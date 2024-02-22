NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, February 22

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
February 22, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

De'Aaron Fox over 2.5 steals (+144) vs. Spurs

FanDuel, 2:48 PM CT

Alex Barutha: We're getting significant plus money here, which makes this wager especially enticing. Fox is on a defensive hot streak, recording multiple swipes in 10 of the past 11 games (2.9 average) and at least one swipe in 18 of the past 19 (2.3 average). Importantly, the Spurs are sloppy. Over the past 30 days, they own the highest turnover rate, and they're allowing the third-most steals to point guards during this stretch. 

Tre Mann O23.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-105) at Utah

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Hornets will come out of the break still down LaMelo Ball, which means Mann should continue to start and play big minutes. He's gone over this number in two of three games with Charlotte thus far, and he gets a fantastic matchup against the Utah Jazz, who rank dead-last in defensive rating and near the top of the league in pace over the last 10 games. No team gives up more assists and rebounds to point guards this season than Utah, making Mann's O5.5 assists (-140) an intriguing play, as well.

 Jalen Brunson O6.5 assists (-144) at Philadelphia

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: This has been one of my pet props all season, and we're going right back to it out of the break. The Sixers are quite simply not the same team without Joel Embiid, having dropped seven of their last 10 while ranking 29th in defense and givin gup the second-most assists per game in the NBA over that span. While the Knicks will still be without OG Anunoby and Julius Randle, they should get some key pieces back tonight in Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo. I'm also interested in Brunson O36.5 PTS+AST (-115) – a number he's gone over in 11 of the last 15 games.

