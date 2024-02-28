Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, February 28

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

James Harden over 8.5 assists (-105) vs. Lakers

BetMGM, 4:46 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Harden's assists have fluctuated a bit more lately, but he's still averaging 7.1 dimes in February. This matchup suits him well, though, as there's a nice 234.5 over/under, and the Lakers are allowing the third-most assists to point guards over the past 30 days. In three prior matchups against the Lakers, Harden has averaged 9.5 assists.

Ayo Dosunmu O4.5 assists vs. Cleveland (+120)

PointsBet, 12:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: We're going back to the well on Dosunmu, who managed to finish with six assists last night despite the Bulls putting on one of the worst shooting displays in the NBA this season (2-29 3PT). This is a tough matchup against the Cavs, but both teams are on the second night of back-to-backs, and Cleveland has to make the trip to Chicago. Dosunmu has gone over this number in four of the last five games and is averaging 5.0 assists per game over his last 10. During that stretch, he's seeing close to 40 minutes on a near-nightly basis.

I'm taking the OVER on Vince Williams posting 16.5 points+assists

(PointsBet, -105, 4:45 ET)

Ken Crites: I'll confess, I overly enjoy the success of Williams and the other no-names getting huge minutes in Memphis. Vince Williams leads the pack. Over his past eight games, all starts, the VCU product has averaged 12.9 points and 7.1 helpers (20.0 total). Yes, the O/U under of just 209 is scary. But Williams has been playing over 34 minutes per game during that eight-game stretch. He'll get big minutes whether or not this is a blowout. With Minny favored by 12.5, I don't see them bringing their usual defensive intensity. I'm a "not bad" 29-22 on the season – feel free to fade!