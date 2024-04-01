Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, April 1

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Herb Jones over 1.5 steals (-106) vs. Suns

BetRivers, 4:28 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Jones continues to be awesome defensively, averaging 1.6 steals (and 1.3 blocks) in March. He's in a good situation Monday, as the Suns are allowing the third-most steals to opponents over the past 10 days, including the fifth-most to shooting guards and most to small forwards over the past 30 days.

Dejounte Murray over 3.5 made threes (+110) at Bulls

FanDuel, 4:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Murray has drastically increased his three-point attempts lately. Since March 8, he's launching 10.9 attempts per game, making 4.3 (39.7%). He should have an opportunity to keep it rolling Monday. Chicago is allowing the second-most made threes to opponents over the past 10 games, and specifically the fifth-most to point guards over the past 30 days.

CJ McCollum O3.5 made threes vs. Suns (-120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: McCollum has been on a nice run over the last two weeks, putting up 23.6 points per game and hitting 4.4 threes per game at a 44.9 percent clip. He's scored at least 23 points in each of the last five and gets a home matchup against a Suns team that's struggled on defense for the last month-plus. Since the All-Star break, Phoenix is allowing the second-most three-point attempts per game to opponents, so this could be another double-digit-attempt night for McCollum, who's taken at least 11 threes in four of his last eight.