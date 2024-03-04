Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, March 4

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Parlay: John Collins 2+ blocks vs. Wizards; Mikal Bridges 2+ steals vs. Grizzlies (+598)

DraftKings, 4:25 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With Walker Kessler sidelined for Utah, John Collins should see almost all of his minutes at center. Washington has allowed the second-most blocks to opposing centers over the past 30 days, setting him up for a strong defensive evening. He has at least one block in eight straight games, averaging 1.1 swats over this span.

As for Bridges, he has at least one steal in eight of the past nine games, averaging 1.1 swipes during this stretch. Memphis is sloppy with the ball, posting the highest TOV% over the past month and allowing the fifth-most steals to shooting guards and fifth-most steals to power forwards.

Kyle Kuzma O30.5 PTS+REB at Utah (-120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Wizards may be mired in a long losing streak, but Kuzma has remained a strong producer on a near-nightly basis. He's gone over this number in five of his last seven games and now catches a Jazz team that ranks dead-last in defense over the last 10 games. Typically, Utah is a good rebounding team, but the Jazz will be down Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. This is a matchup Kuzma should be able to exploit.

I'm taking the OVER on Dennis Schroder scoring 14.5 points

(FanDuel, -128, 5pm ET)

Ken Crites: The Nets are a mess right now. Cam Thomas and, of course, Ben Simmons are out. That leaves the starting point guard role wide open for Dennis Schroder. Schroder, who's always been a shoot-first PG, is on a bit of a heater. Over his last four games, all starts, he's averaging 17.5 points per contest while shooting 52 percent from the field. Yes, the over/under versus slow-it-down Memphis is an ugly 205.5. But the Nets don't have that many scoring options. The K-Train is a "not bad" 31-22 on the season – feel free to fade!