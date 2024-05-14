NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, May 14

Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, May 14

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 14, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Jamal Murray over 5.5 assists (-150) vs. Timberwolves

BetMGM, 3:16 PM CT

Alex Barutha: After being locked down in the first two games of the series, Murray (and the rest of the Nuggets) broke out to tie the series up on the road. Murray had 13 total assists in the two games in Minnesota. But, he arguably could have had more, as NBA.com credited him with 20 adjusted assists. With the series shifting back to Denver, I like Murray to continue his improved playmaking.

Anthony Edwards O29.5 PTS (-118) at Nuggets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Overall, it's been a fairly up-and-down series for Edwards, though his two lowest-scoring games both game in blowouts. As long as we get a competitive game, which I think we will, the Wolves will need to continue to lean hard on Edwards, who's gone over this number in five of his last eight games, including three 40-point performances.

I'm taking the OVER on Isaiah Hartenstein grabbing 9.5 rebounds

(-124, FanDuel, 3:35pm ET)

Ken Crites: With OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) out, Hartenstein should play crazy minutes tonight. Over 36 minutes, the big center from Germany averaged 11.9 rebounds during the regular season. In 10 playoff games, Hartenstein has averaged 9.9 boards per contest. Despite all their injuries, the Knicks are somehow favored (-1.5), probably due to their recent home court heroics. I'm tempted to take the Pacers.  But the probability of a close game makes me feel better about IH seeing 36 or more minutes tonight.  New York will miss Anunoby's inside toughness.  I'm 34-27 on the season, so feel free to fade!

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. Championships incude: 2016 RW Staff NBA Keeper, 2019 RW Staff NFL Ottoneu Keeper, 2022-23 SiriusXM NBA Experts, 2022-23 SiriusXM NBA Kamla Keeper and 2023-24 FSGA NBA Expert Champions. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 14
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 14
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, May 13
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, May 13
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 13
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 13
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 13
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 13
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 12
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 12
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 12
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 12