Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 6 of Nuggets at Timberwolves

Best Bets

Rudy Gobert over 13.5 points + assists (+100) vs. Nuggets

BetMGM, 1:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I expect the Nuggets to continue swarming Anthony Edwards on defense, doubling and trapping him. Karl-Anthony Towns may get a similar treatment here and there. Either way, there were plenty of opportunities for the Timberwolves to use Gobert as a release valve in the middle of the paint during Game 5. They weren't throwing it to him as much as they could have, and he finished with 18 points and three assists.

Anthony Edwards O29.5 PTS vs. Nuggets (-102)

DraftKings Sportsbook, Noon CT

Nick Whalen: While I do think the Nuggets have a good chance to close this series out on the road, I fully expect Edwards to go down swinging and come out much more aggressively than he did in Game 5. The Wolves may again be without Mike Conley, and history dictates that they can't expect to rely on Karl-Anthony Towns night-to-night. For the Wolves to have a chance, this has to be a 30-plus-point night for Edwards.