Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, May 14

Best Bets

Jamal Murray over 5.5 assists (-150) vs. Timberwolves

BetMGM, 3:16 PM CT

Alex Barutha: After being locked down in the first two games of the series, Murray (and the rest of the Nuggets) broke out to tie the series up on the road. Murray had 13 total assists in the two games in Minnesota. But, he arguably could have had more, as NBA.com credited him with 20 adjusted assists. With the series shifting back to Denver, I like Murray to continue his improved playmaking.

Anthony Edwards O29.5 PTS (-118) at Nuggets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Overall, it's been a fairly up-and-down series for Edwards, though his two lowest-scoring games both game in blowouts. As long as we get a competitive game, which I think we will, the Wolves will need to continue to lean hard on Edwards, who's gone over this number in five of his last eight games, including three 40-point performances.

I'm taking the OVER on Isaiah Hartenstein grabbing 9.5 rebounds

(-124, FanDuel, 3:35pm ET)

Ken Crites: With OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) out, Hartenstein should play crazy minutes tonight. Over 36 minutes, the big center from Germany averaged 11.9 rebounds during the regular season. In 10 playoff games, Hartenstein has averaged 9.9 boards per contest. Despite all their injuries, the Knicks are somehow favored (-1.5), probably due to their recent home court heroics. I'm tempted to take the Pacers. But the probability of a close game makes me feel better about IH seeing 36 or more minutes tonight. New York will miss Anunoby's inside toughness. I'm 34-27 on the season, so feel free to fade!