

Round-by-Round Results



Round 1

(1) Elijah - Victor Wembanyama (SAS - C)

(2) RoRo - Nikola Jokić (DEN - C)

(3) Lee - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC - PG)

(4) Nat - Luka Doncic (DAL - PG,SG)

(5) stephaun - Tyrese Haliburton (IND - PG,SG)

(6) ganzo - Joel Embiid (PHI - C)

(7) Jordan - Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL - PF,C)

(8) Saul - Jayson Tatum (BOS - SF,PF)

(9) ç§'æº¥ - Anthony Davis (LAL - PF,C)

(10) Mang Kano - Stephen Curry (GSW - PG,SG)

(11) Marcjay - Trae Young (ATL - PG)

(12) Jeff - Kevin Durant (PHX - SF,PF)

(13) Alex - LaMelo Ball (CHA - PG,SG)

(14) babbis - Anthony Edwards (MIN - SG,SF)

Round 2

(1) babbis - Scottie Barnes (TOR - SG,SF,PF)

(2) Alex - James Harden (LAC - PG,SG)

(3) Jeff - Donovan Mitchell (CLE - PG,SG)

(4) Marcjay - Kyrie Irving (DAL - PG,SG)

(5) Mang Kano - Domantas Sabonis (SAC - C)

(6) ç§'æº¥ - Chet Holmgren (OKC - PF,C)

(7) Saul - Devin Booker (PHX - PG,SG)

(8) Jordan - Damian Lillard (MIL - PG)

(9) ganzo - De'Aaron Fox (SAC - PG)

(10) stephaun - Kawhi Leonard (LAC - SG,SF,PF)

(11) Nat - Alperen Sengun (HOU - C)

(12) Lee - Jalen Brunson (NYK - PG)

(13) RoRo - Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM - PF,C)

(14) Elijah - Tyrese Maxey (PHI - PG,SG)

Round 3

(1) Elijah - Dejounte Murray (NOP - PG,SG)

(2) RoRo - Fred VanVleet (HOU - PG)

(3) Lee - Paul George (PHI - SG,SF,PF)

(4) Nat - Ja Morant (MEM - PG)

(5) stephaun - Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN - PF,C)

(6) ganzo - LeBron James (LAL - SF,PF)

(7) Jordan - Lauri Markkanen (UTA - SF,PF)

(8) Saul - Cade Cunningham (DET - PG,SG)

(9) ç§'æº¥ - Bam Adebayo (MIA - C)

(10) Mang Kano - Paolo Banchero (ORL - SF,PF)

(11) Marcjay - Jalen Johnson (ATL - PF)

(12) Jeff - Desmond Bane (MEM - SG,SF)

(13) Alex - Jalen Williams (OKC - SG,SF,PF)

(14) babbis - Jamal Murray (DEN - PG,SG)

Round 4

(1) babbis - Rudy Gobert (MIN - C)

(2) Alex - Darius Garland (CLE - PG)

(3) Jeff - Evan Mobley (CLE - PF,C)

(4) Marcjay - Myles Turner (IND - C)

(5) Mang Kano - Jaylen Brown (BOS - SG,SF)

(6) ç§'æº¥ - Jarrett Allen (CLE - C)

(7) Saul - Derrick White (BOS - PG,SG)

(8) Jordan - Franz Wagner (ORL - SF,PF)

(9) ganzo - Nikola Vucevic (CHI - PF,C)

(10) stephaun - Tobias Harris (DET - SF,PF)

(11) Nat - Jimmy Butler (MIA - SF,PF)

(12) Lee - DeMar DeRozan (SAC - SF,PF)

(13) RoRo - Jalen Duren (DET - C)

(14) Elijah - Mikal Bridges (NYK - SG,SF,PF)

Round 5

(1) Elijah - Zion Williamson (NOP - PF,C)

(2) RoRo - Miles Bridges (CHA - SF,PF)

(3) Lee - Pascal Siakam (IND - SF,PF)

(4) Nat - Isaiah Hartenstein (OKC - C)

(5) stephaun - Devin Vassell (SAS - SG,SF)

(6) ganzo - Deandre Ayton (POR - C)

(7) Jordan - Immanuel Quickley (TOR - PG,SG)

(8) Saul - Brandon Ingram (NOP - SG,SF,PF)

(9) ç§'æº¥ - Nic Claxton (BKN - C)

(10) Mang Kano - Julius Randle (NYK - PF)

(11) Marcjay - Zach LaVine (CHI - SG,SF)

(12) Jeff - Brandon Miller (CHA - SG,SF)

(13) Alex - Tyler Herro (MIA - PG,SG)

(14) babbis - Coby White (CHI - PG,SG)

Round 6

(1) babbis - Trey Murphy III (NOP - SF,PF)

(2) Alex - Michael Porter Jr. (DEN - SF,PF)

(3) Jeff - Mark Williams (CHA - C)

(4) Marcjay - Jusuf Nurkic (PHX - C)

(5) Mang Kano - Josh Giddey (CHI - SG,SF)

(6) ç§'æº¥ - Cam Thomas (BKN - SG)

(7) Saul - Keegan Murray (SAC - SF,PF)

(8) Jordan - Brook Lopez (MIL - C)

(9) ganzo - CJ McCollum (NOP - PG,SG)

(10) stephaun - Bradley Beal (PHX - PG,SG)

(11) Nat - Jrue Holiday (BOS - PG,SG)

(12) Lee - Clint Capela (ATL - C)

(13) RoRo - D'Angelo Russell (LAL - PG)

(14) Elijah - Kyle Kuzma (WAS - PF)

Round 7

(1) Elijah - Herbert Jones (NOP - SF,PF)

(2) RoRo - Khris Middleton (MIL - SF)

(3) Lee - Jakob Poeltl (TOR - C)

(4) Nat - Kristaps Porzingis (BOS - PF,C)

(5) stephaun - Austin Reaves (LAL - PG,SG)

(6) ganzo - Terry Rozier (MIA - PG)

(7) Jordan - Jalen Suggs (ORL - PG,SG)

(8) Saul - Jonas Valanciunas (WAS - C)

(9) ç§'æº¥ - Anfernee Simons (POR - PG,SG)

(10) Mang Kano - Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU - PF,C)

(11) Marcjay - John Collins (UTA - PF,C)

(12) Jeff - Jerami Grant (POR - SF,PF)

(13) Alex - Jordan Poole (WAS - PG,SG)

(14) babbis - Collin Sexton (UTA - PG,SG)

Round 8

(1) babbis - Kelly Olynyk (TOR - C)

(2) Alex - Onyeka Okongwu (ATL - PF,C)

(3) Jeff - Chris Paul (SAS - PG)

(4) Marcjay - Tyus Jones (PHX - PG)

(5) Mang Kano - RJ Barrett (TOR - SF,PF)

(6) ç§'æº¥ - Ivica Zubac (LAC - C)

(7) Saul - Alex Caruso (OKC - SG,SF)

(8) Jordan - Draymond Green (GSW - PF,C)

(9) ganzo - Walker Kessler (UTA - C)

(10) stephaun - Bogdan Bogdanovic (ATL - SG,SF)

(11) Nat - Al Horford (BOS - PF,C)

(12) Lee - Naz Reid (MIN - PF,C)

(13) RoRo - Jalen Green (HOU - PG,SG)

(14) Elijah - Josh Hart (NYK - SF,PF)

Round 9

(1) Elijah - Brandin Podziemski (GSW - SG)

(2) RoRo - Jonathan Kuminga (GSW - PF)

(3) Lee - Bobby Portis (MIL - PF,C)

(4) Nat - Marcus Smart (MEM - PG,SG)

(5) stephaun - OG Anunoby (NYK - SF,PF)

(6) ganzo - Deni Avdija (POR - SF,PF)

(7) Jordan - Dereck Lively II (DAL - C)

(8) Saul - Mike Conley (MIN - PG)

(9) ç§'æº¥ - Buddy Hield (GSW - SG,SF)

(10) Mang Kano - Klay Thompson (DAL - SG,SF)

(11) Marcjay - Aaron Nesmith (IND - SF,PF)

(12) Jeff - Mitchell Robinson (NYK - C)

(13) Alex - Malik Monk (SAC - SG,SF)

(14) babbis - Donte DiVincenzo (NYK - SG,SF)

Round 10

(1) babbis - Jaime Jaquez Jr. (MIA - SF)

(2) Alex - Shaedon Sharpe (POR - SG,SF)

(3) Jeff - Ayo Dosunmu (CHI - SG,SF)

(4) Marcjay - Trayce Jackson-Davis (GSW - PF,C)

(5) Mang Kano - Zach Edey (MEM - C)

(6) ç§'æº¥ - Aaron Gordon (DEN - PF,C)

(7) Saul - Wendell Carter Jr. (ORL - C)

(8) Jordan - Malcolm Brogdon (WAS - PG,SG)

(9) ganzo - Daniel Gafford (DAL - PF,C)

(10) stephaun - Cameron Johnson (BKN - SF,PF)

(11) Nat - De'Anthony Melton (GSW - PG,SG)

(12) Lee - Andrew Nembhard (IND - PG,SG)

(13) RoRo - Andre Drummond (PHI - C)

(14) Elijah - Grant Williams (CHA - PF,C)

Round 11

(1) Elijah - Amen Thompson (HOU - SG,SF)

(2) RoRo - Dennis Schroder (BKN - PG)

(3) Lee - Keyonte George (UTA - PG,SG)

(4) Nat - Gary Trent Jr. (MIL - PG,SG)

(5) stephaun - Norman Powell (LAC - SG,SF)

(6) ganzo - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ORL - SG,SF)

(7) Jordan - Jordan Clarkson (UTA - SG,SF)

(8) Saul - Vince Williams Jr. (MEM - PG,SG,SF)

(9) ç§'æº¥ - Grayson Allen (PHX - PG,SG)

(10) Mang Kano - Bojan Bogdanovic (BKN - SF,PF)

(11) Marcjay - Russell Westbrook (DEN - PG)

(12) Jeff - Keldon Johnson (SAS - SG,SF,PF)

(13) Alex - Noah Clowney (BKN - SF,PF,C)

(14) babbis - Zach Collins (SAS - PF,C)

Round 12

(1) babbis - Scoot Henderson (POR - PG)

(2) Alex - Taylor Hendricks (UTA - SF,PF)

(3) Jeff - Jaden Ivey (DET - PG,SG)

(4) Marcjay - Tari Eason (HOU - SF,PF)

(5) Mang Kano - Reed Sheppard (HOU - SG)

(6) ç§'æº¥ - Terance Mann (LAC - SG,SF)

(7) Saul - Ausar Thompson (DET - SF,PF)

(8) Jordan - Dyson Daniels (ATL - PG,SG)

(9) ganzo - Bruce Brown (TOR - SG,SF)

(10) stephaun - Marvin Bagley III (WAS - PF,C)

(11) Nat - T.J. McConnell (IND - PG)

(12) Lee - Rui Hachimura (LAL - SF,PF)

(13) RoRo - Obi Toppin (IND - PF)

(14) Elijah - Jaden McDaniels (MIN - SF,PF)

Round 13

(1) Elijah - Kelly Oubre Jr. (PHI - SG,SF)

(2) RoRo - Max Strus (CLE - SG,SF)

(3) Lee - Karlo Matkovic (NOP - PF)

(4) Nat - Nicolas Batum (LAC - SF,PF)

(5) stephaun - Christian Braun (DEN - SG,SF)

(6) ganzo - Jeremy Sochan (SAS - SF,PF)

(7) Jordan - De'Andre Hunter (ATL - SF,PF)

(8) Saul - Caleb Martin (PHI - SG,SF)

(9) ç§'æº¥ - Stephon Castle (SAS - PG)

(10) Mang Kano - P.J. Washington Jr. (DAL - PF)

(11) Marcjay - Isaiah Stewart (DET - PF,C)

(12) Jeff - Caris LeVert (CLE - SG,SF)

(13) Alex - Jonathan Isaac (ORL - SF,PF)

(14) babbis - Sam Hauser (BOS - SF,PF)

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice: