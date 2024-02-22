Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, February 22

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

De'Aaron Fox over 2.5 steals (+144) vs. Spurs

FanDuel, 2:48 PM CT

Alex Barutha: We're getting significant plus money here, which makes this wager especially enticing. Fox is on a defensive hot streak, recording multiple swipes in 10 of the past 11 games (2.9 average) and at least one swipe in 18 of the past 19 (2.3 average). Importantly, the Spurs are sloppy. Over the past 30 days, they own the highest turnover rate, and they're allowing the third-most steals to point guards during this stretch.

Tre Mann O23.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-105) at Utah

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Hornets will come out of the break still down LaMelo Ball, which means Mann should continue to start and play big minutes. He's gone over this number in two of three games with Charlotte thus far, and he gets a fantastic matchup against the Utah Jazz, who rank dead-last in defensive rating and near the top of the league in pace over the last 10 games. No team gives up more assists and rebounds to point guards this season than Utah, making Mann's O5.5 assists (-140) an intriguing play, as well.

Jalen Brunson O6.5 assists (-144) at Philadelphia

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: This has been one of my pet props all season, and we're going right back to it out of the break. The Sixers are quite simply not the same team without Joel Embiid, having dropped seven of their last 10 while ranking 29th in defense and givin gup the second-most assists per game in the NBA over that span. While the Knicks will still be without OG Anunoby and Julius Randle, they should get some key pieces back tonight in Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVincenzo. I'm also interested in Brunson O36.5 PTS+AST (-115) – a number he's gone over in 11 of the last 15 games.