Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, May 13

Best Bets

Kyrie Irving over 5.5 assists (-110) vs. Thunder

FanDuel, 5:03 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With Luka Doncic banged up, Irving has taken on more playmaking responsibilities. Over the past two games, Irving has averaged 9.0 assists, including 11.0 adjusted assists. With his prop about half that adjusted mark, I'm willing to take a gamble that he goes over.

Al Horford over 1.5 threes (-115) at Cavaliers

DraftKings, 5:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Horford continues to launch threes for Boston in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis. He's only 3-for-13 over the past pair of contests, but I'm banking on his efficiency bouncing back. Of those 13 threes, 12 of them were classified as "wide open."

Celtics -8.5 at Cavaliers (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:15pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Cavs haven't been a complete pushover in this series, but Boston's talent advantage remains massive, even without Kristaps Porzingis. The Cavs may get Jarrett Allen back in the mix tonight, though Donovan Mitchell, who sat out shootaround, is now dealing with a calf injury. Mitchell is the only reason Game 3 was remotely close, as Cleveland continues to struggle from deep in the postseason. I like Boston to build another early lead and win this game by double digits.