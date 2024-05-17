NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 6 of Knicks at Pacers

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on May 17, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Andrew Nembhard over 3.5 assists (-144) vs. Knicks

FanDuel, 2:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I was surprised to see Nembhard's number at 3.5 -- though it's plus money at 4.5 at other books -- considering how often he's exceeded it. He's gone over 3.5 assists in nine straight games, starting with Game 3 of the first round against the Bucks. He's averaging 4.6 dimes in this series. It's not necessarily an exciting single bet, but it could make for a nice parlay filler.

Isaiah Hartenstein under 10.5 rebounds (-120) at Pacers

FanDuel, 2:31 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Admittedly, this bet makes me a bit nervous after the Knicks' center just grabbed 17 boards. But that felt like an embarassing effort from the Pacers, which I'm assuming they'll rectify with their backs against the wall at home. Plus, Hartenstein is only averaging 9.6 boards in this series. If you discount both the Game 4 and 5 blowouts, it's 8.7 boards.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
