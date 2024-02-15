Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, February 15

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Walker Kessler over 2.5 blocks (-140) vs. Warriors

FanDuel, 1:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm keeping things simple here, as Golden State is prone to getting shots sent back, and Kessler is one of the best rim protectors in the league. Kessler has played 20+ minutes in five straight games, blocking at least three shots in each with an average of 3.4. Meanwhile, over the past 30 days, Golden State is allowing the third-most blocks to opposing centers.

Warrioenters-Jazz O239.5 (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:30pm CT

Both teams are playing on the second half of a back-to-back after playing high-scoring games Wednesday night. Utah put up 122 (and allowed 138 to the LeBron-less Lakers), while Warriors fell 130-125 to the Kawhi-less Clippers. We don't want to over-simplify things, but these have been two of the 10 best offenses in the NBA over the last 10 games, while Utah ranks dead-last in defensive rating. Golden State has been much better on defense since Draymond Green returned, though I expect this to be a fast-paced game (both teams rank in the top-10) in which both teams put up points, barring any unexpected absences heading into the break. Golden State is 7-3 to the Over on the second night of a back-to-back this season, while the Jazz are 15-10-1 to the Over at home.

Mike Conley O6.5 assists at Trail Blazers (-104)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:30pm CT

This is a rematch from Tuesday night, when the Wolves cruised to a 121-109 victory in Portland. Conley finished that game with only six assists, but prior to that he'd had at least seven in five straight games. There's a real chance the Wolves are without Anthony Edwards tonight – he's been battling a sore knee – in which case Conley would be a great spot to pick up a playmaking bump. Either way, this should be a good spot for the veteran facing a Blazers team that ranks bottom-10 in defense and assists allowed to opponents this season.