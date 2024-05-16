NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 6 of Nuggets at Timberwolves

Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 6 of Nuggets at Timberwolves

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 16, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Rudy Gobert over 13.5 points + assists (+100) vs. Nuggets

BetMGM, 1:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I expect the Nuggets to continue swarming Anthony Edwards on defense, doubling and trapping him. Karl-Anthony Towns may get a similar treatment here and there. Either way, there were plenty of opportunities for the Timberwolves to use Gobert as a release valve in the middle of the paint during Game 5. They weren't throwing it to him as much as they could have, and he finished with 18 points and three assists.

Anthony Edwards O29.5 PTS  vs. Nuggets (-102)

DraftKings Sportsbook, Noon CT

Nick Whalen: While I do think the Nuggets have a good chance to close this series out on the road, I fully expect Edwards to go down swinging and come out much more aggressively than he did in Game 5. The Wolves may again be without Mike Conley, and history dictates that they can't expect to rely on Karl-Anthony Towns night-to-night. For the Wolves to have a chance, this has to be a 30-plus-point night for Edwards.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 16
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 16
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 16
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 16
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, May 15
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, May 15
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 14
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 14