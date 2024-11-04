Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Start/Sit: Is Gradey Dick Here to Stay?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the second week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

The fantasy season is off and running, and sadly, injuries are already high on the agenda. On the slate for Week 3, all but four teams will be suiting up four times. The four teams in question will play three times, with no one having the dreaded two-game week. Knowing whom to sit and start could be tricky. Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, TOR

Three Games: BKN, NOP, UTA, WAS

Two Games: N/A

Guards

Consider starting: Gradey Dick, TOR

Opponents: @DEN, @SAC, @LAC, @LAL

Seen as a viable late-round target in drafts, Dick has been outstanding to begin the season. The fact the Raptors have been without a number of key pieces has certainly been a factor when it comes to his success. However, he has made the most of the opportunity, averaging 20.8 points to go with 2.7 three-pointers and 1.0 steals, while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 89.5 percent from the line. There is a chance Immanuel Quickley will return from his pelvic issue, potentially impacting Dick's offensive touches. With that said, Scottie Barnes is going to be out for several weeks thanks to an eye injury, meaning Dick should be able to stay afloat in standard leagues.

Consider sitting: Jordan Hawkins, NOP

Opponents: POR, CLE, @ORL

Hawkins is another player who has made the most of a favorable situation, carving out a 30+ minute role for himself. Injuries to Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy have resulted in the Pelicans rolling out some wacky lineups. Hawkins has scored at least 20 points in three of the past five games, starting the two most recent contests. However, as good as he has been, Hawkins really only offers value in two categories, those being points and threes. With only three games on the docket for this week, his overall value, or lack thereof, means he is certainly a candidate to spend a few days on your bench.

Consider sitting: Keyonte George, UTA

Opponents: @CHI, @MIL, @SAS

George has been disappointing to start the season despite the fact he is averaging 31.6 minutes per game. In that time, he has put up 13.2 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 three-pointers, albeit on a disastrous 28.0 percent from the field. The Jazz look as though they are going to be in the discussion to be the worst team in the league. While that does mean George should be able to stay on the floor, it also means his flaws could be amplified without repercussions from the coaching staff. Given they are one of four teams to play three times this week, George is definitely a player to consider moving to the bench.

Forwards

Consider starting: Derrick Jones Jr, LAC

Opponents: SAS, PHI, @SAC, TOR

Jones has quietly put together a strong start to the season, averaging 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game. While it has been James Harden and Ivica Zubac garnering a lot of the hype, Jones has seamlessly slotted in as the Paul George replacement, albeit one with significantly less offensive upside. However, he demonstrated last season that he can flirt with top 100 value, something he has been able to do thus far in Los Angeles. The Clippers have been surprisingly competitive and three of the four games coming up are at home, against teams that have been far from impressive. This could be a case of quantity over quality but nonetheless, Jones is someone to consider slotting into your starting lineup this week.

Consider starting: Toumani Camara, POR

Opponents: @NOP, @SAS, @MIN, MEM

Camara is another player who has quietly gone about his business to begin the season. He has started all six games for the Trail Blazers, averaging 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 29.0 minutes per contest. Much like Jones, Camara is somewhat limited on the offensive end of the floor but typically finds a way to chip in across multiple categories. He has scored double-digits on four occasions, while recording at least one steal in all six games. He is by no means the most attractive fantasy asset, but if you are looking for a player who appears to have a nice opportunity in front of them and to this point has been a top 100 asset, Camara certainly deserves your attention.

Consider sitting: Cameron Johnson, BKN

Opponents: MEM, @BOS, @CLE

Although Johnson has had a relatively strong start to the season, he remains a somewhat low-volume contributor. Through six games, he has compiled averages of 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.0 three-pointers, good enough for top 70 value in standard fantasy formats. He has certainly established himself as a must-roster player. However, with only three games slated for the week and the majority of other teams playing four times, you are likely to have a number of preferred starting options on your roster.

Centers

Consider starting: Zach Edey, MEM

Opponents: @BKN, LAL, WAS, @POR

Although it's been an underwhelming start to his NBA career, Edey has looked a little better in each of the past two games. He continues to play limited minutes despite starting for the Grizzlies, averaging just 17.7 minutes per game to this point. As someone who was targeted due to his blocks upside, the fact he has a total of two blocked shots across six games is a concern. There is a definite element of risk associated with starting Edey, and for some it may be easier to simply look the other way. If you are in a league that requires two centers or you can afford to take a bit of a chance, Edey is someone to consider plugging into your starting lineup, just in case he can continue to build of his 24 minutes effort against the Bucks on Thursday.

Consider sitting: Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW

Opponents: @WAS, @BOS, @CLE, @OKC

Jackson-Davis is another player who, despite starting, has only played limited minutes in all five contests. In 18.9 minutes per game, he is averaging 9.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks, making him someone to not only consider benching, but perhaps dropping altogether. The Warriors are running a very deep rotation, something that they have not been able to do in the past. Although Jackson-Davis appears to be locked in as the starting center, the coaching staff are not afraid to run small-ball lineups to close games, as well as rolling Kevon Looney out there at times. With four road games coming up, three of which are against serious title contenders, Jackson-Davis may be someone who is best left on the bench.