Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, March 1

Best Bets

Damian Lillard over 2.5 threes (-143) at Bulls

BetRivers, 3:01 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I will note, I like this bet a lot more if Alex Caruso ends up sidelined (at the time of this write-up, he's questionable with a hamstring injury). Admittedly, Lillard has struggled against the Bulls all season (14.7 points and 1.3 threes), but they're allowing the most three-point attempts as a percentage of opponent shots over the past 30 days. During this stretch, they're also allowing the third-most three-pointers to point guards. Lillard has made multiple triples in eight straight games.

Pascal Siakam over 1.5 turnovers (-125) at Pelicans

BetMGM, 2:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Siakam has done a pretty good job of taking care of the ball lately, averaging exactly 1.5 turnovers in February. But this is a tough spot for him. Over the past 30 days, the Pelicans are forcing opponents into the highest TOV%, including the 4th-most TOVs to small forwards and 5th-most to power forwards. That's largely due to the great defense of Herb Jones, Trey Murphy and even Brandon Ingram when he's locked in.

Trail Blazers at Grizzlies under 208.0

FanDuel, 3:17 PM CT

Alex Barutha: A classic "bet it -- don't watch it" game. Portland and Memphis are a combined 2-19 over the past 30 days, with the Blazers owning a league-worst offense and the Grizzlies with the 2nd-worst offense during this stretch. Both teams have also been hitting the under all season, Portland going 31-26 to the under and Memphis going 25-33-1 to the under. The squads are also dealing with a ton of injuries, which should affect offense more than defense. As an aside, this is the lowest over/under of the season; the previous being 209.5. In fact, only 16 games since the start of last year have registered an over/under of below 210 -- and the under hit in 11 of them.