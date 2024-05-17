Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 6 of Knicks at Pacers

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Andrew Nembhard over 3.5 assists (-144) vs. Knicks

FanDuel, 2:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I was surprised to see Nembhard's number at 3.5 -- though it's plus money at 4.5 at other books -- considering how often he's exceeded it. He's gone over 3.5 assists in nine straight games, starting with Game 3 of the first round against the Bucks. He's averaging 4.6 dimes in this series. It's not necessarily an exciting single bet, but it could make for a nice parlay filler.

Isaiah Hartenstein under 10.5 rebounds (-120) at Pacers

FanDuel, 2:31 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Admittedly, this bet makes me a bit nervous after the Knicks' center just grabbed 17 boards. But that felt like an embarassing effort from the Pacers, which I'm assuming they'll rectify with their backs against the wall at home. Plus, Hartenstein is only averaging 9.6 boards in this series. If you discount both the Game 4 and 5 blowouts, it's 8.7 boards.