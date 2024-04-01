NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, April 1

Published on April 1, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Herb Jones over 1.5 steals (-106) vs. Suns

BetRivers, 4:28 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Jones continues to be awesome defensively, averaging 1.6 steals (and 1.3 blocks) in March. He's in a good situation Monday, as the Suns are allowing the third-most steals to opponents over the past 10 days, including the fifth-most to shooting guards and most to small forwards over the past 30 days.

Dejounte Murray over 3.5 made threes (+110) at Bulls

FanDuel, 4:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Murray has drastically increased his three-point attempts lately. Since March 8, he's launching 10.9 attempts per game, making 4.3 (39.7%). He should have an opportunity to keep it rolling Monday. Chicago is allowing the second-most made threes to opponents over the past 10 games, and specifically the fifth-most to point guards over the past 30 days.

CJ McCollum O3.5 made threes vs. Suns (-120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: McCollum has been on a nice run over the last two weeks, putting up 23.6 points per game and hitting 4.4 threes per game at a 44.9 percent clip. He's scored at least 23 points in each of the last five and gets a home matchup against a Suns team that's struggled on defense for the last month-plus. Since the All-Star break, Phoenix is allowing the second-most three-point attempts per game to opponents, so this could be another double-digit-attempt night for McCollum, who's taken at least 11 threes in four of his last eight.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
