Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, March 11

Alex Barutha 
Published on March 11, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Parlay: Isaac Okoro over 1.5 steals vs. Suns + Ayo Dosunmu over 2.5 threes vs. Mavericks (+596)

DraftKings, 4:05 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Of course, I endorse these as single bets as well, but getting nearly 6-to-1 odds is a little too much payoff for me to resist. For Okoro, he has at least one steal in nine straight games, averaging 1.2 STL during this stretch. He's going up against the Suns, who are allowing the third-most opponent steals over the past 10 games, notably fourth-most to small forwards and shooting guards -- Okoro's two positions. For Dosunmu, he's making 2.1 threes per game since the All-Star break on 34.5%, but that's below his season mark of 40%. It doesn't feel like much to ask for three triples, especially with Dallas allowing the second-most opponent threes over the past 10 games, specifically the most to shooting guards and fifth-most to small forwards.

Cade Cunningham O23.5 points vs. Hornets (-115)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: Cunningham is coming off of back-to-back 30-plus-point games and should have a plus matchup against the lowly Hornets, although Charlotte has been less catastrophic on the defensive end of late. Even so, Cunningham has gone over this number in six of his last nine games and is averaging nearly 26PPG on 49/48/91 shooting splits since the All-Star break.

I'm taking the UNDER on Kelly Olynyk posting 27.5 points+rebounds+assists

(DraftKings, -125, 3:50pm)

Ken Crites: Look, I love Kelly "The Clynyk" Olynyk as much as the next non-Canadian, but the "now he's a Raptor" hype has gone too far.  Olynyk has averaged 12.7 points, 5.4 boards and 5.7 dimes (23.7) in the three starts he's had since Jacob Poeltl got injured.  I suspect tonight's total is high because Chris Boucher is also out, leaving Jontay Porter as the only other center for Toronto.  But Olynyk will have his hands full trying to guard Nikola Jokic. I don't think he'll be too concerned with his offensive game. The big Canadian could also foul out, as he did March 7th versus Phoenix. Tonight will be a tough night for Olynyk.  The K-Train is a plodding 31-24 and on a two-night slump, so feel free to fade!

Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
