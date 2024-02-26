NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, February 26

Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, February 26

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
February 26, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Donte DiVincenzo over 1.5 steals (-102) vs. Pistons

FanDuel, 3:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Unsurprisingly, Detroit throws the ball all over the gym. They have the third-highest turnover rate over the past 30 days. Many of those turnovers end up in the hands of opposing guards, with Detroit surrendering the 2nd-most steals to shooting guards over that stretch. DiVincenzo is averaging 1.3 steals this month, and he's certainly active enough defensively to take advantage against the Pistons.

Vince Williams over 6.5 rebounds (-118) vs. Nets

FanDuel, 3:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Brooklyn is struggling, going 4-8 over the past 30 days, not to mention a four-game losing streak. There are big problems in the rebounding department. The Nets rank 29th in offensive rebounding and 22nd in defensive rebounding during this stretch. Notably, they're allowing the most rebounds per game to small forwards over the past month. Williams' work on the glass fluctuates, but he's averaging 6.3 boards in February.

Duncan Robinson over 3.5 made threes (-128) at Kings

FanDuel, 3:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Kings are playing well, going 8-5 over the past month, but their opponents' three-point attempt rate is the third-highest in the league during this run. Specifically, Sacramento is allowing the second-most made threes to shooting guards during the past 30 days. That spells a great opportunity for Robinson, who should see increased usage with the Heat dealing with so many absences. Over the past four games, he's making 4.8 threes on 8.5 attempts per contest.

Jalen Duren O10.5 rebounds at Knicks (-125)

FanDuel Sportsbook, Noon CT

Nick Whalen: Both of these teams are among the best rebounding squads in the NBA so this isn't necessary a great matchup for Duren, but he's emerged as the best volume rebounder in the league in his second NBA season. On a broad level, it's really come down to minutes for Duren. He's gone over 10.5 rebounds in 19 of 21 games this season in which he's played more than 30 minutes. 

Heat-Kings U225.5 (-110)

BetMGM, Noon CT

Nick Whalen: While the Kings have been an over team this season, the Heat come in at the complete other end of the spectrum, going 35-21 to the Under overall, including 20-8 to the Under on the road. They'll be without Jimmy Butler (suspension) tonight, while Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro also might not play. Meanwhile, it's the second night of a back-to-back for the Kings, who are 5-3 to the Under in those spots on the year.

I'm taking the OVER on RJ Barrett scoring 20.5 points at Indiana

(FanDuel, -108, 5:10 ET)

Ken Crites: The over-under is an appropriately-high 245.5 for this one, by far the biggest O/U of the night.  Since joining the Raptors, Barrett is averaging 20.1 points per game. Barrett will be guarded by fellow gunner Bennedict Mathurin, who shouldn't challenge Barrett much on the defensive end.  A knee issue kept Barrett out of Friday's game, so he's well-rested. The K-Train is back after two weeks of travel.  I'm a not-terrible 28-22 on the season, but probably due for some regression.  Feel free to fade!

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Start/Sit: Is Tre Mann Here to Stay?
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Start/Sit: Is Tre Mann Here to Stay?
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 26
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 26
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit, Including Nick Richards, Vince Williams and Brandin Podziemski
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit, Including Nick Richards, Vince Williams and Brandin Podziemski
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 26
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 26
Fantasy Basketball News and Notes: Hawks lose Trae Young, Butler Suspended, Late-Season Schedule Breakdown + More
Fantasy Basketball News and Notes: Hawks lose Trae Young, Butler Suspended, Late-Season Schedule Breakdown + More
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 26
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 26