Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, March 13

Best Bets

Dejounte Murray over 1.5 steals + blocks (-125) at Trail Blazers

BetMGM, 4:02 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over the past 10 games, Portland is having the ball stolen second-most in the NBA, and they're being blocked the second-most in the NBA. Oddly, they're allowing the most blocks to opposing point guards over the past 30 days. That all sets up well for Dejounte Murray to have a strong defensive game. He's averaging 1.6 STL+BLK since the All-Star break, so reaching at least 2 combined should be just another day at the office for him.

Luka Doncic to record a triple-double vs. Warriors (+140)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: DK was offering the same bet on Monday and we took advantage, so we'll go right back to the well as Doncic looks to extend his triple-double streak to eight consecutive games. Doncic needed only 34 minutes in a blowout win over Chicago on Monday to record 27 points, 12 boards and 14 assists.

Jalen Duren O27.5 points + rebounds vs. Toronto (-128)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: This is a rare appealing matchup for the Pistons, who are 3.5-point home favorites for what remains of the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are particularly banged up up front and will not have Jakob Poeltl or Chris Boucher. Over the last five games, Toronto ranks 27th in the NBA in DRB% and 28th in TRB%, so this should be a good spot for Duren to bring down double-digit boards. His scoring tends to sit in the 10-to-14-point range on most nights, but Toronto ranks near the top of the NBA since the break in both second-chance points and points in the paint.