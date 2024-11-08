Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 4 Streaming Candidates

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Eason remains one of the most polarizing figures in fantasy basketball, largely thanks to his per-minute production. Despite the upside, Eason is yet to carve out a consistent role, something that is not helped by the fact that the Rockets have one of, if not the deepest rosters in the league. However, things have been trending in the right direction over the past week, both in terms of minutes played and production. During that time he is averaging 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per game. It's hard to see him breaking into the starting lineup anytime soon, although he really needs only 25 minutes per night to be able to deliver standard league value. Having been dropped early in the season due to insufficient minutes, it would be worthwhile hunting around to see if he is available, just in case he can maintain this momentum.

We say this every year, and we're probably never correct, but it certainly feels as though there have been a lot of injuries thus far. Ranging from players being day-to-day to those ruled out for an extended period of time, managers are already being forced to dip their toe into the pool that is the waiver wire. Whether it is for a one-game bump or a (potentially) long-term relationship, knowing who to target before the word hits the street can be crucial to building some early season momentum. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets (28% rostered)

Eason remains one of the most polarizing figures in fantasy basketball, largely thanks to his per-minute production. Despite the upside, Eason is yet to carve out a consistent role, something that is not helped by the fact that the Rockets have one of, if not the deepest rosters in the league. However, things have been trending in the right direction over the past week, both in terms of minutes played and production. During that time he is averaging 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per game. It's hard to see him breaking into the starting lineup anytime soon, although he really needs only 25 minutes per night to be able to deliver standard league value. Having been dropped early in the season due to insufficient minutes, it would be worthwhile hunting around to see if he is available, just in case he can maintain this momentum.

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers (27% rostered)

Sharpe is a bit of a mystery when it comes to what his exact role is going to be on a Portland team striving for lottery balls. He made his return against the Spurs on Thursday, logging 13 points in 20 minutes, almost 10 months to the day since he touched an NBA court. Although his career has been impacted by injuries, we did manage to get a decent look at him during the first six weeks of the 2023-24 season. During that time he scored double-digits in all but seven games, at one point scoring at least 24 points in five consecutive outings. He has the ability to chip in on the defensive end and can be a decent rebounder from the guard position. Despite the uncertainty, Sharpe is worth taking a chance on if he was either dropped or simply not drafted in your league.

Carlton Carrington, Washington Wizards (21% rostered)

Carrington has started in five of his six NBA appearances, slowly adjusting to the speed and size of the professional game. The Wizards appear to be prioritizing him, which makes complete sense, providing him with an element of certainty when it comes to his role. He has scored at least 13 points in three of his past four games, giving him a nice base from which to work. Perhaps more impressive has been the fact that he has at least six assists in three straight games, something that perhaps wasn't as recognized coming out of college. Although there are sure to be some bumps in the road, Carrington should be a decent source of both points and assists moving forward, making him somewhat of a plug-and-play option who could exceed expectations from time to time.

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets (21% rostered)

Just in case managers in your league have been asleep at the wheel, go and make sure Watson isn't somehow available in your league. Aaron Gordon is likely to miss multiple weeks due to a calf injury, clearing the way for Watson to step into a permanent starting spot. Over the past two games, Watson has averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes per game. The Nuggets certainly need his defensive prowess should they hope to stay at the top of the Western Conference with the likes of the Thunder and the Mavericks. Of all the adds listed, Watson is at the top of the list. However, do keep in mind that unlike some players on this list, Watson's value does have a shelf life. This is a great opportunity for Watson to prove he belongs, an opportunity that if he capitalizes, could lead to additional minutes even once Gordon returns.

Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic (20% rostered)

Having just returned from a foot issue himself, Bitadze immediately moved into the starting lineup following another injury to Wendell Carter. In two starts, Bitadze has put up 10.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in 28.5 minutes per game. The Magic also have Moritz Wagner as a viable starting option, albeit one who is more offensive minded. We have seen Bitadze put up standard league value in the past, so there is a sample from which to work for managers. Carter has no timetable for his return, meaning he could be back next week or in a month. For this reason, Bitadze obviously comes with an element of risk, not to mention the fact the Magic could go with Wagner at times. If you are looking for a traditional big man who can play as a makeshift facilitator at times, look no further than Bitadze.

Brandon Boston, New Orleans Pelicans (9% rostered)

Boston is a great example of a player taking advantage of a situation no one saw coming. Already without Trey Murphy coming into the season, the Pelicans have since lost Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum, while Zion Williamson has also been dealing with an ongoing hamstring issue. Coming into the season, Boston was not even close to being on the fantasy radar, going largely undrafted, even in the deepest of leagues. However, having managed to stay healthy, he has moved into not only a significant role, but a role in the starting lineup. Over the past week, Boston has amassed averages of 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes per game. This is absolutely a situation where his value could vanish in a hurry. However, until that happens, he is someone to consider grabbing, even in 12-team leagues.