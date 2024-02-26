Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, February 26

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Donte DiVincenzo over 1.5 steals (-102) vs. Pistons

FanDuel, 3:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Unsurprisingly, Detroit throws the ball all over the gym. They have the third-highest turnover rate over the past 30 days. Many of those turnovers end up in the hands of opposing guards, with Detroit surrendering the 2nd-most steals to shooting guards over that stretch. DiVincenzo is averaging 1.3 steals this month, and he's certainly active enough defensively to take advantage against the Pistons.

Vince Williams over 6.5 rebounds (-118) vs. Nets

FanDuel, 3:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Brooklyn is struggling, going 4-8 over the past 30 days, not to mention a four-game losing streak. There are big problems in the rebounding department. The Nets rank 29th in offensive rebounding and 22nd in defensive rebounding during this stretch. Notably, they're allowing the most rebounds per game to small forwards over the past month. Williams' work on the glass fluctuates, but he's averaging 6.3 boards in February.

Duncan Robinson over 3.5 made threes (-128) at Kings

FanDuel, 3:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Kings are playing well, going 8-5 over the past month, but their opponents' three-point attempt rate is the third-highest in the league during this run. Specifically, Sacramento is allowing the second-most made threes to shooting guards during the past 30 days. That spells a great opportunity for Robinson, who should see increased usage with the Heat dealing with so many absences. Over the past four games, he's making 4.8 threes on 8.5 attempts per contest.

Jalen Duren O10.5 rebounds at Knicks (-125)

FanDuel Sportsbook, Noon CT

Nick Whalen: Both of these teams are among the best rebounding squads in the NBA so this isn't necessary a great matchup for Duren, but he's emerged as the best volume rebounder in the league in his second NBA season. On a broad level, it's really come down to minutes for Duren. He's gone over 10.5 rebounds in 19 of 21 games this season in which he's played more than 30 minutes.

Heat-Kings U225.5 (-110)

BetMGM, Noon CT

Nick Whalen: While the Kings have been an over team this season, the Heat come in at the complete other end of the spectrum, going 35-21 to the Under overall, including 20-8 to the Under on the road. They'll be without Jimmy Butler (suspension) tonight, while Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro also might not play. Meanwhile, it's the second night of a back-to-back for the Kings, who are 5-3 to the Under in those spots on the year.

I'm taking the OVER on RJ Barrett scoring 20.5 points at Indiana

(FanDuel, -108, 5:10 ET)

Ken Crites: The over-under is an appropriately-high 245.5 for this one, by far the biggest O/U of the night. Since joining the Raptors, Barrett is averaging 20.1 points per game. Barrett will be guarded by fellow gunner Bennedict Mathurin, who shouldn't challenge Barrett much on the defensive end. A knee issue kept Barrett out of Friday's game, so he's well-rested. The K-Train is back after two weeks of travel. I'm a not-terrible 28-22 on the season, but probably due for some regression. Feel free to fade!