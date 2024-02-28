NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, February 28

Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
February 28, 2024

Best Bets

James Harden over 8.5 assists (-105) vs. Lakers

BetMGM, 4:46 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Harden's assists have fluctuated a bit more lately, but he's still averaging 7.1 dimes in February. This matchup suits him well, though, as there's a nice 234.5 over/under, and the Lakers are allowing the third-most assists to point guards over the past 30 days. In three prior matchups against the Lakers, Harden has averaged 9.5 assists.

Ayo Dosunmu O4.5 assists vs. Cleveland (+120)

PointsBet, 12:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: We're going back to the well on Dosunmu, who managed to finish with six assists last night despite the Bulls putting on one of the worst shooting displays in the NBA this season (2-29 3PT). This is a tough matchup against the Cavs, but both teams are on the second night of back-to-backs, and Cleveland has to make the trip to Chicago. Dosunmu has gone over this number in four of the last five games and is averaging 5.0 assists per game over his last 10. During that stretch, he's seeing close to 40 minutes on a near-nightly basis.

I'm taking the OVER on Vince Williams posting 16.5 points+assists

(PointsBet, -105, 4:45 ET)

Ken Crites: I'll confess, I overly enjoy the success of Williams and the other no-names getting huge minutes in Memphis. Vince Williams leads the pack. Over his past eight games, all starts, the VCU product has averaged 12.9 points and 7.1 helpers (20.0 total).  Yes, the O/U under of just 209 is scary.  But Williams has been playing over 34 minutes per game during that eight-game stretch. He'll get big minutes whether or not this is a blowout. With Minny favored by 12.5, I don't see them bringing their usual defensive intensity. I'm a "not bad" 29-22 on the season – feel free to fade!

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor.
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast.
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha.
