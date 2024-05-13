NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, May 13

Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, May 13

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 13, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Kyrie Irving over 5.5 assists (-110) vs. Thunder

FanDuel, 5:03 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With Luka Doncic banged up, Irving has taken on more playmaking responsibilities. Over the past two games, Irving has averaged 9.0 assists, including 11.0 adjusted assists. With his prop about half that adjusted mark, I'm willing to take a gamble that he goes over.

Al Horford over 1.5 threes (-115) at Cavaliers

DraftKings, 5:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Horford continues to launch threes for Boston in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis. He's only 3-for-13 over the past pair of contests, but I'm banking on his efficiency bouncing back. Of those 13 threes, 12 of them were classified as "wide open."

Celtics -8.5 at Cavaliers (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:15pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Cavs haven't been a complete pushover in this series, but Boston's talent advantage remains massive, even without Kristaps Porzingis. The Cavs may get Jarrett Allen back in the mix tonight, though Donovan Mitchell, who sat out shootaround, is now dealing with a calf injury. Mitchell is the only reason Game 3 was remotely close, as Cleveland continues to struggle from deep in the postseason. I like Boston to build another early lead and win this game by double digits.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 13
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 13
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 13
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 13
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 12
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 12
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 12
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 12
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 11
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 11
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 11
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 11