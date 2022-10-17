Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit - Who to Play, Who to Fade in Week 1

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Westbrook struggled mightily during his first season with the Lakers during the 2021-22 campaign. He averaged 18.5 points in 34.3 minutes per game, averaging under 20.0 points per game for the first

Hunter had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, as his averages fell in nearly every statistical category after stepping up his production during his injury-shortened 2020-21 season. However, the 24-year-old showed promise during the preseason, averaging 14.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor. The Hawks have some favorable matchups over their first three games, so Hunter should have a chance to begin the year on a high note.

While stars from the teams with two games should still start in most fantasy leagues during the first week of the season, it's best to consider alternative options for some of the less reliable contributors.

The 2022-23 season tips off Tuesday with four teams playing, followed by a heavier slate Wednesday. Most teams play three games in first week of the fantasy basketball season, while the Nets, Mavericks, Bucks and Knicks play only two games.

Teams with three games: ATL, BOS, CHR, CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIN, NOR, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, SAN, TOR, UTA, WAS

Teams with two games: BKN, DAL, MIL, NYK

GUARD

Consider starting: De'Andre Hunter, ATL (63% rostered, 21% start)

Opponents: HOU, ORL, CHR

Consider sitting: Russell Westbrook, LAL (97% rostered, 53% start)

Opponents: GSW, LAC, POR

The Lakers mentioned him in trade talks during the offseason, and he isn't guaranteed a starting role to begin the year. His usage was down during the preseason, and he came off the bench during the Lakers' final exhibition game. Couple that with the fact that he's considered day-to-day with a hamstring injury, and Westbrook is a risky fantasy play early in the regular season.

Consider starting: Bennedict Mathurin, IND (71% rostered, 18% start)

Opponents: WAS, SAS, DET

Mathurin will be coming off the bench for the Pacers to begin the regular season. However, he saw plenty of involvement during the preseason, averaging 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.5 minutes per game over his four appearances. Fellow shooting guard Chris Duarte was slightly less effective, giving the Pacers' No. 6 overall pick even more reason to see ample run to begin his rookie season. Mathurin is a viable sleeper in season-long leagues, especially after the team traded Malcolm Brogdon during the offseason. The Arizona guard will have a chance to make an impact over the first week of the season since Indiana is facing several lackluster defenses.

Consider sitting: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (96% rostered, 82% start)

Opponents: MIN, DEN, MIN

Gilgeous-Alexander has solid upside in season-long leagues this year, but he missed the entire preseason due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee. While the Thunder expect him to be ready for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Minnesota, he'll likely have his playing time monitored early in the season after failing to appear in any exhibition games. In addition, the 24-year-old will have to face a pair of decent defensive units this week. Despite Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long outlook, it's worth considering other options.

FORWARD

Consider starting: Josh Hart, POR (76% rostered, 30% start)

Opponents: SAC, PHO, LAL

Hart was named the Trail Blazers' starting small forward in early October after he had one of the best years of his career during the 2021-22 season, averaging 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33.2 minutes per game over 54 appearances between New Orleans and Portland. The 27-year-old was held in check during the preseason while shooting just 45.5 percent from the floor over four exhibition games. However, he has some relatively favorable matchups this week and has an incentive to perform well early on since the team also has Nassir Little and Justise Winslow available to start if Hart struggles.

Consider sitting: Tobias Harris, PHI (94% rostered, 83% start)

Opponents: BOS, MIL, HOU

Harris had his fair share of inconsistent performances last year and took a step back in the scoring column, averaging 17.2 points per game, his lowest mark since the 2016-17 season. The 30-year-old had a muted impact during the preseason, averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game while shooting just 37.0 percent from the floor. Harris won't have an easy start to the 2022-23 campaign with several tough frontcourt matchups lined up for the first week of the regular season.

Consider starting: Dillon Brooks, MEM (86% rostered, 45% start)

Opponents: NYK, HOU, DAL

Brooks was somewhat inconsistent while battling injuries last year, but he's fully healthy to begin this season. The 26-year-old shot 32.6 percent from the floor during the preseason but still averaged 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.3 minutes per game over his four appearances. Brooks will attempt to improve his efficiency once the regular season gets underway and has some relatively favorable matchups in Week 1.

Consider sitting: Gordon Hayward, CHR (91% rostered, 63% start)

Opponents: SAS, ATL, NOP

Hayward missed the start of the preseason due to a knee contusion, and he eased into action over his two preseason appearances. While he played 24 minutes during Wednesday's preseason finale against Philadelphia, the Hornets will likely be cautious with his minutes early in the regular season. Although Charlotte doesn't face a very tough set of defenses, the combination of Hayward's preseason injury and inconsistency that he displayed last year make him a risky player to put in Week 1 fantasy lineups.

CENTER

Consider starting: Steven Adams, MEM (75% rostered, 34% start)

Opponents: NYK, HOU, DAL

Although Adams took a slight step back in the scoring column last year, he showed improvement in rebounds and assists, and he should take on a prominent role for the Grizzlies early in the 2022-23 campaign. His production on the boards carried over to the preseason this year, averaging 8.0 rebounds in just 21.1 minutes per game across four appearances. The 29-year-old dealt with a minor neck issue during the preseason. However, the injury won't affect his availability to begin the year, and he shouldn't face a minutes restriction. The Grizzlies have a matchup with Houston this week, so Adams should have ample opportunities to make an early fantasy impact.

Consider sitting: Alperen Sengun, HOU (93% rostered, 68% start)

Opponents: ATL, MEM, MIL

Sengun is a candidate to be a solid fantasy contributor during the 2022-23 season now that Christian Wood is in Dallas, but the second-year pro faces a set of strong frontcourts this week. All three of the Rockets' opponents ranked in the top half of the league in defensive rebounding percentage last year, and Sengun is coming off a preseason in which he averaged just 4.0 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game. While the 20-year-old seems poised to step up his production during his sophomore season, don't be surprised if he encounters some struggles in Week 1.